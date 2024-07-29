Where to Buy Wallpaper — 11 Places Designers Recommend to Start Your Search Online

While its transformative effect in our homes is well documented, knowing what styles and where to buy wallpaper can be a much more difficult decision. There are endless options out there, and when it comes to shopping online — which limits your ability to 'try before you buy' — it can be hard to know where to start.

"When buying wallpaper, you need to think about what you want out of the new design of the space," says Laura Williams, owner and principal designer of Texas-based ATX Interior Design. "Do you want to be able to hang it yourself? Do you want to be able to change it relatively often? That's how you can determine the type of wallpaper to choose — traditional versus peel and stick."

You'll also need to consider the climate you live in (temporary wallpaper can be more temperamental in hotter temperatures), your specific wallpaper idea, the size of your space, and your budget. While I can't necessarily help you with some of those specifics, I can help you work out the best places to buy wallpaper online. To do that, I reached out to as many of my designer contacts as I could, asking them for the places they shop when sourcing wallpaper for their own design projects.

At the moment, this guide is a list of reliable designer-recommended retailers (and a few things to consider when buying wallpaper), but I intend to continue my investigation, and come back to update it with the best places to shop for specific styles — coastal prints, grasscloth varieties, decals, etc. — so it will be even easier for you to find an appropriate retailer.

In the meantime, here's where to start your search.

1. Morris & Co.

(Image credit: Linda Pordon Photography. Design: Salt Design Company)

Morris & Co. has been in the business of making wallpaper for over 150 years, and in that time has earned a reputation as one of the best. The brand also comes highly recommended for its vintage-style wallpapers by interior designer Sarah Brady, the founder and creative director of New Jersey-based Salt Design Company.

"Renowned for their timeless and intricate patterns, William Morris wallpapers bring a touch of classic elegance to any space," she says. "Celebrated for their beautiful and detailed designs that draw inspiration from nature, it makes their papers a perfect choice for creating spaces that are both stylish and enduring.”

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The fact that the brand also collaborated on a collection with McGee & Co. also makes me think it's likely that these transitional-style designs have got the tick of approval from interior designer Shea McGee, too.

Morris & Co. x Mcgee & Co. Blackthorn Wallpaper View at McGee & Co Price: $312 (33' L x 20" W) Finishes: Requires paste

2. Schumacher

Schumacher's tout themselves as 'a designer's resource for fabric, wallpaper and trim', and while their collection may be more expensive (and perhaps a bit intimidating to shop online — you need to create an account first) it isn't only reserved for those in the trade; homeowners and design enthusiasts can also purchase their wallpapers.

And a few designers I spoke to suggest that they definitely should. "I check out Schumacher first, always!" says Crystal Sinclair, principal of New York-based Crystal Sinclair Designs. "They have lovely classic designs that will last the test of time."

Laura Williams of Texas-based ATX Interior Design also recommends Schumacher. "They have a huge selection of styles, colors, patterns and are great quality," she adds.

If you want to shop Schumacher without setting up an account, there are select styles available from Wayfair.

3. Ellie Cashman

(Image credit: Jared Kuzia. Design: Casagrande Studio)

I recently spoke with Boston-based interior designer Cecilia Casagrande about a bold patterned ceiling wallpaper she incorporated into a recent project, so I knew she would be a reliable source to ask where to buy wallpaper from.

"When I want a wow statement wallpaper and big floral 'pow', I go to Ellie Cashman Design," she says. "I love the Dutch painting influence of the Dark Floral wallpaper that is such a classic yet uplifting and modern take. It can go anywhere from a dining room to a powder room, and will always bring joy and delight."

Dark Floral Wallpaper View at Ellie Cashman Design Price: $48.00per/m² Finishes: Non-woven, Vinyl Colors: Classic Black, Charcoal Gray

4. Lulu and Georgia

(Image credit: Lulu & Georgia)

Did you know that home retailer Lulu and Georgia have their own range of wallpapers? The brand often collaborates with designers and creatives to develop bespoke styles, but also stocks existing designs from notable names, including Kelly Wearstler's iconic 'District' print.



"Lulu and Georgia is a great option for a range of textures, mid-century modern pairings and prints," says interior designer Lauren Sweet-Schuler, the founder and principal designer of Studio Sweet-Schuler.

Their range includes wallpapers that require paste, are pre-pasted, and peel and stick styles, as well as bathroom-safe wallpapers that will have you questioning whether you should wallpaper your bathroom next.

District Wallpaper by Kelly Wearstler View at Lulu and Georgia Price: $912 (26.77" W x 360" L) Finishes: Requires paste Colors: Multi, Blush

5. Anthropologie

While not typically where you may think to look for wallpaper, interior designer Lauren Sweet-Schuler urged me (and therefore, you as well) not to overlook high-street homewares brands like Anthropologie when shopping for wallpaper, and as a popular editor's choice here at Livingetc, I'm happy to oblige.

It's sound advice, though, considering they stock some of the more independent brands mentioned elsewhere in this edit, including House of Hackney, Morris & Co., GP & J Baker and Rifle Paper Co. While the selection will be more limited than if you went direct to the supplier, the stocked range has the added benefit of being curated by the Anthropologie buying team to suit the brand's enviable aesthetic.

Gardens of Jaipur Wallpaper by Mind The Gap View at Anthropologie Price: $239/three rolls Finishes: Requires adhesive Colors: Moss

6. Thibaut

(Image credit: Molly Culver. Design: Daley Home)

Another supplier that is frequented by designers (and requires an account to purchase) is Thibaut. First established in 1886, it's the oldest wallpaper company in the United States. Interior designer Shelby Van Daley of Daley Home says "They have a fabulous selection of prints as well as grasscloth/sisal papers, which can accommodate a variety of design aesthetics."

She also recommends always ordering samples before buying full quantities of their wallpapers (advice you should use at any supplier), to ensure you get the right finish and material. "Pictures can definitely be misleading for the tone and texture," she notes.

7. GP & J Baker

Interior designer Ashely Ferguson of Ashley Ferguson Interiors is currently working on two projects featuring wallpaper, and she shared with me that they've chosen to source the designs from GP & J Baker. With significant British heritage, GP & J Baker has been responsible for the fabrics and wallcoverings in the Royal household since 1982 — so it's safe to say they're a high quality.

More recently, the brand has collaborated with notable interior designer Kit Kemp, developing seven wallpaper patterns in the designer's signature eclectic style, along with a range of fabrics, prints and embroideries.

While you need an account to purchase direct from GP & J Baker's website, select wallpapers are available to purchase from other suppliers, including Wallpaper Direct.

Robina's Dinner Party by GP & J Baker x Kit Kemp View at Wallpaper Direct Price: $323 per dbl roll Colors: Cocoa, Blue, Green, Jewel, Sage, Teal

8. Rifle Paper Co.

Rifle Paper Co. is an independent stationery business based in Florida, that was started by former freelance illustrator Anna Bond, and her husband Nathan. Today, they stock everything from journals to calendars, beach towels, and desk accessories, all featuring Anna's hand-painted artwork and signature color palette.

They also have a range of both traditional and peel-and-stick wallpapers that interior designer Lauren Sweet-Schuler highly recommends. From hydrangea prints to mystical gardenscapes and patterned brambles, each design comes in a range of different colorways so you can find one that works perfectly for your space. And as for convenience, they're also available from Home Depot, so it's easy to see them for yourself in store.

9. Serena & Lily

Serena & Lily is a fan-favorite here at Livingetc, and while none of the designers I spoke to called them out specifically, once I discovered they stocked their own range of wallpapers and coverings, I couldn't not include them in this edit.

Featuring their distinct calm coastal color palette, with plenty of soft blues, lively greens and warm neutral tones, the collection of over 130 wallpapers includes grasscloth, surface-printed, digitally-printed, and removable styles, as well as a gravure-printed design achieved using a recessed image on engraved rollers for a 'stunning watercolor effect'.

They also have a clear wallpaper measuring chart, and a guide with recommendations on selecting patterns, placement and wallpaper materials. If that's not enough, you can register for a call to speak to an expert on the team. If you don't know where to start when it comes to wallpaper, I think it's safe to say Serena & Lily would be a sound choice.

Island Palm Wallpaper in French Blue View at Serena & Lily Price: $248 (20.5" W x 18.5" H) Finishes: Digitally printed, requires paste Colors: French Blue, Sky, Grove, Sand, Seaglass

10. Kate Marker Home

(Image credit: Kate Marker Interiors)

Now interior designer Kate Marker may be a bit biased here, but it should comes as no surprise that she shared with me that her go-to for wallpaper is her own collection, available at her store, Kate Marker Home.

"I love incorporating my own wallpaper line into my projects," she says. "Not only are the patterns that I've designed really special to me, because my two daughters helped create them with me, but they also add a nice point of interest with their organic shapes and complimentary shades, no matter which room in the house they're in."

Myla Wallpaper in Coal View at Kate Marker Home Price: $130 (27"W x 9 yards per roll) Finishes: Gravure printed on unpasted paper with a linen cold emboss

11. Sanderson

(Image credit: The Rath Project)

Sanderson Design Group wallpapers are printed in Britain and known for their explosive botanical prints and hand-drawn motifs. They're also a favorite of Diane Rath, principal designer and owner of The Rath Project.

"They have a great variety of brands housed under their large umbrella; each provides a unique spin on pattern, color and style," she explains. Included in that is the previously mentioned Morris & Co., Clarke & Clarke wallpaper, Zoffany and Harlequin.

"Plus, the quality of the papers they produce never disappoints," she adds. And conveniently, Sanderson wallpapers and their sister-brands are all available to buy on Wallpaper Direct.

Things to consider when buying wallpaper

Measurements: "When buying wallpaper, the dimensions of the roll vary from paper to paper, so always take note of the width and length of the roll," says interior designer Lauren Sweet-Schuler. Shelby Van Daley adds that it's also important to pay attention to how the wallpaper is packaged. "Some sell by the yard, some by the roll, and others by the double roll," she says.

The Repeat: "If you're purchasing a patterned paper, we recommend having an installer verify the quantities needed based on the repeat of the paper," adds Shelby. That refers to the measurement of how far down a pattern goes on the wallpaper before the design starts to repeat itself.

The Scale: You'll also need to consider the scale of the room your wallpapering before picking a pattern. "Smaller patterns work best within smaller spaces, such as a corner or odd angle," says interior designer Regan Baker. "Larger spaces can better accommodate a more artistic and mural-like effect." For example, the pattern drenching trend.

The Pattern: When looking at your space, it's also wise to watch out for areas that may distort certain prints and patterns. "If you have a small room with a shorter ceiling or weird angles, you will want a design that is more organic than linear to keep into account the architectural angles within the space," adds Regan. "Unless you can fully customize the wallpaper, considering those lines and angles can be challenging with certain designs."