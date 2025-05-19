This Old-School Detail Is the New Shortcut to Swank — Why Bamboo Decor Is *So* Back
A leather shortage and an iconic handbag gave rise to this timeless accent — and we’re glad to see it back home
It’s been a Gucci signature for decades — looped through handbag handles, sculpted into loafers. You’ll spot it in Palm Beach interiors, tucked into corners at The Colony Hotel, and occasionally, in homes that take the art of ornamentation very seriously.
Of course, I'm talking about bamboo — you’ve probably seen the swanky 60s accent creeping back in — on silver jewellery, etched into hardware, and across side tables. Because it's not so much a theme as it is a texture — and even still, above all, it's a cultural shorthand, reading as both collected and worldly.
And no, bamboo decor doesn't mean your home is destined to resemble a bad tiki bar — not if we can help it. “To avoid the obvious, choose bamboo in sleek, minimalist forms, like an elegant serving tray or a chic stool,” says my counterpart, Livingetc style editor Devin Toolen.
There’s a reason the interior trend works. Bamboo decor is warm, airy, charmingly pretentious — and more adaptable than you’d think. Pair it with stripes, brass, soft pinks, even leopard print, and it still holds its own. Guests might ask which far-flung locale you sourced the below bamboo.
Let them wonder.
“At times, bamboo decor can feel overly thematic — like it came straight from a Palm Beach summer house in the early 2000s,” notes my Livingetc style editor counterpart, Devin Toolen. “To avoid that look, opt for bamboo in sleek, minimalist forms.” This refined Ricci Argentieri hostess set — including a serving spoon, fork, gravy ladle, butter spreader, and sugar spoon in barely-there stainless steel — fits the bill.
Bamboo style tends to split 50/50: some pieces use actual bamboo, others use brass or other metals shaped to mimic it. These accent chairs, obviously, are the real deal — and you won’t miss the glitz of their shiny counterparts. Their irregular texture and breezy feel bring a charm all their own. Add a leafy plant and a few peachy pink accents, and suddenly you’re back in Miami’s heyday.
I have a brass bamboo frame almost identical to this one hanging in my bathroom. It’s holding a Steven Meisel–style editorial of two fashionistas “fighting” over a handbag. It’s equal parts elegant and ironic — and always gets a comment from first-time guests. That slightly eccentric spirit is the point here: fill it with a favorite personal photo, a piece of quirky art, or even a magazine cutout you’ve been saving for something special.
Devin says, “Bamboo’s natural elegance adds a subtle yet sophisticated warmth to interiors.” I’d agree — but I’d extend that to exteriors, too. This dinnerware set features a bamboo-relief border and leafy pattern designed to impress. They’re shatter-resistant, heat-resistant, and ready to be layered beneath solid-colored salad plates for a perfectly polished table — indoors or out.
Handmade from nickel-plated solid brass, these boxes are meticulously soldered and finished with a sculptural bamboo accent. Striking from across the room and even more impressive up close, they’re the kind of hidden storage that doubles as art. What to keep inside? Anything you want — family heirlooms, TV remotes — anything that deserves to be hidden with style.
This standout serving tray is made to show off your most display-worthy possessions. Since we’re channeling the 60s, start with crystal glassware and top-shelf liquor — but its gleaming gold bamboo frame works just as well with candles, perfume bottles, or art books. Leave it on a credenza, a coffee table, or even a bedroom dresser.
All this talk of old-school accents like bamboo can blur the lines — antique, vintage, retro… what’s the actual difference? We asked an expert to clarify, so you'll know once and for all.
