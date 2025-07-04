Inside the Timeless, Cinematic Reopening of Belmond's Splendido Hotel — Portofino's Star-Studded Enclave, Reborn

Portofino — the beautiful harbor town on the Italian Riviera — cannot help but ooze romance and effortless Mediterranean glamour. And nothing captures the essence and carefree sentimentality of this storied fishing village in Liguria like Belmond's Splendido Hotel. A former 16th-century monastery, Splendido is perched on the verdant hillside of Portofino and, from its inception in 1902, has warmly welcomed the wealthy and well-traveled to bathe in the beauty of Portofino's outstanding natural landscape.

One of the best design hotels in the world, and one of the most talked-about, too, the legendary Grand Dame of the Italian Riviera is re-opening its doors this summer to reveal an extraordinary new redesign by the globally acclaimed Martin Brudnizki Design Studio. Inspired by the mood of the Ligurian landscape, the local palette of terracotta and pastel, and the glinting shards of sunlight on champagne glasses and twinkling across the sea, the revamp includes several new additions.

Image 1 of 2 The colorful facade of Belmond's Splendido Hotel, emerging from amidst luscious greenery, has looked out onto the Bay of Portofino since 1902. (Image credit: Mary Quincy. Design: Belmond Hotel Splendido) Light and fresh, the lobby exemplifies Brudnizki's skill in building a sense of nostalgia through heritage pieces without ever descending into frumpy cliché. (Image credit: Matthieu Salvaing. Design: Martin Brudnizki Design Studio)

Respecting the distinctly Ligurian and luxury roots of the hotel, designer Martin Brudnizki explains that the studio had imagined the stay as "the private villa of a well-traveled Italian aristocrat; layered, expressive, and lovingly evolved over time."

That idea, the interiors trailblazer tells me, "helped shape every design decision, from the use of local materials to the mix of antiques and bespoke pieces. It was about creating something timeless and generous; a place that feels as though it's always been there, quietly gathering stories."

In the La Baronessa suite, antique side tables and ornate gilt headboards rest against dusky pink walls. Vintage Albissola ceramics are dotted across the suite, and heritage furnishings from local auction houses are hand-painted in the Genoese style, subtly situating La Baronessa in a very Italian sense of place. In another suite, mosaics of seahorses and shells adorn an open floor bath, and romantic botanical murals pattern the walls. Though undeniably beautiful, Brudnizki "wanted it to feel like a lived-in home, where every corner has a story and nothing feels too polished".

Image 1 of 3 Designed for an imagined Italian aristocrat, the gilt headboard, vintage ceramic lamp and bedside table painted in the Genoese style combine to create a sense of golden-era elegance. (Image credit: Giulio Ghirardi. Design: Martin Brudnizki Design Studio) Stylish pink and cream striped curtains frame the huge glass doors opening up onto a balcony with a view over Portofino. (Image credit: Mattia Aquila. Design: Martin Brudnizki Design Studio) The cerulean blue of the sea is picked out in the colours of the new Baratta Junior Suite. (Image credit: Matthieu Salvaing. Design: Martin Brudnizki Design Studio)

Splendido's extraordinary renovation is all-encompassing. Not only have rooms, suites, and restaurants been reimagined, but the Belmond hotel has opened a vibrant new bar, the Barratta Sedici, a glamorous spot for a drink whilst looking out over the Bay of Portofino, and Italy's first permanent Dior Spa, an invitation to a luxury wellness experience inspired by the Liberian countryside.

The grand re-opening of Belmond's Splendido Hotel culminates in the debut of the stunning summer palazzo Villa Beatrice, a meticulously renovated Gothic Revival and Art Nouveau architectural treasure. The exclusive private villa is a five-minute stroll from the sojourn, and offers panoramic views of the Gulf of Tigullo and private sea access.

Image 1 of 2 Light pouring in through the huge windows creates a feminine, romantic feel in the breezily glamorous Baratta Sedici bar. (Image credit: Matthieu Salvaing. Credit: Martin Brudnizki Design Studio) The wooden furniture and blush-coloured pillows exude an irresistable feeling of warmth and playfulness, and the botanical murals add even more whimsy to the floor-length draperies. (Image credit: Matthieu Salvaing. Credit: Martin Brudnizki Design Studio)

Despite its often star-studded clientele, the Belmond hotel epitomizes the Italian art of sprezzatura. Nothing feels superficial; the establishment is one with its storied and breathtaking surroundings, its iconic pastel facade glowing pink in the setting sun, and its semi-sheer curtains filtering light across hand-painted floral frescoes.

It was the "diffused, painterly" light of Portofino that, Brudnizki recounts, guided his approach to color. Splendido is full of tones that "feel sun-worn and time-honored", he adds, honoring what was already there: the terracotta façades, the pale greens and ochres of local villas, the soft pinks of the sunset. "The palette needed to feel as though it had always belonged. Warm, romantic, and rooted in place," the designer explains further. "It was about paying homage to the local vernacular of Liguria, while still creating something rich and emotive."

The golden hour colors are beautifully speckled across the new Baratta Sedici; blonde oak, dusty blue, and rose furnishings bring warmth to the white-onyx bar and whitewashed walls hand-painted with winding pale-green vines — a nod to the hotel's luscious Jardin des Rèves. There's a romance to the dazzling bar, with its soft lighting, rich textures, and huge draping curtains.

Surrounded by pale wood and greenery, the Dior Spa is an oasis of calm and immaculate design. (Image credit: Matthieu Salvaing. Design: Dior)

Surrounded by the soothing greenery of Portofino's Natural Park, the Dior Spa Splendido is an indoor-outdoor living enclave on the second floor of the hotel.

Inspired by the Ligurian countryside, the spa expands upon Splendido's existing Jardin des Rèves, an al fresco treatment space nestled within the hotel's beautiful gardens. If the gardens are not soothing enough for you, you could enjoy a game of tennis on the hillside courts overlooking the sea or a dip in the saltwater swimming pool with starfish mosaic flooring.

What could be more dreamy than an afternoon lazing by the salt water pool overlooking the deep blue of the Bay of Portofino? (Image credit: Mattia Aquila. Design: Martin Brudnizki Design Studio)

With its thoughtful redesign, Belmond's Splendido Hotel doesn't simply reflect Portofino's natural beauty and storied past — it elevates it. Each room, suite, and space is imbued with a sense of lived-in elegance, where heritage meets quiet opulence and every detail feels both intentional and timeless.

Martin Brudnizki's vision breathes new life into a beloved icon, preserving its charm while opening a fresh chapter in its legacy. From the romantic allure of La Baronessa to the indulgent serenity of the Dior Spa, Splendido invites guests into an atmosphere that feels at once personal and cinematic — a sanctuary suspended between memory and fantasy, like entering a '50s Hollywood movie glowing with flattering lighting and old-school glamour.

As the sun sets over the Ligurian coast and the soft hues of twilight dance across Splendido's terraces, it becomes clear that this isn't just a hotel — it's a love letter to Portofino itself. And now, more than ever, its magic endures.

Book your stay at Splendido, a Belmond Hotel.

