10 Bathroom Flooring Trends That the Best Designers Are Choosing in 2025

Yes, you need a standout bath, maybe a statement vanity or two, too. A luxurious shower and stunning wall tiles would also be dreamy, but if you really want to impress, it’s time to turn your attention downwards. This year, bathroom flooring is stepping into the spotlight, and the mood is braver, bolder, and far more design-focused than ever before. Overlook it at your peril.

From dramatic graphic patterns to beautifully textured natural surfaces, the latest bathroom flooring trends prove that what’s underfoot can impact the atmosphere and style direction of the entire space. The best news is that there are so many compelling bathroom flooring ideas that it is the dealer’s choice. These new looks have the power to ground your design, quite literally, or smash the character and color out of the park.

Before you completely lose your head, you’ll be glad to hear these flooring trends for 2025 do have staying power, which is essential (if boring) when choosing these more permanent (read: expensive to switch out) elements of bathroom renovating. Scroll on for the 10 bathroom flooring trends you need to know about right now.

1. Mosaic Drench

Color drenching, but with all the texture. The modern way to do mosaics is just dreamy (Image credit: Matt Kisiday. Design: Eliza Allés Interiors.)

Can I use mosaic tiles on the floor? Designers say yes. In fact, it has become quite a trend in homes. Mosaics are making a bold comeback, and they’re taking no prisoners. Forget those tired, tiny border strips from the early 2000s; today, mosaics are all about going all-in, all-over in a fully drenched manner. This look is a fabulous mash-up of boutique spa, ancient Rome, and cool-girl coastal vibes.

In this Nantucket bathroom, designer Eliza Silva of Eliza Allés Interiors took inspiration straight from the source. “Since visiting the Baths of Caracalla in design school, its vast collection of ancient mosaics and colour tones has always stuck with me as an ideal for a modern luxury spa installation,” she says.

By running soft green onyx mosaics across the floor and right up the walls, the effect feels immersive, cocooning, and utterly luxe. The bespoke Belgian clay tub keeps things earthy and tactile, while the warm tones in the tiles complement the natural light filtering through the sheer curtains beautifully.

This is a bathroom flooring trend that doesn’t hold back, coating every surface and leaning into the mosaic mood.

2. Modern Moroccan

Out-sized pattern in crisp colors; all hail the new way to do Moroccan. (Image credit: Katrin Vierkant. Design: LSL Architects)

There are many different types of bathroom tiles, and if you're seeking a Mediterranean vibe, Moroccan tiles are the way to go. Moroccan-style tiles are getting a major reboot, and this time around, it’s all about scale, color, and strong styling. The new look ditches busy, small-scale patterns and “vintage” patchwork formations in favor of bold, out-sized designs with crisp graphics that feel fresh, not fussy.

In this Parisian apartment, LSL Architects took a classic kaleidoscope motif and gave it a cool, contemporary twist by painting the window frame and shutter in the same soft duck egg blue as the tile’s base color. The idea was to provide a visual breather that calms the pattern overload and makes the whole space feel intentional and balanced, and it’s worked like a charm. “It actually feels super calming, like you’re in a cocoon transported into another time,” says Anki Linde, director of LSL Architects.

The trick to making this trend work is all about balance. Aim for maximal, but make it mindful, and you’ll still love it in years to come.

3. Checkerboard Floors

Go for checkerboard but make it Fashion. (Image credit: Bert & May)

A bathroom tile trend we've spotten are chequerboard floor. Checkerboard flooring is back in the spotlight, but not as you know it. Sack off the stiff monochrome combos, the 2025 chequered trend is softer, bolder, and way more colorful. Think blush and greige, taupe and ivory, or experiment with unexpected color clashes that actually work.

This sweet, small bathroom shows how it’s done. Rich rhubarb red squares sit next to the palest jade blue, creating a look that’s a statement, in a soothing way. “We are certainly seeing a move towards bolder color pairings on chequered bathroom flooring,” says Ruth Webber, creative director at Bert & May. “Here, palest jade blue provides a calming influence when set against the vibrancy of rich rhubarb red. The resulting space is both timeless and current.”

The secret to nailing this look is to avoid conventional approaches and add a little (or big) design twist. Oversize your tiles for extra impact, lay them on the diagonal for movement, or go for tumbled edges and matte finishes to introduce texture.

4. Supersized Porcelain

Less grout, more glam. Supersized tiles are a great way to do seamless. (Image credit: Ca’ Pietra/Roper Rhodes.)

In the battle of ceramic vs porcelain — we'll go for porcelain, please. “Of all the surfaces making waves in bathroom design, large-format porcelain flooring is one to watch,” says Grazzie Wilson, Head of Creative at Ca’ Pietra. “These expansive slabs bring a sleek, uninterrupted finish that instantly elevates a space. With fewer grout joints to scrub, maintenance becomes the easiest box you’ll ever tick, even a bijoux en-suite feels instantly bigger.”

Add in porcelain’s innate toughness (scratch-proof, stain-resistant, and utterly waterproof) and you’ve got beauty wedded to bullet-proof practicality. “There are more wins: large-format pieces let you drape walls and floors in convincing marble veining, concrete swirls or limestone flecks without the price tag or porosity worries of the real thing,” says Grazzie. They play well with underfloor heating too, conducting warmth right where you want it.

It's best to note that large-format porcelain tiles range from 90x90cm to a substantial 120x240cm, which means they’re heavy and require professional fitting. These are not an easy DIY option. But if your vibe is effortless cool with low-maintenance energy, this one’s for you.

Grazzie Wilson Social Links Navigation Head of Creative Grazzie has worked in the interiors industry for more than a decade. At Ca’ Pietra, one of the UK’s leading stone and tile brands, she heads up creative, overseeing product collections as well as the company’s distinctive brand, look and feel. Her stylists’ eye and passion for the technical side of tiling is unparalleled.

5. Onyx Energy

Get floor-to-ceiling spa vibes, mood lighting optional. (Image credit: Ca’ Pietra.)

Onyx stone in interior design is having a full-blown moment and, honestly, we saw it coming. Houzz has reported a 1,069% spike in searches, and it’s so easy to see why. These tiles aren’t just pretty, they’re pure mood. As in spa-day-at-a-five-star-hotel kinda mood.

“There’s something about onyx tiles that just hits differently,” says Grazzie Wilson. “They’re calming but confident, like a really good playlist or the perfect bath temperature. We’ve been championing this look for years now, long before the trend charts caught on, as it’s always offered layered depth, that sense of slow luxury you only get from natural stone. Replicated on porcelain, it is a tile that knows how to mimic it beautifully.”

For authentic onyx looks, check out designs in chalky blushes, dreamy aquas, and barely-there blues with heart rate-calming powers built in. “It’s not just about fashion, it’s about atmosphere. Onyx tiles can completely transform the mood of a room. You walk in and your shoulders drop. That’s the kind of design that lasts,” adds Grazzie.

6. Head-Turning Terracotta

Honeycomb, herringbone, chevron — it all looks good in terracotta. (Image credit: Ca’ Pietra)

What type of flooring never goes out of style? Designers say terracotta. “Ask us what tile above all others is trending hard and fast, and it is terracotta, without question,” says Grazzie from Ca’ Pietra. “It’s rich and warming to look at, it’s textured and rugged to the touch, and it’s immensely easy-going to live with, so what’s not to love?”

The new approach is in larger formats, hexagonal shapes, and hand-finished edges that add texture without feeling too old-fashioned. And thanks to this year’s obsession with all things earthy brown, it’s ticking every trend box.

“When it comes to styling, keep it tonal with creams, beiges, and butter whites for that soft, sun-baked vibe,” adds Grazzie. “Or, if you’re feeling bold, lean into stripes, pinks, or deeper reds for a more maximalist mood.”

Whatever you do when choosing terracotta, don’t forget to apply the sealant (before and after installation, and at regular intervals moving forward). Or ditch any future maintenance altogether by going for a convincing fake in no-fuss porcelain.

7. Boujee Bookmatching

Butterfly vibes underfoot, you say? Better make it bookmatched. (Image credit: Lapicida.)

If regular marble is luxe, bookmatching marble is next-level extra. This isn’t just flooring, it’s floor art. By placing two mirrored slabs side by side, you achieve a butterfly-pretty veining that lends your bathroom floor a primary character energy. Go for a super wide “wingspan” for maximalist-grade wow factors (be mindful to avoid the female anatomy effect – yikes!), or keep it calm with a subtler connection, like this one in gorgeously creamy San Marino marble slabs.

“Marble is one of the most luxurious of materials: the perfect companion to water, its use in bathrooms dates back to classical Rome,” says stone specialist Jason Cherrington, Director of Lapicida. “Today, marble is right on trend again, with designers using beautifully veined tiles and bookmatched slabs to create contemporary bathrooms and wet rooms reminiscent of boutique hotels.”

New-generation sealants and underfloor heating have helped make marble a more practical bathroom flooring choice in the chilly UK. “You can also request a variety of finishes that offer improved slip resistance,” adds Jason. An important pointer, especially if you have youngsters or would just prefer your skull to remain in one piece.

For max impact, keep the rest of the room low-key and let the floor do all the talking. This isn’t a cheap option, so you’d better ensure it earns its keep.

8. Pebble Flooring

Foot-massaging pebbled flooring is the '80s trend we’re happy to revisit. (Image credit: West One Bathrooms.)

With the possible exception of shoulder pads and synth-pop, there aren't many '80s trends we're itching to revive. However, pebble flooring is a comeback we can get behind. In the past, it was all about spa-bathrooms with natural textures, and pebble floors epitomized that earthy luxury.

Fast forward to now, and pebble flooring is back, bringing those chill, nature-connected vibes into modern bathrooms. “People want their bathrooms to feel like an escape, and pebble flooring delivers that relaxed, nature-connected mood,” says Louise Ashdown, Head of Design at West One Bathrooms. “It’s great underfoot, adds subtle texture, and works especially well in shower zones and wet rooms.”

The updated take isn’t far from the original. However, thanks to advancements in mosaic backing and installation technology, modern pebble flooring looks a lot less hand-knitted and more like a real pebble beach. Pair with waterproof botanical wallpaper to enhance the organic feel. “Combining pebble flooring with nature-inspired patterns creates a calming and immersive atmosphere,” agrees Louise.

Louise Ashdown Social Links Navigation Bathroom designer Louise Ashdown is the Head of Design at West One Bathrooms, a leading UK-based luxury bathroom supplier. With over 18 years at the company, she has earned acclaim for her innovative and trend-forward approach to bathroom design. Her work has been recognized with awards, including the International Design & Architecture Award in 2017.

9. Real Wood Returns

Engineered wood brings a grown-up, nature-led mood to bathrooms. (Image credit: Shade Degges. Design: Morrison Interiors.)

Way back in the mists of time, ripping up your floorboards and giving them a quick varnish felt like the epitome of bathroom chic. Then reality hit. Gappy planks, sponge-like water absorption, and cold winter mornings with icy drafts blasting up your towel. Tiles took over and nobody looked back, until now.

Today’s mood is revisiting that natural, touch-me texture only real timber delivers, but without the warping drama, thanks to posh engineered wood flooring. Made from a thick layer of timber stuck firmly to a robust core, it won’t warp or move and is much less wussy about the occasional splash. Go for wide planks, matte finishes, and proper sealing, then get ready for compliments.

Morrison Interiors chose beautifully engineered wood flooring to bring warmth and depth to this space. “It softens the more sculptural elements and lends a sense of quiet sophistication,” explains Principal Designer Rachel Morrison. “It’s a grounding material that carries in a continuous fashion from the bedroom. It feels both timeless and elevated, perfect for a restful retreat like this primary bath.”

Rachel Morrison Social Links Navigation Interior designer Rachel Morrison is a creative force in the design world, known for bringing a fresh outlook and dynamic energy to the firm. Her collaborative approach and keen attention to detail ensure that every project reflects unique lifestyles, blending functionality with deeply personal touches.

10. Mix Tile Materials

Cool material combos equal double the impact. (Image credit: James McDonald. Design: Kate Guinness Interiors.)

Why commit to just one flooring material when you can have two (or more)? The pick-and-mix bathroom flooring trend is taking off, giving you full permission to be creative with your moodboard and blend textures, colors, and shapes like a pro.

This isn’t just about looking like a pro; mixing materials helps zone your bathroom too, separating the bath area from the shower or giving your vanity its own spotlight moment. Think terracotta and terrazzo, concrete and mosaic, or like here, dreamy Zellige tiles meet organic wood tones. Ensure you mix and match correctly, though, so you avoid any risk of mistakes that might make your bathroom tiles look cheap.

“We wanted to create a real sense of sanctuary here, using gentle, layered color and a mix of materials to set the mood,” says Kate Guinness. “The Zellige tiles in the large shower brought this beautiful, nuanced, dappled effect, which we echoed on the floor around the bath, but with a little more punch and colour contrast to suit the smaller area.”

The mix of floor finishes wasn’t just aesthetic for Kate; it made sense practically, too. “Tiles are always going to be more forgiving when it comes to bath-time splashes, so blending materials felt like the smart choice as well as the stylish one,” she says.

Whatever you go for, make sure your flooring earns its keep. A poorly chosen surface can drag the whole space down, but the best bathroom tile ideas will uplift and support your scheme, like a BFF on your wedding day or a good sports bra!