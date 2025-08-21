My Bathroom Has Been So Hot Lately, so I Reached Out to Experts to See How I Could Keep It Cool — Even During Summer Weather

For all the many upsides of the balmy summer months, the temperature of our bathrooms is not one of them. Sweltering conditions are not kind to our bathrooms, so learning how to keep your spaces cool will be somewhat of a lifesaver for the coming weeks.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock (or a powerful AC unit), you’ve probably noticed we’re going through a bit of a hot weather at the moment. And while these extra degrees are much appreciated when lying out in the park, or sitting in your local pub's beer garden, when it comes to our homes, our feelings are less optimistic. Picture this: you’ve just spent the whole day out in the city heat, and you’ve finally arrived home, craving nothing more than a cool, refreshing shower to cleanse yourself of the hours of sweat and grime. But as you step into your modern bathroom, you're met with a rush of hot, thick air, quite literally out of the frying pan and into the fire.

If this all sounds a bit personally loaded, it’s because it is. I’ve had one too many summer showers ruined by my suntrap of a bathroom, and I’ve finally decided to take matters into my own hands and figure out how to keep it cool, year-round. And, luckily for you, I’ve decided to share my learnings.

1. Ventilation Is Key

Keeping your windows open can also help to increase your ventilation. (Image credit: Ripples Bathrooms)

It's no surprise that ventilation is the most important aspect in achieving a cool bathroom. A proper exhaust fan, or other ventilation system, is crucial for getting rid of moisture in a bathroom, thereby reducing that hot, muggy feeling.

As Caroline Greig from Ripples says, "Proper ventilation is crucial in any bathroom, but especially during the summer. Installing a high-quality exhaust fan will expel hot, humid air, and a fan with a humidity sensor will automatically adjust its speed based on the moisture levels in the room."

But, while this all may seem obvious, very few of us know how to get ventilation quite right.

The part that many of us often overlook is choosing the best ventilation for our space. It's not a one-size-fits-all situation, and considering the shape and size of your bathroom when choosing your ventilation system will help you achieve a more effective result.

"What makes the biggest difference in my experience is ventilation that’s actually matched to the size of the room," explains real estate expert Jonathan Ayala.

Looking for ventilation that incorporates additional heat-beating elements can help you keep temperatures down. As Jonathan suggests, "A fan that runs a little longer after each shower, ideally with a humidity sensor, can keep the space feeling fresher and prevent that heavy, muggy air from lingering."

2. Add in a Dehumidifier

In smaller bathrooms, you can get away with a mini dehumidifier. (Image credit: David Butler)

What feels like excess heat in your bathroom is often just a symptom of excess moisture and humidity. And as well as that moist, sweaty feeling it creates, a humid bathroom also makes the perfect setting for bacteria to grow and fester, resulting in those much-desired patches of mould on your bathroom tiles - lovely.

But if sweaty settings and mouldy walls aren't part of your dream spa bathroom ideas, you may want to consider investing in a dehumidifier for your bathroom.

These handy machines work by extracting excess moisture from the air and condensing it into water, which then gathers in a tank, waiting for you to dispose of it. Alongside mold prevention and more breathable conditions, another benefit of dehumidifiers is that they can help ward off creepy crawlies, which thrive in moist conditions.

3. Pick Your Materials Wisely

Luxurious materials like marble are excellent for keeping your bathroom cooler, a design win in our books. (Image credit: Nicholas Caldwell. Design: Matters & Made)

While there are plenty of things you can add to your bathroom to help keep temperatures down, the coolest bathrooms begin at the design stage. Carefully selecting your materials with the warmer days in mind can help to ensure your bathroom never reaches uncomfortably high temperatures.

Plus, many of these materials aren't just practical; they also happen to be beautiful. As Kerri Asker, from Ripples, suggests, "Natural stone tiles, such as marble or granite, not only look luxurious but also stay cool underfoot. Porcelain tiles are another excellent choice, offering a cool touch and resistance to moisture."

Natural stone materials tend to stay cool to the touch, helping your entire bathroom maintain a lower temperature. While this makes them particularly useful for your bathroom flooring, they are also great to use on your counters.

4. Mindful Accessorizing

Houseplants don't only give your bathroom a cool, biophilic look, but they can also help absorb excess moisture. (Image credit: Mike Divello. Design: Urbanology)

Great news for those of us who delight in the final touches, some of your favorite decorative objects can help to make your bathroom a more comfortable temperature.

That's right, those accessories you've always loved for their decorative flair have a functional purpose as well. Rikki Fothergill from Big Bathroom Shop, says, "Introducing houseplants such as cacti or something more dramatic like ivy can also help regulate humidity, while adding a calming, spa-like feel."

Opting for houseplants that prevent condensation and mould, like snake plants or spider plants, is a great choice for warmer bathrooms.

But, this doesn't begin and end with your houseplants. The towels and linens you choose can also have an impact. As Rikki adds, "Finally, keep towels and textiles light and breathable, swapping heavy fabrics for cotton or linen for a refreshing, summer-ready feel."

5. Keep Your Windows Covered

Elevate this trick into a full design moment by using floor-length curtains. (Image credit: Nicole Franzen, styling by Rosy Fridman. Design: Homework)

As you know, we know how tempting it is to have a bathroom bathed in natural light, but this allure is leading you down the path of a warmer bathroom, exactly what we're trying to avoid.

“When the sun is out in full force, it’s often magnified through windows, and the heat intensifies in the home. While you may want your bathrooms to be bathed in natural light, often that comes at the cost of warmer temperatures inside," explains Ana Zuravliova, from Blinds Direct.

She suggests, "During the day when the sun is at its hottest, try to keep blinds and curtains closed, to keep as much sun out of the room as possible."

Different types of blinds may be even more effective than others, though. Ana says, "Thermal blinds would be ideal for this, as their lining helps keep the inside cooler during summer."

As you likely have already discovered, your bathroom is not the only room affected by higher temperatures. Luckily, we also have tips for how to keep your kitchen cool. And for when that's not enough, it may be the time to invest in one of our favorite modern fans.