There's now a really easy way to make a room more cheerful - a new decorative trick that even renters can use

You might want to try out the latest interior trends but are worried about getting it wrong or changing your mind. Or you live in a rented property and can’t make any intrusive changes to the space. I see you. And I have a solution for you.

I had a chat with Elizabeth Rees, the Co-Founder of Chasing Paper, about how you can elevate any room of your home in a very easy way with peel-and-stick wallpaper. Also known as temporary wallpaper, it’s fun DIY and a great opportunity to get creative and express your style.

What is peel-and-stick wallpaper?

As it says on the tin, a peel-and-stick is a wallpaper that you can easily apply by peeling off the backing and sticking it to your wall. It can be removed and won’t damage your walls in the process. As easy as it sounds! Now imagine just how many different looks and wallpaper trends you can try with this. I’m already planning quite a few bedroom ideas now.

Here’s why it’s great

The clue is in the name. You can simply peel it off anytime you want if you change your mind and want to try something different. ‘Peel-and-stick wallpaper can elevate your space and reflect your design point of view - whether you're a long-term renter or creating a beautiful kids' room that you know will transition a few years down the line,’ points out Elizabeth, Co-Founder of Chasing Paper.

This is a great kids' bedroom idea - I love the versatility that allows the room to change and accommodate new needs every few years.

How easy is it to apply?

Pretty easy, but like with any job you need to be done properly, do it yourself. I’m joking, you can leave it to your partner or trade professional if DYI is not your thing. There are a few steps to follow to get the best result. Elizabeth walks us through the process, and it all starts with choosing a high-quality peel-and-stick wallpaper to make both the installation and removal process easier.

‘Ensure you're installing the wallpaper on smooth, clean walls that have been prepped properly. Before installation, we recommend marking the walls lightly with a pencil at the bottom where a wallpaper panel will end, as well as the side (especially if you're installing a busy print); this will help you install the wallpaper evenly. Then, start tart at the top of the wall on one side of the room. Peel off a bit of the backing, affix the top part of the panel to the wall, and slowly peel off more of the wallpaper backing as you go. Smooth down the panel slowly with your hand or a smoother tool,’ she explains.

Can you create an elevated look using peel-and-stick?

You don’t always need to buy the most expensive wallpapers to create an elevated look. There are so many options you can choose from with peel-and-stick that you’re bound to find a design that works for you.

When it comes to creating an elevated look, Elizabeth tells me it’s all about how the wallpaper works with the other design elements in the room. ‘For example, enveloping a room in the wallpaper creates a big statement; and in that instance, we recommend pulling back on other design elements and letting the wallpaper sing. This is one simple way to elevate your room that is easy to change, update and reverse as you wish!’

Sounds too tempting not to try.