I Thought the Viral 'Dark Academia' Trend Was Dated — But I've Found Out the Way to Do It So Well
Intellectual, nostalgic, and slightly mysterious — dark academia decor has captivated for centuries and romanticizes the classics
Handwritten notes scattered across a wooden desk. The soft glow from an antique lamp. Library shelves stacked with tomes. Outside, it's dusk — rain is falling, and wet leaves glisten in the streetlight. Can you picture it? That's dark academia — it's a moody and nostalgic aesthetic that demonstrates an appreciation for classical literature, the arts, and any other iteration of intellectual stimulation. The aesthetic romanticizes the desire for knowledge, with subtle notes of mystery and a yearning for the past.
Listen, dark wood and dusty books might sound like a shortcut to a dated look, but unlike some other fleeting interior design trends, dark academia decor is timeless in its nature, and with the right touch, can feel surprisingly contemporary. It "incorporates historical references to the Aesthetic movement, Victorian Gothic, and even the 18th-Century Enlightenment, romanticizing an age marked by intense scholarship and curiosity about the unknown," Anthony Barzilay-Freund, 1stDibs' editorial and fine arts director, tells me. In our homes, the aesthetic manifests itself through moody spaces that foster thoughtfulness and comfort.
"Dark Academia decor creates a cozy, inviting atmosphere, layered with warmth and offers a peaceful escape from the fast-paced, connected world," adds interior designer Caroline Milns of Zulufish. It tastefully combines moody grandeur with intimate comfort. Think of the classrooms at Welton Academy in Dead Poets Society. These spaces have specific design features that evoke the mood of the dark academia aesthetic.
But what features, you ask? Interior designers tell me that much of the dark academia decor relies on color to set the scene. "Rich, muted tones like deep browns, greens, and blues create a cocooning feel," says Caroline. Similarly, Anthony points out that "deep jewel-toned upholstery and rugs are well suited to the dark academia aesthetic."
Along with rich color, intriguing textures and strong materials play a part in dark academia decor. For instance, a textured wallpaper might enhance a space, and add "an extra layer of warmth and tactile interest," says Caroline. Along with a healthy mix smooth marble and hard wood, softer materials can also serve as a point of contrast in dark academia decor. According to designer Christine Gachot, "Upholstery is a must to soften things up — cut velvets, lived-in leather, and fine woven wool add warmth and just the right touch of prestige."
Because much of dark academia decor feels, well, dark, it's important to consider adding lighting — but keep it to a minimum. "Lighting cannot be overstated," Christine says. "Layers are the key at all three levels: a soft glow from above for ambient light, table lamps on case goods, and, of course, a focused accent reading light that can be aimed."
In terms of furnishings, dark academia design draws inspiration from classic and traditional styles of the past — but with a modern flair. "Incorporate a mix of vintage and antique furniture, such as traditional desks with carved wood detailing and wingback chairs," Caroline says. Elevated versions of antique styles will make a dark academia-style interior feel stylish and elegant.
Of course, curated bookshelves, are a must. But to really capture the mood of dark academia, "line one or two walls with books, nestled in bespoke shelving," says Caroline — if you have the space. On the shelves, style anything from novels to decor, and don't forget to include sentimental touches. "A grandmother’s candy dish or a framed family photo goes a long way to add dimension and make it feel personal," shares Christine.
Since dark academia decor is such a popular aesthetic, it's important to consider the personal touches that make the style feel uniquely yours. "It’s the accessories and details that bring the look together," Anthony adds. "There are so many interesting ways to explore this theme, whether through rare books, antique manuscripts, taxidermy, butterfly collections, memento mori–themed paintings or age-old scientific instruments."
As a combination of nostalgia and scholastic desire — dark academia decor is a style that captivates you and invites you to take a step back in time, to disconnect with the modern world, and to immerse yourself in a moody, intellectual atmosphere.
"In an over-stimulated digitally saturated time, we are all craving a warm and peaceful sanctuary," Christine says. That's just what dark academia design can accomplish. Below, shop nine products that can help you achieve this alluring aesthetic in your home.
Price: $299
Dark academia decor is all about the mood. One way to create that? Add lighting. This table lamp is not only attractive, but will provide some ambient lighting in your space. Its round ceramic base and simple, triangular shade look like a modernized version of an antique lamp — perfect for adding a touch of dark academia design in a modern living room.
Price: $1,099
Of course, a dark academia interior won't be complete without an overflowing bookshelf. If you're unable to create floor-to-ceiling built-ins, opt for a dark wood stand-alone bookcase. This option features subtle crown molding which adds to the traditional yet timeless feel of dark academia design. Style the bookcase with novels, textbooks, and matching small decor items.
Price: $185
Bust sculptures are unique decor elements that are fitting of dark academia design. I can just imagine this sculpture resting on a coffee table or on some books in a bookshelf. Incorporating classical art elements like a sculpture or small statue will enhance the look and mood of your space — placing it in line with iconic dark academia interiors.
Price: $675
Rich colors and inviting textures are key features in dark academia decor. This ottoman has both — with its coffee-colored ash base and olive green velvet seat. Although small, this is a classic and elegant piece of furniture that can enhance the dark academia mood of any room in which it's placed.
Price: $39.99/set of 2, Was: $45.99
Small details go a long way in dark academia decor. When it comes to styling books (a necessary element of the aesthetic), keep them upright on your shelves or tables with stylish bookends. This option is made from solid and sturdy travertine, and will add a touch of elegance to any room. Plus, the light color will tastefully contrast with any dark colors in your space.
Price: $149.99
Decorating with mirrors can enhance a room visually and spatially. Of course, they're essential elements in a home, so if you're looking for the dark academia design aesthetic, opt for a mirror like this one. With its antique gold finish and crown detailing, this mirror looks like a vintage piece that has been passed down over generations. It's timeless, elegant, and classic.
Price: $1,299
Can't you just picture yourself in this chair every evening, engulfed in a classic novel? I sure can. This style has components of dark academia decor but still serves as a practical accent chair for any room in your home. Its rich brown leather upholstery gives it a vintage feel — a key element of dark academia design.
Price: $80.53
This design aesthetic revolves around reading, so of course, it only makes sense to introduce a tasteful reading lamp into the mix. You can adjust the height of this style or tilt it downward to shine on your evening read. Aside from its practicality, this floor lamp is elegant because of its brushed brass finish — and it would serve as the perfect complement in a dark-toned room.
Price: $75.19
Marble is a common design feature in the dark academia interior aesthetic. If you want to introduce the material in small doses, try incorporating this bowl in your decor. Not only does this bowl look elegant, but it feels like a vintage or antique design. Style this as a proper fruit bowl or place it on top of some books on your bookshelf.
Loving the darkness of this design style? Find out how to use dark colors tastefully in interior design.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Devin is a New York-based Style Editor for Livingetc who is keen on all aspects of personal style. From a young age, she was drawn to the design world, whether that was taking sewing classes in her hometown, or flipping through the pages of her mother’s interior design magazines. She spent hours on end watching HGTV home improvement and design programs, often sharing her opinions as if the TV could hear her.
After graduating from Villanova University with a BA in Communication and Spanish Language Studies, Devin moved to Paris, France to pursue her Master’s Degree in Fashion Studies at Parsons. It was here she refined her love for style in every sense of the word. While there to study fashion, living in Paris allowed Devin to fall in love with interior style. She grew fond of the city’s mix of both classic and contemporary designs that felt intentional and personal.
After moving back to the United States, Devin worked at Tom Ford and later Cosmopolitan Magazine. She loves sharing design choices with her readers, from explaining how to incorporate trends into interior spaces to sourcing the best products for your home. Devin believes style should be inclusive, exciting, and at its core, fun.
-
-
Our Interiors Editor Doesn’t Think Tropical Palm Motifs Can be Stylish, So I Set Out on a Mission to Prove Her Wrong
Tropical is trending — but don’t panic. “Island-core” is kicking the kitsch and trading tiki torches for actual taste
By Julia Demer Published
-
5 Design Mistakes That Will Make Your Kitchen Countertops Look Dated — What Not to Pick (And What to Choose Instead)
You'll never grow tired of a timelessly chic countertop design, but don't get them confused with these trend-led choices
By Maya Glantz Published
-
'Black-Orange' Is the Velvety, Moody Color We Think Might Replace Neutrals in the Most Expensive-Looking Homes
Not quite brown, but not typically orange, this rich, velvety in-between shade pushes the boundaries of color
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
My 'Brooch' Theory Is the Secret to Expensive-Looking, Fashionable Rooms in 2025 — I Swear by It
Much like how a brooch adds a little 'wow factor' to an outfit, so too does this piece of statement decor to an otherwise lacking living room wall
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
Appliance, or Art? How the Coffee Maker Has Become the New Sculpture for the Design-Obsessed
Art enthusiasts and coffee connoisseurs rejoice; this trend is the whimsical upgrade your morning routine has been waiting for
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
Desert Haze — The 'Golden Hour' Design Trend That's Bringing New Warmth to Homes
The (soft) focus is on blush tones for 2025, filtering their gentle light into schemes that soothe and gently energize
By Sarah Spiteri Published
-
This 600-Year-Old Fabric Design Is Having a Moment — It Brings a Sense of 'Age and History' to Your Home
These days, there are so many ways to do statement verdure textiles, and it doesn't have to involve relinquishing your entire wall
By Emma Breislin Published
-
Mixing Marbles Is the Emerging Tell That You've Got Style Confidence — It's the Daring Move for a Design-Forward Home
Bold, eclectic, and a little bit clashing, this trend for using stone in new and creative ways proves the more marble the merrier
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
It's Bohemian, Not Boho — The 2025 Revival of This Eclectic Trend Is Cooler Than You Remember
Less curated, more collected. The 2025 boho look is messy in all the right ways. From Ikat patterns to chandeliers, shop everything you need to get the look
By Julia Demer Published
-
Is This the Most Expensive-Looking Color? Meet 'Phthalo Green', the New It Hue for Decorating Luxuriously
A touch of this elegant jewel-tone is all a space needs to ooze taste
By Olivia Wolfe Published