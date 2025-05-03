10 'Expensive-Looking' Kitchen Island Details That Will Make Your Space Feel More Elevated

Our kitchen islands are the center point of the room, and, as such, they should make a big design statement. The most beautifully designed islands make an arresting focal point, drawing the eye and inviting you in. If yours lacks this kind of vivacity, however, you're likely overlooking the importance of a few finer details.

Professional designers have a magic ability to bring kitchen island ideas to life with an ineffable quality. A certain je ne sais quoi, if you will. It can be hard to put your finger on exactly what's responsible, but when you scratch beneath the surface, it tends to boil down to some expensive-looking kitchen island details that just tie the overall look together.

From decorative countertop profiles to bespoke hardware that acts as your island's jewellery, there are so many different ways to elevate your kitchen island that you probably never considered before. Sure, the island is a convivial space for the family to gather, but why not turn it into a conversation starter from a design perspective, too? Here are the ten kitchen island details that promise to do just that.

1. Decorative Countertop Edge Profiles

Designer Reuben Ward of Blakes London recommends a stacked stone worktop to add visual interest your countertop edge (Image credit: Blakes London)

One surefire way to take your kitchen island from humdrum to high-end is by sparing a thought to your countertop edges. Instead of relying on a plain straight edge, a more curated finish like a bullnose, beveled, or ogee edge can instantly make your island look more expensive. It's these kinds of minutiae that can completely transform your kitchen so it's a cut above the rest.

"I love a fluted edge or classic ogee detail — something sculptural that invites a second look," says interior designer Marie Flanigan. "It’s a small move that whispers custom and gives stone a softness and formality it doesn’t usually wear."

"With all decorative edges, it can enhance a look and add just an extra little addition that speaks volumes," adds Helen Parker, creative director at deVOL, who notes that smoothed bullnose edges are the default choice of the moment. "They're tactile, soft, and smooth and give a very polished and smart finish to a kitchen worktop and the final look of a room."

Reuben Ward, lead designer at Blakes London, says there's increasing demand for more tailored edge details that add depth and interest to modern kitchen ideas. "Stacked worktops, for example, showcase visible stone layers — an especially striking effect in triple or quadruple stacks," he says. "For a bolder, more industrial look, raw or chisel-cut edges are particularly effective on concrete surfaces, enhancing the material’s inherent texture."

2. Bespoke Hardware

Cabinet pulls, knobs, and hinges are like the jewellery of a kitchen, so don't forget to include them in your kitchen island plans (Image credit: deVOL)

Kitting your kitchen island out with some expensive-looking details is often just a case of adding in a few hand-chosen details that speak to your personality. Rather than settling for builder-grade cabinet pulls or knobs, for example, switch them out for some bespoke hardware that elevates your island. This contributes towards a more curated, considered design that makes a kitchen look more expensive.

"There’s something quietly powerful about a handle that feels substantial in your hand," says Gareth Hull, Design Lead at Hendel & Hendel. "For a premium finish, look to timeless silhouettes — slim bar pulls, shotblast textures, or softened edges — paired with finishes that age gracefully. Dark brushed brass brings warmth and a look of patina, while brushed satin brass feels crisp and modern without being too harsh. The right choice doesn’t shout; it draws you in."

Interior designer Rebecca Hughes recommends choosing handles, hinges, and other hardware that harmonize with existing elements throughout your home. "Match finishes with wall sockets, window hardware, and joinery ironmongery to create a cohesive visual language that flows seamlessly from room to room," she says. "This thoughtful coordination of metallic accents, whether brushed nickel, matte black, or antique brass, elevates the entire aesthetic of a home."

3. Premium Countertop Finishes

A checkerboard butcher block of walnut and maple wood is sure to offer a unique conversation starter in an otherwise "plain" kitchen (Image credit: Bakes & Kropp)

Our kitchen countertop ideas are part and parcel of our island designs, but be sure to think outside the box when choosing your material or finish. Polished marble is a classic choice, but it can feel a bit overdone. For something more playful and personal, consider unique materials or patterns, just like the chequered butcher block pictured above, for example. It's these expensive-looking details that completely elevate a kitchen island.

The same ethos applies to stone countertops, too. "When working with natural stone, the surface finish plays a crucial role in shaping the character of your worktop," says Reuben. "Polished finishes highlight the natural veining and patterning of the stone while reflecting light — ideal for brightening darker interiors. Honed finishes offer a softer, more muted look with a matte texture, popular in contemporary settings."

He goes on to add that one of the more distinctive and increasingly sought-after options for a kitchen island countertop is a "leathered finish". "This technique creates a matte surface with subtle undulations, giving the stone a tactile, textured feel," Reuben explains. "The level of leathering can be tailored, allowing for a more restrained or dramatic effect depending on the desired look."

Reuben Ward Lead Designer, Blakes London With a degree in Architecture, Reuben started his career in practice working on listed residential and commercial buildings in the West Country. Not long after securing planning permission for a new build project for The Dutchy of Cornwall, Reuben moved to London to uses his layout and problem-solving skills designing exemplary kitchens. As well as more opportunities to play with finishes and materials, Reuben enjoys the faster pace at which he sees his kitchen designs come to life.

4. Fluted Detailing

Fluted or reeded detailing adds texture to an island, the clean lines offering subtle variations in depth, light, and shadow (Image credit: Blakes London)

One common motif you'll notice among some of the most expensive-looking kitchen islands is fluted details, be it in the countertop, joinery, or other accents. "Fluted kitchen islands are a rising trend, a nod to the elegance of Art Deco," says Mor Krisher, head of design at Caesarstone. "Fluting brings texture and depth to the island, while incorporating rounded edges softens the look and echoes organic forms found in nature."

Any form of fluting also brings with it subtle variations in light and color, owing to the added depth and dimension it brings to a space. While wonderfully effective at layering in details, the key, says Helen, is not to overdo it. "Start with a really beautiful cabinet and add just enough decoration to lift it to another level, but not to make it feel too dressed up," she says. "Think about when you get ready to go out — you want a little bit of class, sparkle, and to feel you have made an effort, but you don’t want to look and feel like you have tried too hard. As with everything, there is a sweet spot where everything works."

5. Unexpected Hanging Features Overhead

Show artful curation with a statement storage idea overhead that draws the eye (Image credit: Blakes London)

When it comes to kitchen island details, think beyond the confines of your island itself. The surrounding decor and accessories — seating, kitchenware, lighting — all play a part, too. A well-thought-out kitchen island will have details overhead that help elevate the look, for example, be it a trio of pendant lights or a more unexpected hanging feature.

Take inspiration from the space above and incorporate a kitchen island storage idea overhead that marries style and practicality. "You can quite literally elevate your kitchen island design by placing a hanging feature above it," explains Reuben. "Drawing the eye up adds grandeur and gravitas to the island and the additional surface can be used for both practical use,s such as handing pots and pans, or purely for decorative purposes, ideally with task lighting hidden beneath to support the prep work that happens on the island below."

Marie Flanigan Interior Designer Interior designer Marie Flanigan is known for her trademark style made evident through her sophisticated use of color, texture, and light. Now, Marie is taking her iconic aesthetic and creating a curated selection of goods to seamlessly layer and integrate into your own home. Her eponymous store, Marie Flanigan, is full of elevated pieces that the designer is continually sourcing for her own clients.

6. Stained Wood Finishes

Make your kitchen island standout by differentiating it from your surrounding joinery (Image credit: Rebecca Hughes Interiors)

Creating a kitchen island that stands out usually means differentiating it from your surrounding kitchen cabinet ideas. Islands in stained wood finishes are becoming increasingly popular for this exact reason. "In several recent projects, clients have expressed a desire for their islands to stand out from the other cabinetry in the kitchen by featuring different finishes," says Rebecca. "Typically, this is timber, whilst the rest of the kitchen might be painted."

"There’s nothing like richly stained wood to warm up a kitchen," adds Marie. "We love using walnut or white oak with a custom finish to bring depth and soul to the space. Yes, it’s an investment — but the character it adds is unmatched, especially when paired with painted cabinetry surrounding it. It creates an instant focal point."

Richard Davonport Founder & Managing Director, Davonport Kitchens With a Distinction in Furniture Design and Cabinet Making, and knowledge from his father Aubrey Davonport, an honorary member of the British Woodcarvers Association, Richard went on to set up his own workshops and later, the Davonport brand, who specialize in creating bespoke kitchen furniture.

7. Integrated Seating

It might not be a small detail, but banquette seating integrated into one side of an island always has a high-end feel (Image credit: Blakes London)

The kitchen island is often the heart of the home. It's like a hub for the whole family to gather, inviting conviviality into this practical part space. One great way to play on that idea while also elevating your kitchen island is by integrating banquette seating into the design.

"Adding a banquette seat to a kitchen island elevates the design by introducing a custom, built-in element that blends function with sophistication," notes Reuben. "It creates a cozy, intentional dining nook that enhances both the aesthetic, function, and flow of the space." This thoughtful design detail might not come cheap, but the benefits to your kitchen aesthetic will be well worth the extra investment.

8. Waterfall Edges

Stretch your island's countertops down to the floor on opposing sides for a more seamless look (Image credit: Davonport)

Waterfall countertops have become a mainstay of kitchen island design. This continuous worktop look, where the material flows seamlessly down the edges of the island, is the sort of expensive-looking detail you notice across luxury homes, so it makes a great upgrade to your space.

"Waterfall edges really speak of high design, and they can help create that sleek and minimal look that people want in a contemporary kitchen space," says Mor. "They can be used to add a stunning visual element whilst hiding cabinetry and appliances. Waterfall features can be added to one or both sides of the island, or even the front or back, offering multiple design options depending on how you wish to use the space."

It's a sentiment shared by Richard Davonport, managing director at kitchen designers, Davonport. "A waterfall countertop is one of the most impactful ways to elevate a kitchen island as it transforms the surface into a sculptural statement," he says. "By wrapping the same material down the sides, you create a seamless flow that feels both luxurious and architectural. It’s a detail that speaks to craftsmanship and intention, instantly giving the space a more bespoke and high-spec finish."

9. Curved Countertops

Curved details have both aesthetic and practical benefits that give your kitchen a more luxurious edge (Image credit: Wood Works Brighton)

The move towards curved, sinuous shapes has been one of the biggest kitchen trends in recent years. It's continued through to kitchen islands, too, with plenty of designers opting for rounded edges and other curved details that invite natural forms into the kitchen, helping to soften the space.

"Beautifully organic, rounded edges immediately soften a space and bring feelings of calmness to the kitchen," says Mor. "These curved edges remind us of our natural surroundings, making us feel grounded and serene. Curves are inviting and are especially suited to family homes or those entertaining moments when guests can comfortably sit around the kitchen island." It's a subtle yet expensive-looking detail that nods toward intentional curation, creating a kitchen island that's visually appealing while promoting better flow from a practical perspective.

Helen Parker Social Links Navigation Creative Director, deVOL Helen Parker is deVOL’s Creative Director. She joined in 2004 as a kitchen designer and by 2011 she had become responsible for deVOL’s style, creating one-of-a-kind showrooms, sourcing antiques and gifts and designing new pieces of furniture and accessories. Over the years, she has developed deVOL’s look and voice, styling all its beautiful imagery, writing for its brochures and website, and is often featured in national and international press. Recently, Helen has starred in and helped to produce deVOL’s Emmy-nominated TV series. Helen’s passion and desire to create a special look for deVOL has proved to be the making of this company.

10. Nooks, Niches, and Glass-Fronted Cabinets

Kitchen island storage should be stylish as well as practical (Image credit: Davonport)

Not all of us have a kitchen island with built-in storage, and it's not a necessity, but if you do integrate some cabinet space, don't make the kitchen island mistake of overlooking its aesthetic contributions.

The best kitchen island storage will be beautiful as well as functional, so pay attention to the small details. Nooks or niches, for example, offer great ways of embracing storage that feels design-forward. "Glass-fronted cabinets and open shelving are elegant additions to any island, offering a balance of functionality and style," says Tom Howley, creative design director at bespoke kitchen makers, Tom Howley. "They help to break up the uniformity of solid cabinetry while enhancing light flow, particularly in darker areas."

For added visual appeal, he suggests painting a selection of backboards in a bold color or soft pastel to add depth and make your storage stand out. "This creates an excellent backdrop for showcasing your favorite glassware and seasonal crockery," adds Tom.

FAQs

What Can Make a Kichen Island Look Cheap?

Settling for off-the-shelf designs or builder-grade cabinetry can make your kitchen island look cheap and unconsidered. The most expensive-looking islands always have a bespoke feel about them, even if they aren't fully customized, so be sure to upgrade the likes of your hardware to put your own mark on the space.

Similarly, overdone designs can cheapen your kitchen island since they tend to age quickly. Avoid cookie-cutter kitchen island plans (like polished marble with white cabinetry), instead opting for more unique materials that speak to your personal tastes. This will ensure your kitchen island makes more of a design statement.

With a considered design and a few budget-friendly upgrades, you can elevate your kitchen island with some expensive-looking details. Be inspired by some of these designer-approved ideas and turn your kitchen island into the statement focal point it deserves to be.