Could Stacked Table Lighting Be the Hottest New Trend in Interiors? Designers Give Us the Lowdown on This Artistic Moment

Who doesn't love the ambiance of good lighting in a home? And if there's one thing I've been loving lately — it's portable table lamps. But there seems to be quite a theme rolling around in interiors, and it's all about stacked table lamps.

Unique and alluring table lamps that carry a sculpture-like shape have taken over luxury hotels, homes, and our digital screens alike. A current favorite of mine? Oh, it has to be the Minerva Wireless Table Lamp and Shade from OKA, with its curves and undeniably beautiful lines, this rechargeable lamp can certainly make a statement in any room.

But is this lighting trend here to stay, and why has it become so popular in the world of all things interior design? Abstract shapes and eccentric hues to match its bold character, could stacked table lamps be the new hottest trend? Here's what designers have to say about it.

Material: Iron, Aluminium Bringing those garden lighting ideas to life, this portable table lamp is so much more than just a form of lighting. Its effortless flow and seamless design brings a drip of luxury and elevation into every room and space. Its wireless feature makes it easy to move around and take it into any entertaining area to add a touch of elegance and ambient lighting.

But what makes this lamp so special? Speaking to co-founder and creative director of OKA, Sue Jones, she tells me about how the trend has been making waves within the brand for years.

"We’ve featured stacked, sculptural lamp silhouettes in our collections at OKA for many years, so it’s lovely to see the style having a moment again. Good lighting is about far more than function; it brings real personality to a room, and I think sculptural designs offer that extra layer of interest," says Sue. "What I love about this style of lighting is its versatility — a bold, stacked lamp can bring just the right amount of statement to a pared-back space, or add even more drama in a richly layered, maximalist interior."

The Stacked Lighting Trend

Is this trend here to stay? Let's find out. (Image credit: OKA)

Stacked table lighting in interior design trends is all about avoiding the linear route and introducing shapes, curves, and lines that create art in the most graceful form, but why has it become so popular?

Interior designer and founder of Paper Room Creative, Sarah Partington, tells me, "I think people are craving more individuality in their spaces. For a long time, lighting was very utilitarian, something you needed rather than something you loved."

She continues, "Now, with more access to creative makers and design-forward brands, lighting has become a form of self-expression. They give a room dimension and show that you’ve thought beyond the basics. Plus, as we’ve spent more time at home in recent years, people are seeking out pieces that feel joyful, interesting, and a little unexpected."

Stacked table lamps are certainly having its moment, and if you're planning your home's lighting scheme, adding this touch of grandeur will certainly make the statement you desire for your living room or even bedroom ideas.

And Sarah seems to agree, "it’s having a real moment, and I think it’s only going to grow. We’re seeing a broader embrace of design that’s tactile, layered, and expressive, and stacked lighting fits perfectly into that movement. It’s not just about light anymore; it’s about atmosphere and the feeling of a space."

Creating an atmosphere, a moment, and an experience is what lighting is all about, and the type of lighting you choose most definitely plays a big role in that. With stacked table lighting gracing design-led homes with its presence, and taking the form of new deco interiors, I foresee this trend sticking around — after all, modern design is all about embracing being different.

"The stacked lighting trend is a natural evolution of the bobbin trend, which has had a resurgence of its own in the last couple of years and continues to be popular," Sue tells me. "I think it's a touch bolder than the bobbin, and nods more to biophilic design. For example, our Minerva lamp is reminiscent of pebbles stacked on top of each other, and is carved from wood with the grain still visible through the 'cloud wash' finish. These nature-inspired elements are what set this trend apart."

How to Style It in Your Home

Choosing the right lighting can have a big impact on your home. (Image credit: OKA)

"A key element of any room design is the light," says Sue, and she can say that again. "Bringing in a table lamp or two in favour of the main ceiling light can really do the trick when it comes to elevating your space, and opting for a large, voluminous base adds an extra touch of drama," she adds.

Stacked table lamps are a great way to up your accent lighting scheme in different areas of the home. Whether it's the entryway, living room, or even your backyard, knowing how to play with lighting is the key to a sophisticated home.

"I love the stacked lighting trend, it’s bold, sculptural, and beautifully bridges the gap between functional lighting and art," explains Sarah. "Stacked lighting works naturally in contemporary homes where it complements clean lines and pared-back elegance, but it can also add unexpected depth to more traditional interiors. It's all about contrast."

So, how exactly should you style stacked lighting in your home? Sarah recommends looking at these pieces as a form of art. She tells me, "I’d treat a stacked lighting piece almost like a sculpture, something to admire both when it’s lit and when it’s off. I’d place it where it can be seen and appreciated, like on my hallway table or the desk area in my open-plan space. I’d also keep the surrounding elements fairly minimal, so the lighting feels intentional and not crowded."

"When it comes to styling your lamps, it really depends on the aesthetic you're trying to achieve," says Sue. For example, "pairing two of the same lamp, perhaps one on either side of your sofa or sideboard, can make for a more formal and polished look, while mismatching your lamps (both the bases and the shades) adds a maximalist charm. I'd suggest varying the lamp heights around the room to add depth to a space, and just as with table lamps, there are plenty of striking stacked floor lamps to choose from that spark interest and conversation, and give you that extra height in your lighting scheme."

Sue continues, "Our Brummundal floor lamp has a lovely stacked base carved from mango wood, but if you're looking for something bolder, have a peek at our curvaceous Persephone floor lamp with its eye-catching bobble base."

Remember, intention is a significant part of crafting a space that is full of life, beauty, and pure bliss, and lighting has the power to do just that. So when considering the type of light for your space, think about where it fits in, how it can uplift even the darkest of corners, and what it brings to the table. Because it's more than just a light...right?

Now that you've got your stacked table lamp at hand, how about having a few tricks up your sleeves to wow guests? Mixing table lamps in a living room, perhaps? Mismatched lamps can create intrigue and a refined design framing within a home, so why not give it a go?