No More of These, Please — 4 Outdated Window Treatments Designers Don't Want to See You Using Anymore

Windows are notoriously overlooked in interiors — seen as all function, no form. But the truth of the matter is that they are so much more than that. Whether roller shade or layered drapery, your choice of covering can seriously elevate your space... or seriously drag it down if you opt for an outdated window treatment.

It's not necessarily that curtains are out of style, but certainly some styles are. And not paying enough attention to it? That's never a good look. "The window is a vertical canvas that can frame a view, add grandeur, texture, and complement the architecture," explains interior designer Alison Downey of DOWNEY. "Homeowners are now realizing how much character and warmth this element can bring, and designers are heeding the call."

It's 2025. Don't settle on a curtain or blind that is anything less than fabulous. Here are four outdated modern window treatments to avoid in 2025, and what designers would replace them with.

1. The 'No-Treatment' Treatment

INSTEAD: Layering up on curtains can create a beautiful visual effect in the room. (Image credit: Curtains 2go)

The number one way to show you aren't up to speed on the latest curtain trends? Overlooking your windows altogether.

"Windows are having a renaissance in today's interior design trends, but too often, they’re still overlooked," says Alison Downey. And leaving your windows bare can often be a fast track to boredom.

"We work extensively in the Hamptons, and I’m always surprised by the absence of attention given to the windows in these grand, meticulously built homes," she adds. Solar shades alone just don't cut it.

Instead, Alison likes to take the opposite approach. Layered drapery combines texture, form, and function to create subtle drama in a space. And while heavy materials and fabrics can be beautiful in the right space, this look is easiest done with light materials like linen.

Try a double rod curtain idea or combine different window treatment styles. For example, Alison recommends "a textured Roman shade paired with an outside-mount ripplefold sheer drape, installed above the window frame, on a beautiful track."

"This combination instantly adds height, depth, and visual richness to a room," she says.

Alison Downey Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Alison Downey is a multi-disciplinary interior design firm founded and led by the firm's principal, Alison Downey. Alison previously led the interior design program at global luxury furnishings brand RH, and prior to that, she was a senior designer for AD100 design firm, Jennifer Post.

2. Roller Shades

INSTEAD: Try a relaxed Roman shade for a more lived-in and curated aesthetic (Image credit: Sam Frost. Design: Stefani Stein)

"I am ready to see fewer roller shades in residential projects," says Los Angeles-based interior designer Coco Greenblum.

While it's a practical type of blind, roller shades often feel commercial and cold in a home. "The material is limited by the mechanism, which requires a specific thickness and weave, leaving little room for warmth or texture," adds Coco.

And although it shares a similar mechanism, the Roman shade is still a definite 'yes' in 2025. "Relaxed Roman shades come up in my designs more often than not," says Coco. "They strike a perfect balance, neither too traditional nor too contemporary, while adding a layer of softness that complements a variety of interiors."

YUMUHomeDecor Roman Shade With Border Trim £125.10 at Etsy UK & I This relaxed Roman shade gives a chic bistro-style aesthetic while still feeling completely timeless.

Coco Greenblum Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Coco Greenblum holds over a decade of experience shaped by five renowned AD100 firms. After studying Furnishings and Interiors at the University of Georgia, she began her career at Emily Summers Design Associates in Dallas, Texas, where she gained foundational expertise in high-end residential design.

3. Eyelet Curtains

INSTEAD: Back tab curtains feel more intentional and put together in a space. (Image credit: Gotain, photography by Jenny Forsberg)

Next up on the interior design chopping block? Eyelet, or grommet, curtains — you know, the ones with the metal ring at the top for the curtain rod to go through. Interior designer Anna Kroesser of Kroesser + Strat Design says, "We’d love to never see a grommet curtain again."

"The grommets are distracting and don’t give off an elevated feel to the space," she adds. And while these are typically available ready-made and at affordable prices, Anna says, "In 20205, there are so many other options out there that don’t need to be custom."

So don't go for eyelet curtains just because they're accessible. Stepping up your style game doesn't mean you have to drastically change your go-to for where to buy curtains. "When shopping retail, back tab options deliver a more custom look without the price tag," adds Anna. "We also love a fabric roman shade; they’re functional, but the fabric gives another layer of texture without overwhelming the space."

M&S Collection Sheer Cotton Linen Blend Curtains £39 at Marks and Spencer UK Back tab curtains bring a cleaner, more sophisticated aesthetic to a room.

4. Matchy-Matchy Cornice Boards

INSTEAD: Try layering different types of window treatments for a more contemporary take. (Image credit: Studio McGee x The Shade Store)

Interior designer, Yena Jung of By Yena Designs, says cornice boards (also known as pelmets) are another outdated window treatment in 2025. "I am simply tired of seeing a cornice board that matches the fabric of the curtains," she says.

There are other ways to make a floor-to-ceiling drape look great, and the cornice board often "seems overly contrived and takes away from the beautiful and intricate trim around a window," she adds. (Though we've seen some modern pelmet ideas that still work.)

If you are lucky enough to have decorative plasterwork or original crown molding in your home, you don't want to hide that behind a stiff board of fabric. Instead, Yena says, "Opt for floor-to-ceiling draping or any inset treatment that can be added as a complement to the overall design of the room."

In fact, having all your window treatments match in general is a bit dated in 2025. Instead, Yena recommends, "Roman shades that are inset into the window frame, and then add floor-to-ceiling drapery in a complementary look or design. This makes the entire room feel finished — you get a little drama from the drapes, but a relaxed Roman shade can look so comfortable and welcoming."

John Lewis Jute Effect Daylight Roller Blind £22 at John Lewis This streamlined, jute-effect Roman shade fits under the window frame, making it easy to pair with another layer of floor-to-ceiling curtains.

Yena Jung Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Yena Jung began her career in events in 2009, working for some of New York City’s best and biggest event planners and event designers, before starting her own company in 2011. Yena made a professional pivot into general contracting and home renovation in 2021. In 2022, she began taking on full interior design projects.

It’s a missed opportunity when windows aren’t given the attention they deserve. Once you've landed on a style, you can play with things like color and material. Just make sure to steer clear of any curtain colors going out of style after all this hard work.