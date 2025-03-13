I Thought the Viral 'Dark Academia' Trend Was Dated — But I've Found Out the Way to Do It So Well

Handwritten notes scattered across a wooden desk. The soft glow from an antique lamp. Library shelves stacked with tomes. Outside, it's dusk — rain is falling, and wet leaves glisten in the streetlight. Can you picture it? That's dark academia — it's a moody and nostalgic aesthetic that demonstrates an appreciation for classical literature, the arts, and any other iteration of intellectual stimulation. The aesthetic romanticizes the desire for knowledge, with subtle notes of mystery and a yearning for the past.

Listen, dark wood and dusty books might sound like a shortcut to a dated look, but unlike some other fleeting interior design trends, dark academia decor is timeless in its nature, and with the right touch, can feel surprisingly contemporary. It "incorporates historical references to the Aesthetic movement, Victorian Gothic, and even the 18th-Century Enlightenment, romanticizing an age marked by intense scholarship and curiosity about the unknown," Anthony Barzilay-Freund, 1stDibs' editorial and fine arts director, tells me. In our homes, the aesthetic manifests itself through moody spaces that foster thoughtfulness and comfort.

"Dark Academia decor creates a cozy, inviting atmosphere, layered with warmth and offers a peaceful escape from the fast-paced, connected world," adds interior designer Caroline Milns of Zulufish. It tastefully combines moody grandeur with intimate comfort. Think of the classrooms at Welton Academy in Dead Poets Society. These spaces have specific design features that evoke the mood of the dark academia aesthetic.

Image 1 of 2 Floor-to-ceiling bookshelves are common in this design aesthetic. (Image credit: Child Studio.) Floor-to-ceiling bookshelves are common in this design aesthetic. (Image credit: Child Studio)

But what features, you ask? Interior designers tell me that much of the dark academia decor relies on color to set the scene. "Rich, muted tones like deep browns, greens, and blues create a cocooning feel," says Caroline. Similarly, Anthony points out that "deep jewel-toned upholstery and rugs are well suited to the dark academia aesthetic."

Along with rich color, intriguing textures and strong materials play a part in dark academia decor. For instance, a textured wallpaper might enhance a space, and add "an extra layer of warmth and tactile interest," says Caroline. Along with a healthy mix smooth marble and hard wood, softer materials can also serve as a point of contrast in dark academia decor. According to designer Christine Gachot, "Upholstery is a must to soften things up — cut velvets, lived-in leather, and fine woven wool add warmth and just the right touch of prestige."

Image 1 of 2 Rich colors and textured wallpaper can add a level of intrigue in dark academia design — like in this bedroom with dark green velvet walls. (Image credit: Child Studios) Rich colors and textured wallpaper can add a level of intrigue in dark academia design — like in this bedroom with dark green velvet walls. (Image credit: Child Studio.)

Because much of dark academia decor feels, well, dark, it's important to consider adding lighting — but keep it to a minimum. "Lighting cannot be overstated," Christine says. "Layers are the key at all three levels: a soft glow from above for ambient light, table lamps on case goods, and, of course, a focused accent reading light that can be aimed."

In terms of furnishings, dark academia design draws inspiration from classic and traditional styles of the past — but with a modern flair. "Incorporate a mix of vintage and antique furniture, such as traditional desks with carved wood detailing and wingback chairs," Caroline says. Elevated versions of antique styles will make a dark academia-style interior feel stylish and elegant.

Of course, curated bookshelves, are a must. But to really capture the mood of dark academia, "line one or two walls with books, nestled in bespoke shelving," says Caroline — if you have the space. On the shelves, style anything from novels to decor, and don't forget to include sentimental touches. "A grandmother’s candy dish or a framed family photo goes a long way to add dimension and make it feel personal," shares Christine.

Since dark academia decor is such a popular aesthetic, it's important to consider the personal touches that make the style feel uniquely yours. "It’s the accessories and details that bring the look together," Anthony adds. "There are so many interesting ways to explore this theme, whether through rare books, antique manuscripts, taxidermy, butterfly collections, memento mori–themed paintings or age-old scientific instruments."

Image 1 of 2 Bookshelves are a key feature in dark academia design. (Image credit: Child Studio.) Bookshelves are a key feature in dark academia design. (Image credit: Child Studio.)

As a combination of nostalgia and scholastic desire — dark academia decor is a style that captivates you and invites you to take a step back in time, to disconnect with the modern world, and to immerse yourself in a moody, intellectual atmosphere.

"In an over-stimulated digitally saturated time, we are all craving a warm and peaceful sanctuary," Christine says. That's just what dark academia design can accomplish. Below, shop nine products that can help you achieve this alluring aesthetic in your home.

Loving the darkness of this design style? Find out how to use dark colors tastefully in interior design.