Wallpaper. It can be a long, fiddly, overwhelming job, but one that can have a huge payoff when it comes to the design of your home — if you get it right. And that's the thing: outdated wallpaper styles aren't just hard to look at. They can end up dragging the whole aesthetic of your home down.

Whilst current wallpaper trends are still a much-loved joy for designers and decorators to delve into and utilize in projects, some styles and applications are definitely starting to look a tad tired and dated in 2026.

To help, we've done what we do best, and reached out to our Rolodex of industrious interior designers and industry experts to find out what wallpaper styles are outdated in 2026, and what they'd recommend doing instead. Here's what they said.

1. Accent Walls

DO INSTEAD: “We look for opportunities to integrate wallpaper into the architecture itself, particularly on joinery,” says Nina. (Image credit: Astrid Templier. Design: Nina Litchfield)

It seems accent walls are best left in the halcyon DIY days of Changing Rooms. For 2026, it’s about a more creative and considered way to weave texture and depth with wallpaper into a space. “While a feature wall creates an immediate focus that creates initial excitement, it often loses its novelty over time,” says interior designer Nina Litchfield.

But that doesn't necessarily mean you have to wrap every wall in it. For the project shown above, Nina chose to wallpaper the wardrobe panels — instantly adding an element of interest and pattern to an otherwise plain door panel.

“We love applying wallpaper to the inset panels of wardrobe cabinets; it allows the furniture to merge seamlessly with the walls, softening the room's hard lines and creating a unified look,” she explains.

This particular wallpaper design is Cloud Garden in ‘Vert De Gris’ colorway, by Rapture & Wright. “The aim was to introduce warmth by layering hues of red and pink, but we needed a grounding backdrop to prevent it from becoming overwhelming," she adds. But it's worth hiring a professional for installation: "Applying wallpaper to joinery requires a deep understanding of pattern distribution and repeat alignment," she adds.

Nina Litchfield Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Born in Brazil and raised in Germany, Nina began her career in London working for Sotheby's and BPCM. After having her first child, she decided to pursue her passion for interiors and graduated with a diploma from Inchbald School of Design. Nina Litchfield Studios is a London-based interior design company working on both residential and commercial projects. The Studio is made up of a small, dedicated and experienced team spanning a range of skills, including interior design, architecture, creative direction, and project coordination.

2. Faux Wallpaper Finishes

DO INSTEAD: Natural wall finishes such as cork introduce pattern, color, and texture — all important elements of a well-designed space. (Image credit: James McDonald. Design: Brandon Schubert)

Industrial brick and rustic wood panelling-effect wallpaper designs may have felt fun and clever at the time, but not in today’s decorating world. Instead, consider featuring a more authentic and modern finish, like the real and refined-looking cork wallcovering shown in the space above. “It’s past time to move away from certain types of faux wallcoverings,” agrees interior designer Brandon Schubert.

But, of course, there are always exceptions to the rule. “Wonderful decorative tricks from the old days, like: trompe l’oeil, scenic wallpapers, faux bois painting, etc. — these are always welcome as part of our decorative repertoire,” he points out.

So, how do you know what's outdated and what's not in 2026? “What we’re really commenting on is the shift towards incorporating elements that feel authentic and natural into our homes," says Brandon. “To my mind, it’s a natural evolution from the cool and cold gray interiors of the early 2000s, towards interiors that feel warm and deep, rooted in the earth somehow."

Take the office above, for example. “I chose cork walls because I wanted the room to feel enveloping,” he explains, adding, “I also liked the idea that the wall covering could be useful. Our client can pin things up on the wall, and in that way the decoration of the room can evolve and change with him.”

CorkSystem Beautiful Cork Wall Panel in Natural £1/sample at B&Q

Brandon Schubert Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Brandon Schubert Ltd is a design studio based in London that focuses on residential interiors and has worked on numerous listed buildings, both large and small, all around the UK. Brandon founded his design studio in 2019, after several years working at Ben Pentreath Ltd. The studio approaches interior design with a respect for architectural history and detailing, and always with a focus on the volume and function of a room. Brandon loves to create interiors that feel natural in their setting and which draw on different time periods, colors, and textures to create energy and balance with a sense of permanence.

3. Photographic Scenes and Slogans

DO INSTEAD: “Whether inspired by gardens, landscapes, or botanical forms, murals invite the calming influence of nature indoors,” says Ruth. (Image credit: Capricorn Boringdon. Design: National Trust Papers IV at Little Greene)

Photographic murals and wallpapers sporting slogans like ‘Live Love Laugh’ have definitely had their day. Instead, designers are adopting wraparound murals with more storytelling that “offer something wonderfully transportive,” explains Ruth Mottershead, creative director of Little Greene.

“These immersive designs can transform a space into something truly unique, uplifting, and full of character, while also creating a gentle visual link to the outside world,” she adds. Plus, certain murals can give the room a feeling of being rather ‘limitless’, even in smaller spaces. “Large-scale murals may feel like a bold choice; however, a scenic design has an extraordinary ability to transform a space, introducing a sense of depth and creating a focal point,” says Ruth.

So, how do you decipher outdated wallpaper styles depicting 'scenes' from those still considered in style? “Nature-inspired designs continue to be very much sought-after, and it’s easy to see why," explains Ruth. "These murals create an immediate visual connection to the outdoors, acting almost like a window onto the beauty of the natural world. Whether it’s lush foliage, serene landscapes, or delicate botanical scenes, these designs invite a sense of calm and restoration into the home. In a time when many of us are seeking spaces that nurture wellbeing, nature-led palettes and patterns offer a gentle escape, whilst grounding a room and bringing a sense of balance and harmony.”

4. Bold, Geometric, or Faux Flock Damask Wallpapers

DO INSTEAD: A natural grasscloth wallpaper is "a great base to then add more colorful accessories, upholstery choices, and bedding,” says Emilie. (Image credit: Nat Aubry. Design: Emilie Fournet)

The likes of large-scale chevron and faux flocked damask wallpaper prints are now considered outdated in 2026, say designers. Instead, use wallpapers with subtle texture — such as grasscloth — for a more current and softer backdrop.

“Bold Damask or geometric wallpaper styles can generally feel quite overwhelming," says interior designer Emilie Fournet. "These days, designers are opting for a more organic and softer natural wallcovering instead. It’s textured, nuanced, and interesting. Damasks, other than in a deliberately maximalist aesthetic or in a suitable setting within a period-appropriate property, tend to look dated at the moment.”

For the bedroom shown above, Emilie wanted to balance the amount of concrete and new builds surrounding the Canary Wharf townhouse with something softer and more organic. "Bolder damask or geometric would have felt wrong for this space,” she explains — but grasscloth wallpaper provided a soft, subtle starting point for the scheme.

“The possibilities with how you style around a wallcovering such as this are endless," she adds. "Natural wallcoverings like grasscloth create a subtle backdrop in a scheme and don’t take over the space."

5. Pseudo Architectural Details

DO INSTEAD: "The preference for the paper-backed fabric over a patterned paper was again, for the texture, which helps visually but also acoustically," says Sarah. (Image credit: Sarah Walter Boyd)

And sometimes, outdated wallpaper styles can be all about how it's applied. Stopping wallpaper at a standard dado or picture rail height feels passé in a modern home. Instead, designers recommend wrapping the wallpaper up and over the ceiling and enveloping the space for a more contemporary — and authentic — look and feel.

“Imposing details from a different era can feel like imposter syndrome, such as adding a dado into a 1990s build," explains interior designer Sarah Walter Boyd. "Instead, embrace what you have and use decorative finishes rather than unnecessary faux architectural details to add interest and create a cohesive scheme.”

In fact, though now considered decorative features, picture rails and dadoes were originally purely functional (to protect the wall), with wallpaper applied only above the rail, as it would be less likely to get damaged, explains Sarah.

“It feels over time, however, that this has all been overlooked or misunderstood, with many people painting above the picture rail rather than continuing the paper into the space, which actually acts to foreshorten the height of a room,” she continues. “So, maybe taking paper only up to the dado isn’t simply outdated for 2026, it should never have happened in the first place — it’s just plain wrong!”

For the hallway pictured above, Sarah specified a rich-toned paper-backed linen wallcovering, explaining, “We chose not to fight the light and to instead embrace the dark space by enveloping it in a rich tone. We painted the doors in the same tone, which also served to unify the space (being a corridor, we had a high ratio of doors to walls), and wrapped the paper around the ceiling." All in all, it adds visual warmth thanks to its texture, she adds, “and also hides a multitude of sins where the existing plastered walls weren't in the best state.”

6. Don't Be Scared of Pattern in Small Spaces

DO INSTEAD: If you pick a pattern or design you really love, you never need to worry about it going out of style. (Image credit: Bennie Curnow. Design: Pineapple Interiors)

“It’s a very dated concept that you should not use a bold print or pattern in a small space,” says Louise McGarry, creative director at Pineapple Interiors. In fact, designers are flocking to quirky and fun patterned papers for spaces like utility rooms and downstairs WC’s as a way to make a dark or enclosed space feel quite special.

For this little downstairs W.C. in a larger full renovation project in South East London, Louise says, “Rather than making it feel smaller, the bold color and pattern (called Madame Ziggle, by Ottoline) transforms what could be an uninteresting, small space into something of a snazzy surprise.”

When it comes to picking a patterned wallpaper that won't date, Louise says, “I would always say choose a pattern or print that you love and not one that is trending. That way, you are left with something timeless.”

And be confident with not only your pattern or print, but with its application. “The more the better,” says Louise. “Paper all of the walls, and don’t forget the ceiling. If you are feeling brave, bring the pattern in on the curtains too!”

House of Hackney Hollyhocks Wallpaper in Spring £3/sample at House of Hackney

FAQs

Is Wallpaper Still in Style in 2026?

Don't let these outdated wallpaper styles let you think for a second that wallpaper is out of style altogether in 2026 — it just depends on the pattern, application, and purpose.

“Wallpapers will never become outdated; they are way to add another layer to your homes and will always exist in some capacity,” says Nina Litchfield.

"Wallpaper has evolved tremendously and is more popular today than ever," adds David Harris, design director at Andrew Martin. "Wallpaper designs now use rich textures, high-quality materials, and patterns that can transform a room instantly. Whether you're after a subtle, more minimalist look or a bold statement wall, wallpaper is an incredibly versatile design tool that suits both contemporary and traditional homes. It’s not outdated — it’s an opportunity to add your own stamp to your space.”



So there you have it. Whilst some wallpaper styles and applications are considered dated, a few of them have evolved and morphed in favor of more successful styles and applications for 2026.

Our group of finger-on-the-pulse designers and industry experts all agree that while wallpaper is most certainly here to stay, it’s a case of steering clear of the dated looks and taking a bit of time to consider your applications and your wallpaper texture, pattern, and color for your space.

Feeling ready to roll (literally) — we asked designers where to buy wallpaper, and trust us, getting good quality paper makes a huge difference.