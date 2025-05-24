This Reclining Outdoor Lounger Has a Genius Built-In Sun Shade, and Surprisingly Cool Safari-Style Aesthetic
Sun-safe and super stylish — this reclining outdoor chair is going straight in my shopping cart
There is nothing worse than lying by the pool, reclining in your garden, or trying to read a book outdoors, only to have the sun shining blindingly into your eyes. What's more, most shade covers are big and bulky, which isn't always an option for people with smaller spaces. So, how are you supposed to shield yourself?
I just found the best idea: an outdoor lounge chair with a built-in sun shade. I know, I know — it sounds ugly, right? But, I promise, this reclining sun lounger from Wayfair is surprisingly chic, bringing resort-style relaxation to your backyard. With its off-white canvas seat and shade, paired next to a sleek timber frame, it radiates a polished, sophisticated aesthetic.
And for just under £100 (it's on sale right now), I'm convinced this is the only outdoor lounge chair you need this summer. It may not have been what you originally had in mind, but more often than not, it's the unexpected pieces that can make the biggest difference in your space.
There is more to love about this outdoor recliner than purely its chic safari-style aesthetics. It's both weather-resistant and easy to clean, and the backrest can be adjusted depending on how relaxed you want to be. The frame is made from solid birch with a natural finish, and the seat and shade are both 100 percent cotton canvas. Scared of having such a light color outdoors? Not to worry — it comes in a navy and gray, too.
Once I'd discovered this was even a thing, of course I had to do some further digging to see if there was anything else like it on the market.
Turns out, there are — below, find a few other seats I'm immediately adding to the best outdoor furniture list (if not my shopping cart).
What's better than a shaded sun lounger for one? A shaded sun lounger for two, of course. This outdoor daybed variation is perfect for those with a little more outdoor space to work with. It's constructed with exceptionally durable and lightweight larch wood. The circular construction allows for a wide surface setup, while remaining light and stable due to additional leg support. Next to a pool or on a patio, you can imagine your vacationing on a tropical island with this lounger.
Compared with normal outdoor reclining chairs, this piece is designed with a retractable sun-protective canopy. If you want to curl up for a little outdoor nap, the backrest also adjusts to a flat position. Plus, it comes with a side table to rest a refreshment. The sturdy and rustproof metal frame ensures a 180kg max load, and the seat itself is made of a colorfast and sun-protective PE wicker. Not pictured is a minimalist white canvas cushion, also included!
Styling an outdoor daybed is easy when it looks this good. What makes this seat ideal is that it's actually a modular piece. The shade itself is retractable, and the ottoman can be used either as an attached foot rest or styled as additional seating. Beautifully crafted from low-maintenance aluminium, this day bed is durable and a perfect addition for any garden.
Looking for other styles of seating that are guaranteed to elevate your outdoor area this summer? As I said, it's often the unexpected styles that boast the biggest appeal.
Got some room to play with? Why not considered a stylish outdoor swing chair?
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Olivia Wolfe is a Design Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.
-
-
5 Things Minimalists Never Have in Their Gardens — For Simpler, More Streamlined Outdoor Spaces
Turn your straggly garden into a sophisticated outdoor setting by steering clear of this list of items that minimalists would never go near
-
Step On It — The 12 Best Rugs Are the Style Zeitgeist (Underfoot)
Want to know what the culture looks like right now? This edit of 2025’s best rugs offers a bird’s-eye view of the current state of style
-
Step On It — The 12 Best Rugs Are the Style Zeitgeist (Underfoot)
Want to know what the culture looks like right now? This edit of 2025’s best rugs offers a bird’s-eye view of the current state of style
-
Looking for Furniture for Your Backyard With a Little Flair? An Outdoor Swing Chair May Be Just the Thing
Ample seating is a must for any outdoor space, but that doesn't mean it has to be boring
-
I Don't Make the Rules, but Every Luxe-Looking Bed Needs This Revolutionary Reversible Pillowcase
It's got all the benefits of silk, but the lived-in look of linen — finally there's a pillowcase out there for those who want wellness to look good, too
-
If You Buy One Thing This Memorial Day Weekend, Make It Something From This Rare Coyuchi Bedding Sale
20% off the good stuff: crinkled percale, organic cotton, and the kind of linen that makes you want to stay horizontal
-
This Old-School Detail Is the New Shortcut to Swank — Why Bamboo Decor Is *So* Back
A leather shortage and an iconic handbag gave rise to this timeless accent — and we’re glad to see it back home
-
You Could Style Your Entire Outdoor Space in Just One Click With These Outdoor Dining Sets
Whether you're looking for an outdoor table with chairs to fit two, four, or more, you can always trust Livingetc to find the most stylish furniture
-
Your Choice of Outdoor Sofa Can Completely Change Your Space — Here's 6 Styles That Set the Right Tone
These outdoor garden sofas are so design-forward, you might even be tempted to style them indoors...
-
Sorry, Bedroom Chairs, but Smart People Store Their Next Day's Outfit on Valet Stands — These Are the Only 6 You Need to Shop
I recently discovered valet stands, and they are the perfect finishing, organizing touch to a closet. Now that I know, I can't believe I've been missing out.