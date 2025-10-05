13 Trending Kitchen Islands That You'll See in All the Coolest Schemes Next Year

There are, perhaps, more identifiable trends in kitchen islands than there are in cabinets, as not only do these elements often end up the backbone of the kitchen, but they're also something designers experiment more radically with.

Trends is maybe an offputting word in something like a kitchen, but realistically, every year new ideas surface that are worth recording. And this year? It's all about scene-stealing kitchen islands that merge style with extended functionality. Think rich materials, durable finishes, gleaming surfaces, and enhanced storage. It’s all about a one-island-for-all-needs approach.

Whether you're designing your kitchen from scratch or in the middle of a renovation, these ideas will serve you well. Take a look and discover how to make the island the true focal point of the room.

1. Fluted Island

Give the kitchen an uplifted feel with a fluted island, and a brass-finished cabinet. (Image credit: Douglas Friedman. Design: Bill Ingram Architect)

A major staple in the modern kitchen is sculptural islands and countertops. Think fluted, reeded, or paneled textures that elevate the overall aesthetic and make even a simple kitchen island feel luxurious.

Take this kitchen by architect Bill Ingram, for instance. Located in a classic 1969 modern high-rise condominium building in Atlanta, Georgia, the island's textural surfaces—contrasted by the smooth brass doors of the kitchen cabinets—create a striking setting.

Bill explains: “I designed the island to flow within the space of the living area and not to stand out as a kitchen. The walls and floor materials continue from the living area, and I used lime-washed white oak cabinetry with white marble countertops and brass trim, along with a vertical brass-trimmed cabinet. One wall is comprised of floor-to-ceiling glass looking out onto a terrace and the view beyond. All of the appliances are concealed to further the non-kitchen aesthetic.”

2. Mixed Material

Nothing says luxury better than an island designed in two high-end materials. (Image credit: Prue Ruscoe. Design: YSG Studio)

It’s well known that materials like marble, metallics, and fluted glass can give a kitchen an effortlessly high-end look. But designers are now suggesting to go in for expensive looking kitchen island details — think mixed materials and premium hardware. These elements help transform the island into a visually stunning centerpiece.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“The kitchen was originally all white, so we created tonal focus and a grounding force via the island bench, also drenching the ceiling in a deep terracotta shade,” says Yasmine Ghoniem, director at YSG Studio. “The bench comprises a more neutral stone base (Tiberio marble) topped with Giallo Siena marble from Med Marble, with markings that look like caramel dripping down. There’s a subtle horizontal indentation between the two stones, which we enlivened with a streak of tomato red that pops against the sink’s tapware.”

Yasmine Ghoniem Social Links Navigation Interior Designer When it comes to color, few know how to use it as masterfully in interiors as Yasmine Ghoniem, founder and principal of YSG Studio. She and her team have earned multiple awards for their fearless approach to 'palette play'—expertly layering spaces with bold motifs, rich textures, and striking colors.

3. Contrast Color Islands

Love a green kitchen? Inject the nature's hue not through paints but via an island. (Image credit: MLH. Design: Studio Duggan)

Paints and wallpapers may soon feel like a dated way to introduce kitchen color. A compelling alternative? Opt for vibrant kitchen island color ideas that lend the space a more timeless look and a sense of gravitas.

Among the tones with the most staying power are green, blue, and taupe. These nature-inspired shades create interiors that feel inherently calming yet sophisticated. Paired with wooden cabinetry and flooring, they bring added warmth and depth to the space.

“Connected to the living area, this statement kitchen is part of a larger entertaining space, so all our restraint went out the window to create a showstopping environment for this young family,” says Tiffany Duggan, founder of Studio Duggan. “I wanted the kitchen island to feel almost otherworldly, as if it were a single, solid block of marble. We clad the island in Verde Guatemala stone, which brings immense color depth and vibrancy—far superior to a painted finish. For practicality, we left the working side in reeded black oak. There are plenty of hidden details that make this a hardworking kitchen as well as a beautiful one—larders, a coffee station, and a whopping four ovens, all tucked behind retractable doors, allowing the space to transform into a hive of activity at the drop of a hat.”

Tiffany Duggan Founder of Studio Duggan Studio Duggan is a leading London-based design studio known for creating distinctive, finely crafted, and thoughtfully curated interiors for high-end residential and boutique commercial projects. The studio’s design philosophy centers on crafting livable yet dramatic spaces that boldly blend different eras and styles in pursuit of a contemporary ideal.

4. Stainless Steel

For a true chef's kitchen, consider a stainless steel island. (Image credit: OOAA)

Stainless steel kitchens are emerging as the new symbol of luxury, evoking the polished elegance of high-end hotel restaurants or Michelin-starred spaces. The material offers numerous benefits: it has low bacterial retention, making it highly hygienic; it’s easy to clean; and it can withstand high temperatures. For homes where cooking plays a central role, stainless steel is a practical, durable, and visually striking choice.

That said, an all-steel kitchen can sometimes feel cold, industrial, and uninviting. To counter this, Iker Ochotorena, founder of OOAA, masterfully balanced it with the warmth of wood.

He explains: “This kitchen is designed with two main materials: stainless steel for the island and countertop, and walnut wood for the front cupboards and drawers. The intention was to enhance the contrast between the two materials. On one hand, we have stainless steel, with perfect definition and fine edges, representing an industrialized material. On the other hand, we have walnut wood—a noble, natural material that proudly shows its imperfections. We wanted to emphasize the contrast between the coldness of stainless steel and the warmth of wood.”

Iker Ochotorena Founder of OOAA OOAA is an architecture practice founded in 2011 by architect Iker Ochotorena (San Sebastián, 1984). Today, OOAA is composed of a multidisciplinary team of professionals specializing in architecture, interior design, and project management. The studio undertakes residential and commercial projects around the world, delivering refined, thoughtfully crafted spaces with a timeless sensibility.

5. Single Material Kitchen

Create a seamless, streamlined kitchen with a singular material across the island and backsplash. (Image credit: NAINOA)

When it comes to kitchen island trends, one major movement is the rise of single-material kitchens, spaces furnished entirely in one surface. Covering the kitchen countertops and kitchen backsplash in a unifying material creates a seamless, clean, and sleek aesthetic. This approach is especially effective in small kitchens, where visual cohesion can enhance the sense of space. It also works beautifully in open-plan layouts, giving the kitchen a monolithic, sculptural quality.

In this space, Javier Guevara of NAINOA shares that the kitchen is finished in Fusion Quartzite — a natural stone known for its striking multicolored patterns and exceptional durability.

6. Island Extensions

Image 1 of 2 Extend the island's functionality with an attached banquette. (Image credit: De Rosee Sa) Extend the island's functionality with an attached banquette. (Image credit: De Rosee Sa)

A kitchen island can be as multipurpose as you need it to be—and in smaller spaces, it’s actually advisable to make it work harder. One of the smartest solutions is of kitchen island ideas with seating. This clever extension allows you to cook, prep, and dine all within the same footprint.

This kitchen by De Rosee Sa is a perfect example. George Yallop from the studio explains: “We created an open-plan layout with desks overlooking the mews and a combined kitchen and banquette seating area. The kitchen island encourages informal conversations, while the banquette seating offers space for more intimate meetings or hot-desking. A consistent material palette of oak and grey runs through both the kitchen and dining zones, subtly tying them together, while ceiling-mounted open shelving helps define the areas without breaking the visual connection.”

George Yallop Architect George Yallop completed both his undergraduate and postgraduate studies at the University of Manchester before joining De Rosee Sa in 2018. With experience across projects of varying scales, he has developed a strong interest in the finer details of residential design and takes pride in delivering bespoke, thoughtfully crafted solutions.

7. Unique Shapes

Image 1 of 2 Want to give your kitchen an edge? Consider a triangular island. (Image credit: Ramon Portelli. Design: studioNiCHE) Want to give your kitchen an edge? Consider a triangular island. (Image credit: Ramon Portelli. Design: studioNiCHE)

Another major kitchen island trend is the move away from conventional designs in favor of bold, statement-making pieces. And this shift isn’t just about materials and finishes, it’s also about embracing unique shapes. If you're planning a kitchen and want to give it an edge, consider an island that fits seamlessly with the layout, provides generous counter space, and stands out with an unconventional form.

“The kitchen island’s striking trapezium silhouette is a direct response to the apartment’s unconventional footprint,” shares Martina Fenech Adami, founder of studioNICHE. “Conceived within a building designed to maximize every inch of space, the irregular plan became a design opportunity rather than a limitation. By echoing the building’s geometry, the island anchors the space both functionally and visually, reinforcing the bespoke nature of the interior while maintaining a strong architectural dialogue with its surroundings.”

The island is a multifunctional centerpiece that blurs the line between form and function. “Serving as both a generous worktop and a convivial dining surface for six, it seamlessly integrates into the open-plan layout,” Martina adds. “Its expansive surface, crafted from two fused quartz slabs for a seamless finish, emphasizes craftsmanship and materiality. Positioned near full-height windows, the island not only supports daily rituals but also captures natural light, reinforcing the space’s sense of warmth and clarity.”

Martina Fenech Adami Founder of studioNICHE Martina Fenech Adami is a multidisciplinary interior designer and founder of studioNICHE, a Malta-based practice that explores the intersection of materiality, memory, and spatial narrative. Her work is marked by a deep sensitivity to context, seamlessly merging contemporary design with subtle cultural and emotional resonance. With a background in interior architecture and visual arts, Martina creates immersive environments defined by tactile surfaces, sculptural forms, and a refined, atmospheric palette.

8. Brass Islands

Add a glitter to the kitchen with a brass island. (Image credit: Didier Delmas. Design: Thibaut Picard)

Brass kitchens have an enduring appeal; the material brings warmth, sophistication, and a touch of luxury to any space. While designers have long used it for subtle accents, such as hardware and faucets, kitchen trends for 2025 are embracing brass in a bolder, more dramatic way, with entire islands and countertops clad in the gleaming metal.

“As the kitchen opens onto the dining and living rooms, it needed a level of distinction that allowed it to make a statement within these reception areas,” explains Thibaut Picard of Thibaut Picard Architecture & Interiors. “We opted for a pared-down design centered around a majestic central brass island, topped with a cantilevered marble slab that appears to levitate, serving as a dining table. The rest of the kitchen consists of a discreet linear unit that blends seamlessly into the wall behind it, sharing the same color palette.”

Thibaut Picard Founder of Thibaut Picard Architecture & Interiors At Thibaut Picard Architecture & Interiors, the firm is involved in every stage of a project—from site planning and architectural design to interior detailing. Their approach integrates practical constraints while drawing deeply from the local cultural context. Whether working on private residences or hospitality projects, the studio prioritizes a deep understanding of the site’s architecture and construction techniques, carefully selecting materials to create coherence between the environment, the structure, and the interior spaces.

9. Monolithic Islands

Image 1 of 2 Give the kitchen an architectural feel with a solid-slab island. (Image credit: Esrawe) Give the kitchen an architectural feel with a solid-slab island. (Image credit: Esrawe)

A striking addition to any minimalist kitchen is the monolithic island, a design in which the countertop and often the entire structure are crafted from a single, continuous material. This creates an ultra-sleek, unified look that’s especially popular in modern and minimalist spaces, where clean lines and a seamless aesthetic take center stage.

“A vibrant kitchen that reflects its deep Mexican roots, fostering connection and togetherness, in this kitchen, which opens onto the apartment’s social area, a monolithic stone element stands out, adding character to the cooking space,” says Héctor Esrawe of Esrawe. “Designed to be experienced from every angle, the central island becomes a space for cooking, sharing, and conversation, echoing the organic movement of the wooden paneling found throughout the apartment. Created for a client who loves cooking for guests and extending the evening through conversation, this kitchen becomes a true gathering place. It reflects a deeply Mexican tradition—a vibrant kitchen where more than just meals are made; it’s a space that nurtures connection and community.”

Héctor Esrawe Founder of Esrawe In 2003, Héctor Esrawe launched Esrawe Studio, the multidisciplinary design practice he continues to lead today. His work spans a wide range of typologies, from furniture and limited-edition pieces to interiors, architecture, public installations, and museography.

10. Hatch Islands

Create the perfect connection between the kitchen and the living room with a hatch island. (Image credit: Edi Solari. Design: Manuela Tognoli)

A growing trend in small kitchen layouts is the introduction of the hatch island—a clever design feature that seamlessly connects the kitchen with the dining or living area, making the space feel more open, practical, and inviting. This multifunctional element can serve as a dining spot, a casual coffee nook, a work desk, a prep station, or even a display surface for decorative pieces.

“The kitchen of the Vetulonia House overlooks the living room, despite being in a separate area defined by a structural pillar,” explains architect Manuela Tognoli. “The hatch island allowed me to create fluidity between the spaces and helped define the home’s overall design identity."

"The curved burgundy countertop, custom-designed for the project, transforms the hatch into a focal point—blending visual appeal with everyday functionality," adds Manuela. "The clients were thrilled with the concept, not only because it made the space more convivial but also because the custom top gave their kitchen a one-of-a-kind character.”

Manuela Tognoli Architect Manuela Tognoli is passionate about creating innovative aesthetic compositions by orchestrating the interaction of volumes, materials, and colors—resulting in richly nuanced, detail-driven spaces that make each project truly unique. With a background in both Design and Architecture, she brings a distinctive approach to her work, overseeing every aspect of construction while also designing bespoke furniture pieces and collaborating with artists to integrate original works of art into her projects.

11. Slim-Profile Countertops

Slim islands are the perfect additions to small or mid-sized kitchens. (Image credit: Nick Glimenakis. Design by The Brownstone Boys)

Kitchen islands are going sleek and sophisticated with slim profile countertops — an elegant contrast to other countertop trends like the chunky designs we’ve also seen in designer kitchens recently. In this project by Brooklyn designers, the Brownstone Boys, the stone is a honed Jadore quartzite from BAS stone.

"It has a subtle green-grey color that balances the grey-toned custom cabinets, and it’s 3/4” (2cm), so very much on the thinner slim profile side," explain Barry Bordelon and Jordan Slocum. "We especially like the way you can see that as it curves around the edge of the island. We love quartzite because it’s a natural stone and more durable than many others. This stone was so beautiful, we ran it up the backsplash as well."

12. Curved Profiles

Add softness and style to the kitchen with a rounded island. (Image credit: Maxime Brouillet. Design by yh2)

Perhaps you’ve noticed one particular shape that unites many of the kitchens in this feature? That’s right, curves have graduated from furniture to fixtures, and kitchen islands in sinuous shapes are hot right now.

Rounding off the edges of your island can soften harder materials like steel and stone, act as a contrast to straight-edged cabinets, and — as a bonus — are more family-friendly, too. Make like Montreal-based architecture firm yh2 here and use a contrasting countertop to highlight the rounded shape.

13. Tiled Islands

Design a statement island in an unconventional material — tiles. (Image credit: Louise Wellington. Design by Kitty Balmain Architecture)

In the last year, we’ve seen tiled surfaces in the kitchen move from backsplashes to countertops and cabinetry, opening up all sorts of design possibilities — tile shapes and sizes and grouting color being a few of them. As much as we love the look of a tiled worktop, the idea of cleaning between them isn’t appealing to everyone — but a tiled kitchen island front is a great way to adopt the trend in a lower-maintenance way.

"Tiling an island bench is a versatile way to add colour and texture to a kitchen, especially as an alternative to using tiles on the backsplash," explains Kitty Lee , the Sydney-based architect and interior designer who created the kitchen above. "In this particular kitchen, the convex tiles were laid vertically to be able to clad the curved shape of the island. The island was designed to suit full tile sizes and the result is a beautifully detailed yet durable and easy to maintain workspace for this kitchen."

Habitat Coleman Pendant Light £80 at Habitat This triple pendant light brings a touch of glam to kitchens or dining rooms, featuring three rounded clear glass shades suspended from a matte black bar with an adjustable drop for versatile styling. Ninja StaySharp Knife Block £149 at Ninja Ninja’s 5-piece knife set features forged stainless steel and precision blades that glide through tough ingredients. Includes Chef, Bread, Slicing, Utility, and Paring knives—crafted for lasting performance. Dusk Acacia Boards (Set of 2) £27 at Dusk Made from durable, antibacterial Acacia wood in India, this set of 2 chopping boards is ideal for prepping, serving, or breakfast in bed. It features a carry handle and stylish hanging hole.

FAQs

Two kitchen island trends that have fallen out of favor are basic islands with no added functionality and the use of oversized, attention-grabbing hardware. In today’s modern homes, the emphasis is on the perfect balance between form and function.

Islands are no longer just design statements; they're expected to work harder. From integrated storage and seating to concealed appliances, today’s islands are true workhorses, designed to enhance practicality and usability while still elevating the kitchen’s overall aesthetic.

Kitchen island trends are all about sculptural forms, unique materials, and smart storage solutions. These are versatile centerpieces designed to enhance modern living and entertaining.