6 Nostalgic Stockholm Spots Viral Interior Architect Alyssa Anselmo Wants You to Know — "They Taught Me That 'Less Is More'"

On my most stressful days, I wish the entire world could look anything like the cotton candy-like, cocooning designs of Studio Anva founder Alyssa Anselmo — soft, magical, and created to simultaneously uplift, surprise, and inspire. Characterized by a careful blending of raw materials, plump, fantastical shapes, and easy-on-the-eye pastels, the spaces she crafts respond to an urge for environments that gently embrace and predict our needs, rather than denaturing them. Considering her combined social media following of nearly one million people, chances are I am not the only one to dream myself away into one of Anselmo's soothing projects.

Originally from Alberta, Canada, the interior architect graduated from The Florence Institute of Design International in 2017, having already completed an internship in set design at Stockholm and NYC-based company Aspekt Production the previous year. It was after an eight-month stint at Architecture Plus Information in the Big Apple, where Anselmo worked as an interior designer, that she landed her first major commission: a 1,000-square-meter, holistic childcare center for the Bambini group, which the Studio Anva mastermind conceptualized and executed all by herself (today, she serves as the company's Interior Architect & Creative Director). Opened in St. Albert, central Canada, in 2022, the project earned her earliest accolades, though it's Anselmo's animatedly contagious approach to breaking down — or anticipating — the biggest interior design trends that, together with her refreshing room styling advice, vintage furniture shopping tips, and decor styles deep dives, has put the rising creative on our radar.

Her ace up the sleeve? Having quickly picked up the sun-filled, essentially striking feel of Stockholm, where she now lives, and reinvented it through the playful patchwork of influences the designer has become known for in her work, be it Space Age interiors, the post-modern wit of the Memphis group, or her love of textural arts and crafts. "I first came here eight years ago, and I was instantly drawn to how effortlessly beautiful everything is — the light, the materials, the way spaces feel lived-in yet intentional, the long summer nights, the water following your every move," Anselmo says of her first impressions of the Swedish capital. "Stockholm has a way of making you fall in love with design without even realizing it. I learned so much here about quality and the 'less is more' approach. It shaped my own aesthetic sensibilities and deepened my appreciation for spaces that tell a story."

So, what are the places that inform the interior architect and her work most? Find them all below.

1. Feel the Art Pulse and Light of Carl Eldhs Ateljémuseum

Once the studio of one of Sweden's most prominent early 20th-century sculptors, Carl Eldh (1873-1954), today this Stockholm museum reunites nearly 500 of the artist's plaster casts and works, besides hosting exhibitions and guided tours. (Image credit: Nikodem Calczynski. Courtesy of Carl Eldhs Ateljémuseum)

Lögebodavägen 10, 113 47 Stockholm, Sweden

Visiting the Carl Eldhs Ateljémuseum is like stepping into an artist's mind. It's a cozy little wooden house on a hill that was once Carl Eldh's studio. Sunlight pours through massive windows, illuminating unfinished sculptures in a way that makes them feel alive. There's something incredibly intimate about this place, and I think of it often, especially while I'm designing.

2. See Past and Present Collide at Nordic Knots

A former cinema, Nordic Knots' Stockholm showroom is every design lover's dream. (Image credit: Courtesy of Studio Giancarlo Valle and Nordic Knots)

Birger Jarlsgatan 58, 114 29 Stockholm, Sweden

This is, hands down, the most stunning design showroom I've ever seen. It used to be an old cinema and has now been converted into a flagship for Nordic Knots' rugs. You can still feel that cinematic grandeur — how they preserved the history of the building while expressing the brand's vision is so inspiring. I took a little tour of the place and, when I asked one of the ladies there about a bench that I liked in the room and where they had purchased it, she replied, "I made it," which captures the effortless feeling of Stockholm's design scene.

3. Find New Treasures at Judits Second Hand and Brandstationen Store & Studio

Looking for somewhere to buy vintage? This is where to go. (Image credit: Brandstationen Store & Studio)

Judits Second Hand, Hornsgatan 75, 118 49 Stockholm, Sweden. Brandstationen Store & Studio, Hornsgatan 64, 118 21 Stockholm, Sweden

Judits Second Hand is probably my go-to second-hand shop, having bought a lot of unique pieces in the past. It has a good blend of vintage clothing and quirky home decor, which comes in handy for multiple occasions. Brandstationen Store & Studio is another one of my favorites: I used to live right next to it and always visit on a gloomy afternoon, meaning I would be there fairly regularly in the winter months. It's a cute, eclectic shop where you'll find a carefully curated mix of vintage treasures and modern objects.

4. Revel in Nostalgia at Café Nizza

Åsögatan 171, 116 32 Stockholm, Sweden

Café Nizza is incredibly cozy without trying too hard, stylish but relaxed. What brought me here in the first place was walking by their old-school sign outside — for some reason, those tend to be the best places. The food is spectacular, but the atmosphere is what keeps me coming back.

5. Step Into a Fairytale at Bergianska Trädgården

A destination in itself, Bergianska Trädgården's café, the Old Orangery, is the ultimate stop for an afternoon well spent. (Image credit: Courtesy of Old Orangery)

Gustafsborgsvägen 4, 114 18 Stockholm, Sweden

To me, Bergianska Trädgården might well be the most magical place in Stockholm. I accidentally stumbled upon it after visiting the nearby Natural History Museum, and it was like walking into a fairytale. It's a beautiful botanical garden with a unique café called Old Orangery, which is set within a greenhouse and is, in itself, a must-visit if you want to drift away in nature one day. Plus, there are lily pads everywhere — enough said. I will never forget that day.

6. Immerse Yourself in "Warm", Swedish Minimalism at Ett Hem

"Well-curated, warm, and intimate, Ett Hem doesn't feel like a hotel. Instead, it's like entering someone's impeccably designed home." — Alyssa Anselmo (Image credit: Paul Massey. Design: Studio Ilse)

Sköldungagatan 2, 114 27 Stockholm, Sweden

The Ett Hem nails the balance between classic Swedish tradition and Swedish minimalism. The brick townhouse in which it is set is stunning inside and out, but what makes it special is the way the hotel was crafted. Well-curated, warm, and intimate, it doesn’t feel like a hotel. Instead, it’s like entering someone’s impeccably designed home. Every piece of furniture is carefully chosen, mixing classic design pieces with a contemporary touch. I love boutique hotels like this for the thoughtful details; something that's harder to find within chains.

