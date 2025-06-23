Forget Cheap-Looking Sun Shades — This Stylish All-Natural Option Looks So Much Better and Is Made From a Surprising Material

Love it or hate it, boho is back. But it isn't all flowy dresses and tie-dye wall hangings. This time around, we're taking it to a more chic, Mediterranean place, and these smart, all-natural sun shades are the perfect example of how to do boho right this summer.

Your typical sun shades are anything but chic. They get the job done, sure, but not with much style or elegance. Most of the time, they're just cheap plastic sheets hanging over our heads, which doesn't exactly contribute to the elevated poolside vibe we're aiming for in the warmer months. While the best garden furniture brands have adopted this trend, offering outdoor chairs and tables that rival those found inside, it hasn't yet reached the sunshade market, which is why we were quite excited to stumble across this gem of a product.

If you can trust anyone to make something chic, it's the French, so it's no surprise that this brilliant idea comes from French-based brand Boutique Boheme. While you may mistake the rustic look for a typical rattan-like material, this clever design is actually constructed from coconut fibers, making it a highly sustainable product.

Boutique Boheme Coconut Fiber Shade Sail £149.93 at Etsy UK & I Materials: coconut fiber, metal

Several Sizes Available

This cool, laid-back style is constructed entirely from coconut fiber, a durable and sustainable material that offers a beautiful Mediterranean feel. Despite its appearance, this material is completely water-resistant, so you can leave it up year-round.

Unlike the stifling heat you experience with regular sun shades, this breezy, breathable fabric allows for plenty of air to pass through, so you can relax in the cool breeze by the pool.

Additionally, it comes in a wide range of sizes, allowing you to find one that suits your specific purpose. They range from 2 x 2 m to an impressive 4 x 4 m.

These sails can be left outside year-round for a super low-maintenance shade option. (Image credit: Boutique Boheme)

"Our coco shade sail was an answer to a problem that we had in France," explains Julia Desessard from Boutique Boheme, "we wanted to create something useful to protect from the sun, with a good look in a natural mood."

With such limited options for stylish, elevated sun shades or garden canopies, Julia decided to take matters into her own hands and make a product she'd be proud to have in her own home.

"A friend of ours had just come back from India and talked to us about the coconut fiber, which was used like a geotextile there," says Julia.

Coconut fiber, or coir, has been used in India and surrounding countries throughout history, most commonly for ropes, although the material has several other applications as well.

"We decided to make a prototype of a sail with the coconut fiber and to crash test it at home. It was a successful bet, says Julia

The light, airy, and sustainable material is perfect for unpredictable climates, as suited for scorching heat as it is for heavy rain.

Julia explains, "The main benefit is that the coco fiber is water-resistant, which is so important in France and many countries."

Additionally, the material is extremely durable, so although it may cost slightly more than typical plastic sun shades, they'll last for years.

Julia continues: "Moreover, the natural style of those sails could match with a lot of houses (modern, country, city, holiday houses next to the sea), which is not the same for other sun shades (plastic ones, military sails)."

You can also dress them up or down, depending on the style of your outdoor area, so they could suit any aesthetic.

Chic Outdoor Accessories

If you want to maintain your elevated garden aesthetic, we're currently loving this stylish John Lewis garden chair, which would pair perfectly with these woven sunshades.