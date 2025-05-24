This Reclining Outdoor Lounger Has a Genius Built-In Sun Shade, and Surprisingly Cool Safari-Style Aesthetic

There is nothing worse than lying by the pool, reclining in your garden, or trying to read a book outdoors, only to have the sun shining blindingly into your eyes. What's more, most shade covers are big and bulky, which isn't always an option for people with smaller spaces. So, how are you supposed to shield yourself?

I just found the best idea: an outdoor lounge chair with a built-in sun shade. I know, I know — it sounds ugly, right? But, I promise, this reclining sun lounger from Wayfair is surprisingly chic, bringing resort-style relaxation to your backyard. With its off-white canvas seat and shade, paired next to a sleek timber frame, it radiates a polished, sophisticated aesthetic.

And for just under £100 (it's on sale right now), I'm convinced this is the only outdoor lounge chair you need this summer. It may not have been what you originally had in mind, but more often than not, it's the unexpected pieces that can make the biggest difference in your space.

Highland Dunes Farley Reclining Sun Lounger £71.99 at Wayfair UK There is more to love about this outdoor recliner than purely its chic safari-style aesthetics. It's both weather-resistant and easy to clean, and the backrest can be adjusted depending on how relaxed you want to be. The frame is made from solid birch with a natural finish, and the seat and shade are both 100 percent cotton canvas. Scared of having such a light color outdoors? Not to worry — it comes in a navy and gray, too.





Once I'd discovered this was even a thing, of course I had to do some further digging to see if there was anything else like it on the market.

Turns out, there are — below, find a few other seats I'm immediately adding to the best outdoor furniture list (if not my shopping cart).

Sun Lounger with Cushion £299.99 at beliani.co.uk What's better than a shaded sun lounger for one? A shaded sun lounger for two, of course. This outdoor daybed variation is perfect for those with a little more outdoor space to work with. It's constructed with exceptionally durable and lightweight larch wood. The circular construction allows for a wide surface setup, while remaining light and stable due to additional leg support. Next to a pool or on a patio, you can imagine your vacationing on a tropical island with this lounger. Outdoor Chaise Lounge Chair and Table Set With Adjustable Backrest £179.95 at costway.co.uk Compared with normal outdoor reclining chairs, this piece is designed with a retractable sun-protective canopy. If you want to curl up for a little outdoor nap, the backrest also adjusts to a flat position. Plus, it comes with a side table to rest a refreshment. The sturdy and rustproof metal frame ensures a 180kg max load, and the seat itself is made of a colorfast and sun-protective PE wicker. Not pictured is a minimalist white canvas cushion, also included! Norfolk Leisure Titchwell Day Bed White £934 at marcopaul.co.uk Styling an outdoor daybed is easy when it looks this good. What makes this seat ideal is that it's actually a modular piece. The shade itself is retractable, and the ottoman can be used either as an attached foot rest or styled as additional seating. Beautifully crafted from low-maintenance aluminium, this day bed is durable and a perfect addition for any garden.

Looking for other styles of seating that are guaranteed to elevate your outdoor area this summer? As I said, it's often the unexpected styles that boast the biggest appeal.

Got some room to play with? Why not considered a stylish outdoor swing chair?