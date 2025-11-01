7 Space Saving Mirrors That'll Actually Make Getting Ready in Your Tiny Bathroom Way Easier

When you're designing a tiny shoe-box bathroom, integrating a functional and stylish mirror can often feel nigh-on impossible. And as spacious properties become rarer and rarer, it's become increasingly common to find homes with awkwardly-shaped cupboards masquerading as bathrooms, leaving you with the task of figuring out how to squeeze all your bathroom essentials into this glorified cubby-hole.

Although the right small bathroom mirror style can not only help elevate your design, but can actually create the illusion of more space, in these awkwardly shaped spaces, there often is not enough wall space to bring in a traditional, large bathroom mirror. And designing a bathroom without a mirror is simply not an option. After all, where else can you obsessively pore over every little crevice and crease in your face? I mean, sure, you could attack your whiteheads at your entryway mirror, but it just doesn't have quite the same feel outside the safety and bright lights of your bathroom.

Which is exactly why this genius Black Rectangle Space Saving Pull Out Wall Mirror from NEXT is the ultimate small bathroom essential. It's petite, sleek, and stylish, and takes up practically zero space.

Next Black Rectangle Space Saving Pull Out Wall Mirror £45 at Next UK While pull-out mirrors are not necessarily anything new, there is something undeniably fresh and modern about this design. Unlike the traditional extendable models, this sleek mirror adopts a more compressed approach, swapping out the longer pull-out arm for two shorter ones. The mirror sits practically flush to the wall, making it perfect for small bathrooms with limited space, while the adjustable pull-out arm allows for complete control over its positioning, so you can adjust the direction of the reflection. The matte black material, along with the square design, makes for a more contemporary, sleek finish, perfect for modern bathrooms. It has a neutral look, making it easy to pair with any bathroom design, though it still looks sleek enough to feel like an elevated addition, despite the low price tag.

Chic and Classy Alternatives for Small Bathrooms

