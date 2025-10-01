5 Mirror Trends You Can Expect to See in All the Coolest Bathrooms in 2026, According to Design Experts Who Know What’s Coming Next

Bathroom mirrors are an essential focal point in every bathroom. Without one, getting ready for the day would be nigh-on impossible.

But beyond having a practical purpose, bathroom mirror ideas are also a brilliant design tool for adding a decorative upgrade to your surroundings. And with such an exciting choice on offer, long gone are the days when a bog-standard square bathroom mirror would do the job.

“Bathroom mirrors offer far more than just a place for daily grooming; they serve as powerful design elements with both functional and aesthetic benefits,” says Caroline Milns, head of interior design at Zulufish. “They are arguably one of the most transformative tools available, capable of redefining the space with a single installation.”

“Mirrors are one of the most versatile design tools,” agrees luxury interior designer Laura Hammett. “Not just practical, bathroom mirrors open up the space and draw your eye to a focal point.” But what bathroom mirrors are trending? What shape, size, and color should be at the top of your shopping list if you want to elevate your bathroom and your morning ablutions to the next level?

Below, we’ve rounded up the top five bathroom mirror trends that designers are using in their bathroom projects. And why this simple upgrade will elevate your bathroom instantly. Whether you’re looking to add a dash of bold color or find an exciting new spot to hang a bathroom mirror, these expert-approved ideas will inspire you to see things differently. There’s a lot to reflect on, see for yourself.

1. Swap Square Mirrors for Curves

Get ahead of the curve with a sculptural mirror.

Soft curves and arches are sweeping across our bathroom trends. So swap out plain square bathroom mirrors for sculptural shapes and curvy mirrors, say the experts.

This trend is spot on for breaking up the hard surfaces and sharp edges often seen in the bathroom, helping to create a warmer, more relaxed mood.

“Arches, ovals, and irregular organic outlines are everywhere,” says Sofia Charalambous, co-founder of Origins Living. “They soften the straight lines of tiles and cabinetry, creating a calming flow that makes even small bathrooms feel more inviting.”

Mike Manders, co-founder and CEO at Haddon, agrees: “Curved shapes bring a more tactile quality to bathroom spaces and evoke a subtle connection to nature. Curves create a natural sense of flow and movement, making the space feel more relaxed and comfortable.”

Ultimately, curved mirrors elevate the bathroom beyond a purely functional space, into a serene sanctuary.

2. Embrace Natural Materials

Add warmth with woods and earthy hues. (Image credit: Zulufish)

Plain white bathrooms can often feel cold and clinical. So, experts are embracing mirrors made from natural materials or painted in earthy colors to make a white bathroom feel warm.

It’s a simple way to create a spa-like bathroom and decorative focal point — with very little effort. You’ll still get a classic white bathroom — if that’s what you want — but with warmer, decorative accents. And it’s a great idea if you want a quick bathroom upgrade without a complete overhaul.

In this bathroom by Zulufish, a rich timber frame around the mirror and brass detailing on the wall lights add texture and warmth to the neutral surfaces.

“Thoughtful material choices like this not only add visual interest, but also help balance the functional, often minimal nature of a bathroom with a sense of comfort and calm,” adds Caroline at Zulufish.

3. Go for a Full Wall Bathroom Mirror

Mirror, mirror on the wall... (Image credit: Nicolas Mathéus. Designer: Victoria Maria)

How about a mirrored wall? It’s a cool design trend that’s set for big things in 2026, say the designers.

And while a wall of mirror tiles isn’t new, this trend takes the look one step further with a single bathroom mirror that stretches from basin to ceiling. Getting rid of a frame creates a seamless, contemporary aesthetic that looks sophisticated, polished, and fuss-free.

“This minimalist approach removes visual clutter and allows the mirror to act as a cohesive backdrop that reflects every ounce of available natural and artificial light,” explains Caroline at Zulufish. “It also brightens the entire room and contributes to a clean, modern ambience.”

That’s not all. A mirrored wall will reflect other finishes and fixtures, such as white marble bathrooms or brushed metal taps, for a dynamic, layered look.

4. Be Bold With Colorful Bathroom Mirrors

Opt for a mirror with a pop of color and character. (Image credit: Ben Stevens. Design: Kate Guinness Design)

Once upon a time black, white or chrome bathroom mirrors were the standard. Or frameless if you preferred a more minimalist bathroom.

But today, designers are dipping their paintbrushes into the color chart with neon pastels and vibrant primaries to bring a playful element into the bathroom. Whether it’s full blown dopamine décor or a colour accent, there’s one thing for sure, the interior gurus are championing, bright, bold color for an uplifting focal point.

“A bathroom mirror is an opportunity to have some fun, to add a pop of color in rooms that can otherwise end up being quite functional,” says interior designer Kate Guinness. “Having a decorative seems as popular as ever and long may it continue in our view!”

5. Hang Mirrors In Front of a Window

Let there be light. (Image credit: Kaitlin Green. Design: Emily Henderson and Max Humphrey)

Placing a mirror directly in front of a bathroom window may seem unexpected. But it’s one of the standout expert-approved trends in bathroom mirror design — the results look incredible, and it's also a great way to utilize those bathroom lighting ideas.

You’ll get privacy for starters — so no need for blinds or shutters — and your mirrors will appear to float within the light for a high-end sculptural look. Plus, the natural light from the window creates a flattering light for your daily routines, without the need for artificial lighting.

“Mirrors in front of windows are my favorite bathroom mirror trend,” says US designer Emily Henderson. “The lighting is the best during the day for getting ready and it looks very cool and intentional. It’s obviously not something everyone can do based on a home’s architecture, and it’s usually a custom job. But if you can, I highly recommend it. Fingers crossed more ready-made options come on the market.”

FAQs

What Is One Trend We're Seeing With Bathroom Mirrors in 2025?

The one takeaway trend for bathroom mirrors in 2025 is the rise of organic, sculptural shapes. And the designers can’t get enough of choosing curvy designs for bathroom mirrors.

“For so long, mirrors have stuck to the safe classics: rectangles, circles, maybe an oval if someone was feeling daring,” says Lucie Ayres, founder and principal designer of US interior design agency, 22 Interiors. “Now, designers are playing with softer, irregular, almost fluid forms that feel like pieces of art on their own.” Try fluted edges, soft curves, arches, and asymmetrical designs for bathroom mirrors that do so much more than just reflect your face.

Bathroom mirrors are having a big design moment. So don’t pick up the first mirror you come across just because it fits the space. Consider sculptural shapes, colorful frames, bold silhouettes, and natural materials. Illuminated mirrors are also a practical choice that can create a warm atmosphere in the bathroom.

But the real beauty of today’s trending bathroom mirrors is that you can make a big impact with very little effort — it’s a simple bathroom upgrade that can add so much design know-how.