Interior Designers Say These Are the 5 Things You'd Never See in a Luxury Kitchen in 2025

Let's face it, our understanding of what is considered luxurious has changed vastly over the years. What we once considered the height of style can just as quickly descend to nothing more than a symbol of tackiness.

We see it happen all the time with fashion, with the velour tracksuit, or bandage dress that you've shoved to the back of your closet, so sometimes you may forget that your home is just as subject to the trend cycle as your wardrobe is. That's right, the kitchen trends you once thought were the epitome of luxury are now firmly considered passé, at least by the experts.

In the modern era of quiet luxury kitchens, the gaudy, eye-catching designs of the past stick out like a sore thumb. We get it, though, it's easy to be led by the trends, and regret your choices later. And while that's fine with a t-shirt or even a haircut, the same approach won't quite cut it when it comes to your kitchen design. After all, no one wants to schedule a complete remodel only years after redesigning their entire kitchen. So to save yourself from the headache (and the wallet ache), listen to our expert designers' tips and opinions, and avoid these outdated kitchen trends, trust us, it's for your own sake.

Overhead Extractor Fans

Do Instead: "Downdraft extraction offers a sleek solution, rising discreetly from the worktop to maintain clean lines and visual flow," says Judith. (Image credit: Kitchen Architecture)

"At Kitchen Architecture, we’re seeing a clear move away from overhead extraction in luxury kitchens," says Judith Gelling of Kitchen Architecture.

Once a necessity of functional kitchen design, modern innovation has progressed far beyond the traditional, bulky overhead extractor hood of the past. Nowadays, extractor fans can be practically invisible, seamlessly blending into the design of your kitchen, relegating the former eyesores to complete irrelevance.

"For our clients, it’s all about achieving a refined, uninterrupted aesthetic - something bulky hoods can easily disrupt," Judith explains.

The stylistic move towards sleek, seamless design has left these old-fashioned models unfit for modern, luxury kitchens.

Judith Gelling Marketing at Kitchen Architecture

High-Shine Cabinetry

Do Instead: "At Davonport, we’re seeing clients gravitate toward matte lacquers, hand-painted timber, and natural, solid wood in deeper, more grounded tones. These materials have a quiet confidence and a tactile quality that gloss simply can’t offer. They feel crafted, a work of art in their own right, and that’s the distinction that defines a truly luxurious kitchen today," says Richard. (Image credit: Davonports)

One of the most tell-tale signs of an outdated kitchen design is the ultra-popular high-shine, glossy cabinetry of the 2010s. "There was a time when high-gloss white cabinetry — or gloss of any kind — felt like the height of modernity, but in 2025, it’s no longer a hallmark of luxury," says Richard Davonport, managing director at Davonport.

This shiny finish has quickly become one to avoid, especially if you're on the hunt for low-maintenance kitchen cabinets.

"It’s become so widely used, particularly in mass-produced, developer-grade kitchens, that it’s lost its exclusivity," explains Richard. "The highly reflective finish might look sleek on day one, but it shows every fingerprint and quickly starts to feel clinical and cold. In high-end design, we’re moving away from surfaces that feel hard and uniform, and towards finishes with depth, texture, and warmth."

We're seeing a clear shift away from anything that feels overly sterile and towards a more inviting, welcoming design style, where warm tones and natural materials are the most desirable features.

Interior designer, Rachel Blindauer, agrees, saying, "As we step into 2025, one thing is clear: glossy, high-shine surfaces are no longer the currency of a luxury kitchen. These once-popular materials have become shorthand for mass-market trend adoption, rather than bespoke taste." As soon as something becomes too easily accessible, it loses that luxury appeal.

Rachel says, "Luxury, at its core, is about rarity, craftsmanship, and intentionality. But these materials have saturated the market. Homebuyers are beginning to see them less as status indicators and more as signs of shortcuts. They've become the “fast fashion” of kitchen design: accessible, easy, and everywhere."

Richard Davonport Managing director of Davonport

Granite Worktops

Do Instead: "Color is back in a big way. Especially softer colors like sage greens, light blues, timeless taupes, and real wood tones that give personality and texture to a space," says Judi. (Image credit: Anna Stathaki)

Once a luxury material on par with marble, granite has seen a strong shift away from its use in high-end designer kitchens in recent years. "Basic granite, which was once the star of upscale designs, now feels a little too common and predictable," says interior designer Maksim Sauchanka.

This view is shared by Judi Cooper, principal designer at Kitchens Inside Out, who says, "Granite has been out of style lately as the mica and chunky elements within it nod to an earlier era."

Loved for its hard-wearing, durable qualities, this material has fallen out of favor largely due to its overwhelming former popularity. This material could be spotted in practically every luxury kitchen, leaving it feeling slightly overdone.

"The shift away from these older materials makes total sense," Maksim explains, "People are moving toward kitchens that aren’t just functional — they’re an extension of their style and values. Sustainability is huge now, and luxury kitchens are reflecting that. People want something that’s not just durable but also unique, something that stands out."

While we were always told not to put form over function, recent trends seem to signal we're no longer following the rules. Trends like decorative countertop edges and a general move towards more detailed design show that we're more into form than ever before.

Quartz Counters

Do Instead: "Today’s discerning client is leaning into more organic, tactile materials like marble — which was once considered too delicate for high-use areas, but that’s changing thanks to innovations like TuffSkin. This protective film allows clients to embrace the natural beauty and timelessness of marble without worry. It’s all about elevating function without compromising on soul," says Nina. (Image credit: Erick Kruk. Design: Cdot Design Studio)

If you still haven't learned the difference between quartz vs quartzite, this may help you; quartz is the one you'll never find in a true luxury kitchen, at least, according to interior designer Nina Takesh.

"In 2025, we’re seeing the shift away from overly glossy quartz countertops that once dominated luxury kitchens," she says.

This material won favor for its hard-wearing nature and adaptability. As an engineered, manmade material, quartz can be manufactured to look like a wide variety of different stones. However, it will never quite capture the natural variation and movement you'll find in natural stones, like marble.

"While they were prized for their durability, they can often feel cold and overly manufactured," Nina explains.

Nina Takesh Interior designer

Fluted Marble

Do Instead: "For a more elevated and refined feel, consider fluted details in other applications, such as glass, where the look remains bespoke and impactful without feeling overdone," says Georgina. (Image credit: Paul Massey. Design: Cave Interiors)

We've saved the most surprising for last. Although this style was, until recently, considered the pinnacle of modern, luxury kitchen design, our experts think it's already had its time.

"Fluted marble has long been considered a hallmark of luxury in interiors," comments interior designer Georgina Cave. "However," she continues, "with the growing availability of fluted-effect tiles, that sense of exclusivity has become more commonplace."

The fast-paced nature of the interior design trend cycle means that as soon as a design becomes more popular, large manufacturers catch on and make it more widely accessible. This quickly leads to the trend's downfall, as it loses all of the exclusive, luxury appeal it once held.

Georgina Cave Founder and creative director at Cave Interiors

Now that you're thoroughly clued up on all the trends to avoid at all costs in your luxury kitchen design, you can finally spend some time scouring for inspiration on the trends you should be including instead. We're very into these controversial yellow kitchen ideas, but these modern kitchen ideas are also a great place to start.