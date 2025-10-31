Did You Know You Can Technically Add a Demister to Any Bathroom Mirror? Here's What You Need to Know

Besides making the perfect canvas for a finger-painted smiley face, a misted-over mirror is nothing more than a daily inconvenience. Especially as we firmly find ourselves within the depths of winter (even though it's only October), my nightly shower has quickly turned into the few moments of warmth that I get to cherish each day.

But emerging from my steamy shower and being greeted by my condensation-covered reflection is not the luxurious, spa vibe I'm hoping to emulate in my bathroom. My gorgeous vintage mirror may be the height of bathroom mirror trends, but in terms of experience, it's lacking... ever so slightly.

But, much to my surprise, this issue is actually easily remediable. That's right, any mirror, even your beautiful antique market find, can be made into a demister, and here's how.

What Is a Demister?

Demisting mirrors often will also include LED lights, for a more modern look. (Image credit: The Stylesmiths. photo credit Fiona Susanto)

Demister mirrors are nothing new; the clever type of bathroom mirror idea has been on the market for a while now. They are essentially devices (such as heating pads, often placed behind mirrors) that help prevent your mirror from fogging up after a hot shower or bath. However, they often have quite a plain, sterile design style, not super appealing to those of us who can't quite sacrifice form for function.

But, they do still hold a certain appeal. Jorge Hernandez, from Bathroom Brands Group, says, "In smaller bathrooms, mirrors with integrated lighting and a built-in demister are a smart choice. They not only improve visibility but also reflect light to make the room feel significantly larger, brighter, and more open."

These mirrors work by integrating a small, thin heating pad beneath the surface of the mirror, which gently warms the material, preventing condensation from developing.

Many of these mirrors also incorporate other clever features, like integrated LED lighting or shaving sockets.

How to Turn Your Bathroom Mirror Into a Demister

This also allows you to include a more playful, decorative mirror in your bathroom. (Image credit: Ben Stevens. Design: Kate Guinness Design)

As smart as these demisting mirrors are, something has always held me back from investing in one for my own home. While they certainly deliver on the tech front, I'd struggled to find one that suits my antique, Art Deco bathroom design, and a modern mirror in a vintage bathroom is not the kind of design juxtaposition I'm going for.

So, when I found out you can turn any old mirror into a demister, I was immediately sold.

Farook Member, from QS Supplies, says, "Any ordinary mirror can be transformed into a demisting mirror by simply sticking a demister pad to the back of it."

While they may be doing a lot of heavy lifting, these pads are surprisingly discreet. "These heating pads are ultra-thin and heat the mirror surface enough to prevent fogging from occurring," Farook adds.

Getting them up and running isn't overly complicated either. All you need to do is wire it up to the same lighting circuit as the rest of your bathroom lighting. "Once connected to your lighting circuit, these devices turn on automatically as your bathroom light turns on," Farook explains.

Farook Member Director of QS Supplies QS Supplies is one of the largest independent bathroom wholesalers and retailers in the UK. They have been in business in Leicester since 1990 and offer high-quality products with exceptional service to trade and to consumers

How Easy Is It to Turn Your Bathroom Mirror Into a Demister?

A demister pad can immediately take your bathroom to the next level, giving it a more luxe feel. (Image credit: Olga Ashby Interiors)

While it all sounds very simple, is this an easy weekend DIY project, or something you'll need to call the electrician in for when it comes to this inexpensive bathroom upgrade?

Well, as Farook explains, it's a little bit of both. "The addition of the pad itself can be done as a DIY project," he says. "However, the tricky part comes with the wiring of the electrical aspect since it mostly needs to be connected to the bathroom light switch. For bathroom electrical codes and considerations to be followed properly, it's recommended that an electrician do the work."

However, even with the help of an electrician, this shouldn't end up being too costly an endeavor.

"The demister pads alone cost approximately £15-£30, depending on the size. Installation by an electrician may add another £50-£90. The total cost overall comes out to approximately £65-£120. That's still much cheaper than purchasing a new mirror that has demisting capabilities," explains Farook.

Ready to Set Up Your Own? Shop Now

Kudos-Trading Mirror Heater Demister Pad £32.99 at Amazon UK This 300 x 250 mm heating pad has a very solid 5-star rating on Amazon, with reviews commending its '10/10 functionality', as well as the fast delivery and easy installation process. M&S X Kelly Hoppen Bobbin Round Mirror £69.30 at Marks and Spencer UK The best thing about installing your own demisting heating pads is that you can choose a mirror with a bit more character and personality. I love the bobbin revival, and this wooden-framed mirror is one of my favorite interpretations of the trend. Living Heat Bathroom Mirror Demister Pad £25.99 at Amazon UK And, if you have a round mirror, opt for this rounded demister pad instead. Plus, it has a five-year guarantee, so even if something goes wrong, you'll be protected.

With a smooth, perma-clear bathroom mirror, you're one step closer to achieving the elusive spa bathroom status. Next, why don't you integrate one of these bathroom window treatments to take your privacy to the next level?