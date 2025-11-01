7 Space Saving Mirrors That'll Actually Make Getting Ready in Your Tiny Bathroom Way Easier

Even the most awkwardly shaped, tiny bathrooms are deserving of a functional and stylish mirror. Luckily, we've found some of the chicest space-saving designs on the market

a bathroom with a mirror on either side of the small bathroom wall above the sink
(Image credit: Sarah Hofan. Stylist: Hannah Simmons. Design: Spencer + Wedekin )
Maya Glantz's avatar
By
published
in Features

When you're designing a tiny shoe-box bathroom, integrating a functional and stylish mirror can often feel nigh-on impossible. And as spacious properties become rarer and rarer, it's become increasingly common to find homes with awkwardly-shaped cupboards masquerading as bathrooms, leaving you with the task of figuring out how to squeeze all your bathroom essentials into this glorified cubby-hole.

Although the right small bathroom mirror style can not only help elevate your design, but can actually create the illusion of more space, in these awkwardly shaped spaces, there often is not enough wall space to bring in a traditional, large bathroom mirror. And designing a bathroom without a mirror is simply not an option. After all, where else can you obsessively pore over every little crevice and crease in your face? I mean, sure, you could attack your whiteheads at your entryway mirror, but it just doesn't have quite the same feel outside the safety and bright lights of your bathroom.

Which is exactly why this genius Black Rectangle Space Saving Pull Out Wall Mirror from NEXT is the ultimate small bathroom essential. It's petite, sleek, and stylish, and takes up practically zero space.

Chic and Classy Alternatives for Small Bathrooms

While choosing the right mirror is certainly a great place to start when decorating your tiny bathroom, there are plenty more tips and tricks you can use to get the most out of your space. If you're searching for ways to make your small bathroom feel luxe, these gorgeous powder room ideas have plenty of minimal-space-maximum-impact designs for you to pull inspiration from.

Maya Glantz
Maya Glantz
Design Writer

Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.