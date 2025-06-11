The Best Hotels in Copenhagen — 10 Scandi-Cool Stays I'm Eyeing Up for My Next Design-Conscious, Danish Escape

That the Danish capital has become one of the most sought-after destinations for design-versed tastemakers and aesthetes is no secret — so it follows that most of the best hotels in Copenhagen are for the design crowd, too.

After all, if there's a city currently setting the mood for effortlessly stylish, inspiring minimalist interiors that marry warmth, character, and a familial feel with sophistication, that's Copenhagen. With yearly festivals like 3daysofdesign, and brands like ferm LIVING, Georg Jensen, and HAY calling it home, Copenhagen is one to tick off your bucket list if you thrive as much on beautifully conceived spaces as you do on tantalizing gastronomy and an immersive cultural scene.

With forward-thinking decor impressed onto its DNA, many of its best design hotels revive the city's most distinctive buildings, from the former Royal Danish Conservatory of Music, completed in 1903, and a chimney house once used as a water pumping station, built the year before, to a Moorish-style architectural wonder sited in the lush, fantastical grounds of Tivoli Gardens, the world's second-oldest amusement park. From the picturesque stays of Indre By ("inner city") and Frederiksberg to the waterfront sojourns of Nordhavn and those lining up Vesterbro's vibrant alleys, the best hotels in Copenhagen are your entry point to the Danish capital's manifold wonders.

Whether you choose a serviced apartment or more traditional holiday rooms, one thing is certain: once you have tried the Københavner ("Copenhagener") way of life, where premium design takes center stage in people's homes, public areas, and minds, you'll struggle to unsee it.

To help you get the most out of your time in the city, I have turned to my inside knowledge of the first place I called home outside of Italy — where I lived between 2015 and 2016 and plan to return later this year — as well as to my local connections in the area to present you with an edit of accommodations that bring its soul-nurturing atmosphere indoors, and uplift you in return. Take your pick from our favorite boutique hotels in Copenhagen to mark the first step in that journey, and keep our neighborhood-specific recommendations in mind along the way to avoid missing out on its hidden gems.

1. Hotel Sanders

Equipped with all the comforts and luxuries of a real home, Hotel Sanders' suites is where residential style meets lavish Scandinavian design. (Image credit: Wichmann + Bendtsen Photography. Design: Lind + Almond)

Tordenskjoldsgade 15, 1055 København, Denmark

A stone's throw away from the palatial Kongens Nytorv square in Copenhagen's Indre By, Hotel Sanders was imagined by ballet dancer-turned-hotelier Alexander Kølpin as a striking reflection of what the city has to offer: from a worldly-inspired understanding of design, hospitality, and cuisine to a storytelling-led approach to everyday life. Imbued with an earthy, biophilic palette of sandy hues, blood reds, and greens, Lind + Almond's interpretation of the owner's brief to make this building into one of the best hotels in Copenhagen translated into interiors that pair the elegance of Parisian-style decor with the irreverence of English eccentricity and the mid-century modern furniture focus of Scandi homeware.

Sprawling and residential, each of the 54 individually crafted rooms at Hotel Sanders stands out for its generous volumes, plush velvety fabrics, and carefully layered objects and textures. From the mismatched artworks hanging on their walls to the Art Deco lighting and the statement baths adorning some of the bedrooms, the stay "reimagines the golden age of travel through the curated home of a well-traveled Dane," the studio said of the multi-award-winning sojourn, one of the best hotels in Copenhagen for lovers of soulful decor. In the communal areas, French savoir-faire prevails, though the mood remains international thanks to the mix of locals and globe-trotters blending in at the bistro-like Sanders Kitchen and the sumptuous cocktail bar, TATA.

2. Vipp Chimney House

If it is the duty of the best boutique hotels in Copenhagen to immerse you in the authentic Danish way of life, self-service apartment Vipp Chimney House will allow you to give it a try firsthand. (Image credit: Vipp. Design: Studio David Thulstrup)

Scherfigsvej 6B, 2100 København, Denmark

Minutes away from the culinary, shopping, and recreational hotspots of the up-and-coming Nordhavn and Østerbro in the north-eastern side of the city, Vipp Chimney House is an invaluable alternative to the best hotels in Copenhagen, particularly for travelers wanting to experience it at the same pace as its long-term residents. A self-service hospitality concept, this 200-square-meter modern apartment, sited in a former water pumping station and complete with the towering chimney it takes its name from, was reinvented as an oasis for the contemporary traveler by the studio of Danish architect David Thulstrup. Fitted floor-to-ceiling in the finest, cutting-edge Vipp furniture, the house comprises two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an expansive, large open-plan kitchen and living area, all bathing in natural sunlight thanks to its glassy structure. Despite the monochrome essence of its interiors, premium details like its custom terrazzo flooring, cocooning upholstery, playful arch doors, and a large terrace ensure the sojourn is rooted in Copenhagen's cult of coziness without ever feeling, either, obvious or impersonal, while the rental's proximity to Indre By (15 minutes by bike) and Nordhavn's buzzy waterfront allow for a full immersion into Danish lifestyle.

3. 25hours Hotel Indre By

Formerly a porcelain factory and a university building, 25hours Hotel Indre By is where heritage, science, and maximalist interiors by Martin Brudnizki collide. (Image credit: Stephan Lemke. Design: Martin Brudnizki)

Pilestræde 65, 1112 København, Denmark

Very few of our hotel design roundups manage to get away without mention of Swedish interior design trailblazer Martin Brudnizki, and this spotlight on reservation-worthy boutique hotels in Copenhagen, I am afraid, is not one of them. Located a few minutes from the central Nørreport station and the lush Ørstedsparken, and only meters away from the Rundetaarn ("Round Tower"), one of the city's prime panoramic lookouts, 25hours Hotel Indre By is an explosion of colors, textures, and forms. Once a 19th-century porcelain factory and later repurposed as a university building, this quirky stay pays homage to its roots via 243 rooms and F&B destinations that enthrall with their vivid designs and history-charting decor.

Available in two different styles, "Passion" and "Knowledge", the suites feel inherently young. Clad in contrasting tile and textile patterns in pastel hues of blue, terracotta, acid green, and ochre, and awe-inspiring artwork, they retain Brudnizki's signature intricate style while renouncing part of its most lavish side for a Gen-Z-friendly experience. Guests without direct access to the 25hours Hotel Indre By's Secret Garden will find in shareable dishes haven NENI København, the tile-shaded rendezvous cocktail bar, and the Assembly Bar — a whimsical spot where Dark Academia decor meets Space Age design — their go-to hangouts, especially when done reveling in the peacefulness of its wellness facilities.

4. Villa Copenhagen

The brainchild of architect Heinrich Wench, who built it in 1912 in a Neo-Baroque style, Villa Copenhagen's building once operated as the Central Post and Telegraph Head Office of the city. Today, it is one of the most spectacular boutique hotels in Copenhagen, complete with a heated outdoor pool. (Image credit: Stine Christiansen. Design: Universal Design Studio, Goddard Littlefair, Shamballa Jewels, and Earth Studio. Courtesy of Villa Copenhagen and Ferm Living)

Tietgensgade 35, 39, 1577 København, Denmark

I first stumbled upon Villa Copenhagen, hands down one of the most imaginative restorations of an early 20th-century building I have seen so far, while researching valuable sojourns to include in this list of design-conscious boutique hotels in Copenhagen. To bring the stay to my attention was a recently published guide to the Danish capital, edited by cult homeware brand Ferm Living. To my surprise, I discovered that the Residential Suite of Villa Copenhagen, unveiled in May 2023, was created as "a celebration of travel and design" by the house itself, which filled it up with sculptural sherling seating, curated arwork, and innovative finds, adding to the plethora of reasons why interiors obsessive globetrotters should put the hotel on their radar.

Sited inside Copenhagen's former Central Post and Telegraph Head Office in a 1912, Neo-Baroque style building, Villa Copenhagen is a 5-star luxury hotel with 390 rooms and suites. Combining functionality and warmth with the essential aesthetic of contemporary Scandi design, each bedroom is as bright and spacious as it is visually enticing. Just like the Residential Suite, the Earth Suite tells a whole different story: built exclusively with recycled materials, including crushed bricks sourced directly from the site's original architecture, it boasts a terracotta color scheme accentuated by its wood and tile surfaces, with furniture by Danish sustainable manufacturer Mater. The communal areas, which include two on-site restaurants, an open-to-all courtyard bar, and an artisanal bakery, ooze Art Deco grandeur, while the heated outdoor pool — one of Copenhagen's very few — allows guests to swim while continue to soak in the urban views.

5. Park Lane Copenhagen, a SLH Hotel

Part Art Deco, part Scandinavian minimalism, Park Lane Copenhagen reinvents simplicity through sculptural lines, plush textiles, and playful, unexpected decor. (Image credit: Park Lane Copenhagen. Design: &TEMPEL)

Strandvejen 203, 2900 Hellerup, Denmark

Despite the name suggesting the contrary, Park Lane Copenhagen is a newly unveiled luxury boutique hotel with premium design at its heart. Operating since January 2025, this 63-room and six-suite sojourn allows visitors to dive into a lesser-known area of the Danish capital, Hellerup, also known as "the Beverly Hills of Copenhagen", where thriving gardens, curated boutiques, and scenic private residences await. Crafted by local interior design firm &TEMPEL, the Small Luxury Hotels portfolio's new entry unfolds as a play of sumptuously rich textiles countered by dark marbles, brass accents, and sleek metallic surfaces. Bringing the largely monochromatic essence of its interiors to life is the sculptural nature of the pieces that inhabit them throughout, where mushroom-shaped lamps meet creaturesque velvet chairs, playful sconces, and crafty art, whether in the bedrooms or at the stay's moody on-site brasserie. The result is a lavish getaway that breaks with traditional Scandinavian minimalism to set a new standard for lavish Danish design.

6. Nobis Hotel Copenhagen

“Danish classicism, which the Nobis Hotel Copenhagen building is a fine example of, is something special." — Gert Wingårdh, founder of Wingårdhs (Image credit: Nobis Hotel. Design: Wingårdhs )

Niels Brocks Gade 1, 1574 København, Denmark

Housed in another one of Copenhagen's beautifully preserved, historical buildings, a 5,500-square-meter landmark site once home to the Royal Danish Academy of Music, Nobis Hotel Copenhagen is perhaps the most Danish-looking of the picks featured in this curation of design-led sojourns. The palette is minimal, though eye-catching, the lines essential, while the quality of smallest detail, from the upholstery of its seating and the selected leather, rattan, and wrought iron pieces that abound in its 75 rooms to the masterful restoration of its original architectural volumes, is nothing short of exquisite. Led by one of Sweden's foremost architectural firms, Wingårdhs, the interior vision for the five-star stay was informed by the idea of "Danish classicism". Opened in 2017, its completion entailed "being delicate and respectful, emphasizing every detail of the original architecture and decor, adding superior quality natural materials such as various marbles, stone, wood and glass, with a subtle color scale, accentuated with beautiful deep greens," the studio's founder, Gert Wingårdh, said. Throughout the building, whether in Nobis Hotel's two on-site eateries and bars (NOI and The Marble Bar) or inside its sprawling suites, sea blue tones, pale parquet floors, and dense marbles alternate in a sophisticated, inspiring Neo-classicism exercise.

7. NH Copenhagen Grand Joanne

Part of the Danish capital's hospitality scene for nearly a century, the allure of NH Copenhagen Grand Joanne has recently reached new heights in its latest redesign. (Image credit: NH Copenhagen Grand Joanne. Design: Midstar AB)

Vesterbrogade 9A, 1620 København, Denmark

That Grand Joanne is now part of the NH Hotels group shouldn't allow anything to think this spectacularly designed stay isn't worth an entry in this edit of the best Copenhagen hotels. While the images speak for themselves, I can assure you I have found no equal to the imaginative decor that embraces this 162-room sojourn in its entirety, making it into a not-to-be-missed stop for true design obsessives. Perfectly located just 100 meters from Copenhagen Central Station in the creative, hip district of Vesterbro, the hospitality destination, which has operated as such for nearly a century and has been unveiled to the public in its current conformation following extensive renovations in 2023, is as bohemian as it gets in the Danish capital.

Conceived by its owners as "a hub for cultural experiences, but with a hotel on top", the NH Copenhagen Grand Joanne is fitted with artful homewares, accessories, and masterpieces throughout, and particularly in line with many of the 1970s trends that have been resurfacing since the 2024 edition of Salone del Mobile in Milan — joyful decor, 'soft', chubby seating, and earthy designs. Hosting a rotating program of pop-up installations in the lobby, and DJ sets making the rooftop terrace alive come the night, it offers visitors the opportunity to enjoy Italian dining at its all-day restaurant and bar, or savor authentic Copenhagen cuisine at its on-site bodega. Complete with a picturesque courtyard and 24-hour gym access, NH Copenhagen Grand Joanne has truly got something for anyone; and if the hotel itself doesn't what you're looking for, all you have to do to find what you're after is wander outside.

8. Hotel Bella Grande

The second opening by the Copenhagen Food Collective (Cofoco) hospitality group, Hotel Bella Grande draws on the versatility of Italian restaurants across day and nightlife to transport visitors to a moody, mysterious, and retro-inspired dimension. (Image credit: Hotel Bella Grande. Design: Malene Bech-Pedersen and Tonen's Mette Bonavent)

Vester Voldgade 23, 1552 København V, Denmark

There is something immediately contagious about the retro-inspired feel of Hotel Bella Grande, another one of the must-know boutique hotels in Copenhagen for self-professed design addicted travelers. Just like its name reveals, the Cofoco group drew on Italy's world-influential understanding of hospitality, its invigorating power, and reliance on inspiring artistry and craftsmanship to develop a strategically located stay that brings echoes of Il Bel Paese to the Danish capital. Close to both the Tivoli amusement park, the Nationalmuseet, and the Ny Carlsberg Glyptotek, three of the city's unmissable highlights, the sojourn couples the edgy, 1970s-to-1980s furnishings of its 109 rooms and suites with the maximalist, romantic galore of its public areas, including the filmic Restaurant Donna and a sweeping terrace. Can't get enough of Hotel Bella Grande's Mediterranean lifestyle-infused ambiance? Revel in equally fantastical interiors at sibling property Hotel Coco, or find out which one of Cofoco's local-approved 18 restaurants is closest to you.

9. Venders Copenhagen

Venders Copenhagen's 27 serviced apartments, each sleeping up to eight guests, "combines the comfort of home with the benefits of a hotel". (Image credit: Nord Collection. Design: The Odd Society)

Nørre Voldgade 11, 1358 København, Denmark

There is a reason why, when I lived in Copenhagen, Nørreport was our preferred meeting point: equidistant from most of the city's must-see attractions, it puts its vibrancy at your fingertips, whether you're looking to enjoy a nourishing coffee break at one of its most beloved bakeries, relax in a park, or treat yourself to a window-shopping session. Overlooking the dynamic urban hub is the recently inaugurated Venders Copenhagen, one of the latest addition to the Nord Collection lifestyle portfolio, whose approach to hospitality "combines the comfort of home with the benefits of a hotel". Call me biased, but it didn't take me more than two seconds to fall for this aparthotel's design: framed within an earthy, tranquil residential setting that pairs stunningly restored coffered ceilings with welcoming, buttery or wooden surfaces, its furnishing accents — from FLOS' Achille and Piergiacomo Castiglioni chrome pendant lamp shade and HAY's Rey Chairs to its wavy and marble bust vases — immediately stand out. The fully equipped and equally iconic kitchen is another standout, making for a stress-free, self-paced exploration of the city.

10. Hotel Ottilia

Rising from the union of two iconically designed, former beer storage facilities in Copenhagen's Carlsberg City District, Maltmagasinet, dating from the 1880s, and the 1960s' listed Lagerkælder 3, Hotel Ottilia brims with remnants of its brewery origins. (Image credit: Jens Lindhe. Design: Arkitema with Prof. Christoffer Harlang)

Bryggernes Plads 7, 1799 København, Denmark

If there's a leitmotif that sets numerous of the best boutique hotels in Copenhagen apart from its global competitors, it is the truly unusual locations within which these come to life. Yes, because after Vipp Chimney House's original water pumping station setup, 25hours Hotel Indre By's craftsmanship and academic past, and Villa Copenhagen's reboot of a historic post office, 4-star Hotel Ottilia injects the laid-back, detail-oriented aesthetic of Danish luxury hospitality into not one, but two of its most legendary Carlsberg City District former brewery sites. Opened in 2018, this 155-room-and-suite getaway is the ideal base to explore the nearby Frederiksberg and Vesterbo, though the real architectural standouts will come from the characteristic neighborhood the hotel calls its home. Taking over what were once two beer storage facilities of the world-famous Carlsberg brand, namely the red-brick Maltmagasinet, built in the 1880s, and the utopian-looking, 1960s Lagerkælder 3, known for its golden spheres-dotted façade, this sci-fi-esque boutique sojourn is as recognizable for its revamped industrial exterior as it is for the surprising interiors that await guests inside.

While it won't be a top choice for color-led travelers (its rooms' palette contrasts grays, blacks, and whites with very sporadical splashes of wood and plum), who'll likely find other entries on this best hotels in Copenhagen list more in line with their style, Arkitema's reinvention of these buildings exemplify the lingering power of design. Cinematic porthole windows with integrated, curved leather chairs, futuristic sculptural lighting, and James Bond-ready steel and tile bathrooms are only three of Hotel Ottilia's highlights. Whether for the choreographic neon installations that illuminate the space at night, its innovative combination of tilework, wood, and cement, or its atmospheric ancient baths, this destination will stay with you long after you leave, and even lure you into coming back.

FAQs

How Did We Pick the Best Hotels in Copenhagen?

To land on this curated edit of boutique hotels in Copenhagen, I relied on either personal experience of specific getaways, word of mouth, or information available online on local sojourns to identify the most design-forward stays every interior enthusiast should know about when visiting the Danish capital. While the inventiveness of their decor and the way in which each of these Copenhagen hotels let the city's vibrancy through its doors were the key criteria that led to their inclusion, I also ensured that all accommodations featured above was reviewed positvely by former visitors over the last 12 months (8 stars and higher), and that its culinary, cultural, and wellness offerings met the quality standards expected by contemporary globetrotters. The compiled list of hotels in Copenhagen thus brings you Danish hospitality at its finest, and a welcoming base from which to dive into the city's animated streets.

What Is the Best Area of Copenhagen to Stay In?

Because of its petite size, Copenhagen is great to explore far and wide. Should you find yourself short on time, though, I would personally recommend staying anywhere near the sightseeing stops of its Indre By district, from the colorful canal of Nyhavn and the eye-catching, bustling-with-life Strøget square to Rosenborg Castle, Christiansborg Palace, and the Botanical Garden, to work your way outward throughout your sojourn. Hit the ornate neighborhood of Frederiksberg to revel in the city's booming coffee, baking, and viennoiserie culture like a seasoned Dane (or pick up local-approved collectibles and souvenirs at one of the many boutiques available in the area), visit Østerbro for its many museums and water-front, distinctive architecture, head to Vesterbro for a taste of its creative scene, music, and nightlife, spend a day around Christianshavn to feel the pulse of its storied bohemia, or get lost in the rising Nørrebro to mingle with Copenhagen's in the knows. In for more seaside views? Take to Amager Strand for a beach excursion, Danish style (just brace yourself for the water temperature, as it is bound to chill you to the bone).

How Many Days Is It Ideal to Visit Copenhagen?

Having lived in the outskirts of the city for 12 months, I must confess there is way more to discover in Copenhagen than meets the eye at first sight. Still, as also hinted by the name of its annual 3daysofdesign festival, half a week is sufficient to get a sense of what the Danish capital is all about and visit its foremost historical, cultural, and gastronomic sites, bonus point if you do so on a bike.



The thing with the Danish capital is, so much of its hidden trails — tucked away gems of culture, fashion, and lifestyle — only reveal themselves to those who find the courage to get around the city like a real local (read: cycling). Despite measuring only 86.39 square meters, a very humble size compared to London's 1,572, the city is dotted with soulful, fragrant viennoiserie-smelling cafés, history-spanning art collections stored within equally impressive palaces, hip street food and cocktail destinations, and higher-end, Michelin-starred ones.

All this to say that taking your pick from the Copenhagen boutique hotels listed above isn't but the beginning: the rest, you'll have to find outside. But don't worry, as we have you on our mind, and this best hotels in Copenhagen edit is a start for us, too. Keep an eye on our lifestyle pages for more inspired, design-conscious guides.