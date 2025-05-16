6 Outdated Kitchen Flooring Ideas in 2025 That Threaten to Turn Back the Clock — Plus What to Choose Instead

Our flooring contributes more to our kitchen design than we care to admit. The likes of cabinets, countertops, and appliances typically take priority, and yet, the wrong flooring can detract from the surrounding design you spent so much time agonizing over. Of course, there are plenty of hurdles to navigate, but we're not here to guide you on flooring styles or materials today. Instead, we're here to tell you which outdated kitchen flooring ideas need to be avoided if you want a current and contemporary space that's guaranteed to impress.

When you think of influential design trends, kitchen flooring ideas aren't usually top of the list. That's because the flooring in fashion tends to move more slowly than trends for the likes of countertops. That being said, there are still plenty of flooring choices that threaten to turn the clock on your kitchen design — and no, not in a chic retro way. A dated flooring idea can make your space look tired, old, and uncared for, even if the rest of your design is on point.

Want to avoid ageing your kitchen with the wrong choice of flooring? It's less about knowing what's en vogue and more about knowing what to steer clear of. Since you won't be pulling up your flooring every few years, timeless styles win every time. Here are the outdated kitchen flooring ideas designers urge you to steer clear of, plus what to choose instead for a kitchen that promises to stand the test of time.

1. Lino and Vinyl

THE FIX: Ceramic floor tiles offer a more durable alternative to vinyl, and they can still be used alongside wood to introduce a patterned accent. (Image credit: Blakes London)

A surefire way to date your kitchen? Opting for cheap materials like vinyl or linoleum. Yes, they were the go-to back in the 80s and 90s, but that's exactly the point. And although more modern iterations have levelled up in terms of style, we promise that using them for kitchen flooring in 2025 will only look passé, no matter how tasteful your design.

The Fix

Vinyl and lino are often favored for their ease of installation and seamless design (as well as affordability, of course). Fortunately, there are plenty of other materials to consider when choosing kitchen flooring in 2025 that offer exactly that (and no, they won't cost the earth, either).

"If you like the seamless look, consider colored resin flooring," suggests Amy Hicks, lead designer at Blakes London. "It's a more contemporary option with a similar feel." You could also choose monolithic slabs, large terrazzo tiles, or cork flooring to bring warmth to your space.

If pattern is what you're after, invest in quality kitchen floor tile ideas instead of printed vinyl. Be wary about buying into trends, though. "Your flooring choice is one you’ll likely have to live with for years to come," notes Al Bruce of kitchen makers, Olive & Barr. "Although it’s easy to fall in love with quick trends, they often don’t have the longevity to withstand the test of time. Natural tiles with subtle texture and warm tones offer a timeless look, bringing an artisanal feel to the space that transcends trends."

2. Gray Toned Wood

THE FIX: Stick to natural wood, or bring in neutral gray tones through stone tiles instead. (Image credit: Blakes London)

When millennial gray swept up our interiors, it bounced from the living room carpet and crushed velvet sofa and landed in our kitchens. Here, it manifested as gray-toned or gray-washed wood flooring — an outdated kitchen trend you don't want to be associated with. As with anything gray-mania, it's fallen firmly out of favor — nothing says "2011" quite like it (not to mention the fact it's a pretty bland flooring choice from a design perspective).

"Gray flooring had its moment, but it’s a trend that is quickly fading — and one we’d recommend avoiding," says Natalie Mudd, co-founder of Knot & Grain. "The undertones can make the space feel uninviting and impersonal."

The Fix

For a more contemporary flooring idea that promises to endure, stick to natural wood flooring. "A modern alternative is a warm, natural wood tone such as oak or walnut," suggests Natalie. "Either of these tones brings a cozy, timeless appeal to your kitchen."

If you're dead set on gray-toned flooring, opt for stone tiles instead. Slate, limestone, and marble all offer natural gray tones, or choose a porcelain tile in a grey tone for a more affordable option.

Amy Hicks Lead Designer, Blakes London Amy studied Interior Design & Architectural Engineering at ARA, Christchurch. Growing up in "the new world" Amy moved to the UK inspired by the unique way in which London blends historic buildings with cutting edge contemporary architecture. Graduating with an Award for Best Joinery Design, as a kitchen joinery specialist, Amy enjoys the process of getting to know clients in order to design them what she believes to be the most important room in the home.

3. High Gloss Finishes

THE FIX: Glossy kitchen floors aren't only impractical, but they're guaranteed to date a home. Instead, choose a matte finish (we love cork, a natural matte material with great sustainability credentials). (Image credit: FRENCH+TYE. Design: ROAR Architects)

High gloss finishes might initially make sense in a kitchen. Where your countertops, walls, and cabinets are concerned, the glossier the sheen, the easier they are to clean. When it comes to kitchen flooring, however, lustrous finishes can hinder rather than help your cleaning efforts.

"High-gloss flooring might look sleek at first, but it can make a room feel sterile and cold," adds Natalie. "It’s also not a practical choice in the kitchen due to the increased risk of slipping, which isn’t ideal for cooking or carrying hot pans."

To add fuel to the fire, glossy floors are also an outdated choice. High-gloss hardwood and polished tiles were especially popular in the 90s and early noughties, but we quickly wisened up to how high-maintenance they are. As far as kitchen flooring mistakes go, gloss finishes are up there.

The Fix

Instead, designers will generally advise a matte floor in a kitchen. "This will naturally provide a grip to the floor, making it a safer option," says Natalie. "It's also more forgiving and is less likely to show scratches, smudges, and scuffs." We love the look of cork flooring, which is enjoying a resurgence at the moment. Durable, sustainable, and naturally insulating, it scores highly on the practicality scale, plus it brings visual warmth to your flooring, too.

4. Laminate

THE FIX: Embrace natural wooden floorboards in a period home, or choose engineered hardwood instead for a more authentic finish. (Image credit: Knot & Grain)

Is there any type of kitchen flooring more ubiquitous than laminate? A cheap, easy option, laminate flooring mimics hardwood well from a visual perspective, but it has nothing on the real deal when it comes to quality. "Although it’s great for those on a budget, it typically doesn’t have the longevity a hard floor alternative might," says Al. With our sustainability and durability at the forefront of kitchen design in 2025, laminate just doesn't cut it as a flooring option.

The Fix

Instead of settling for laminate, invest that little extra coin and choose hardwood or engineered-wood floors for your kitchen instead. "Material really matters when you’re designing your kitchen," Al explains. "Starting from the ground up, it’s important to carefully consider what you’re choosing for your kitchen floor, and investing in high-quality materials will provide longevity for many years to come."

Solid hardwood might be the more prestigious flooring choice, but engineered wood is one of the most durable kitchen flooring options out there. It uses a real wood veneer for an authentic finish and a core of wood composites, which make it more moisture resistant than solid wood.

5. Large Square Tiles

THE FIX: Rectangular floor tiles feel more current than large-format squares, or opt for huge, monolithic slabs for a seamless, contemporary touch. (Image credit: Blakes London)

Large format square tiles endured much of the 20th century and well into the 2000s, but now they make a tired and overused choice for your kitchen floor. "Large square tiles with wide grout lines were once a go-to but are no longer as popular," says Amy.

The Fix

These days, kitchen flooring trends lean more towards minimal grout lines instead, and square-shaped floor tiles are generally a thing of the past. "A more contemporary take is oversized rectangular tiles, which can create the illusion of poured concrete, sleek and modern, at a more accessible price point," Amy notes. "For an elevated touch, consider incorporating brass inlays." Large-scale monolithic slabs can also achieve a similar seamless look that feels more current (and they make cleaning a lot easier).

Al Bruce Social Links Navigation Founder of Olive and Barr Al Bruce began his career over 25 years ago as a cabinet maker. From here, he quickly worked his way up the handmade kitchen industry, finally opening his own company in 2018. Since then, Al has developed a company that prides itself on its quality and craftsmanship, with all their kitchen made and designed in the UK. Utilising local cabinet makers, and hand-sourced materials, Olive and Barr are supplying the country with bespoke, affordable kitchen designs.

6. Black and White Checkerboard Flooring

THE FIX: Instead of the standard chessboard black and white, embrace bolder tones to inject character into your home (and choose a rectangular or hexagonal tile for an added element of intrigue). (Image credit: Blakes London)

Now, we know what you're thinking — there are few kitchen flooring choices as classic and timeless as checkerboard flooring, and we concur. Our issue is less to do with the layout or style, but more to do with the nuance of color choice. "Checkerboard flooring is bold and popular, but in some settings, the classic black-and-white scheme can feel a little harsh or overwhelming," Amy says. Without dialing down (or, conversely, toning up), it's a flooring choice that can make your kitchen feel outdated and more in line with 90s iterations of the look.

The Fix

Instead, consider using checkerboard floor tiles made of natural stone, like marble. The subtle veining and variations will look less harsh than chessboard black and white, plus it's the sort of detail that will make your kitchen look more expensive.

You could also play around with different shades, too. "To soften the look while keeping the drama, consider switching to a gentler palette — think gray, rose, or green-toned tumbled stone," Amy suggests. "This adds a fresh, stylish twist to a timeless pattern." On the flipside, you could go bold with punchy colors like red or navy in place of black for a playful scheme, and consider rectangular tiles instead of square for a unique visual effect.

An outdated kitchen flooring idea can negate a beautiful design, so be sure to think carefully about the material and style you choose. The best flooring for a kitchen will be simple, durable — it pays to know what the most durable flooring is — and timelessly chic, remaining in its place while the surrounding scenery changes.