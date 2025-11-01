7 Space Saving Mirrors That'll Actually Make Getting Ready in Your Tiny Bathroom Way Easier
Even the most awkwardly shaped, tiny bathrooms are deserving of a functional and stylish mirror. Luckily, we've found some of the chicest space-saving designs on the market
When you're designing a tiny shoe-box bathroom, integrating a functional and stylish mirror can often feel nigh-on impossible. And as spacious properties become rarer and rarer, it's become increasingly common to find homes with awkwardly-shaped cupboards masquerading as bathrooms, leaving you with the task of figuring out how to squeeze all your bathroom essentials into this glorified cubby-hole.
Although the right small bathroom mirror style can not only help elevate your design, but can actually create the illusion of more space, in these awkwardly shaped spaces, there often is not enough wall space to bring in a traditional, large bathroom mirror. And designing a bathroom without a mirror is simply not an option. After all, where else can you obsessively pore over every little crevice and crease in your face? I mean, sure, you could attack your whiteheads at your entryway mirror, but it just doesn't have quite the same feel outside the safety and bright lights of your bathroom.
Which is exactly why this genius Black Rectangle Space Saving Pull Out Wall Mirror from NEXT is the ultimate small bathroom essential. It's petite, sleek, and stylish, and takes up practically zero space.
While pull-out mirrors are not necessarily anything new, there is something undeniably fresh and modern about this design. Unlike the traditional extendable models, this sleek mirror adopts a more compressed approach, swapping out the longer pull-out arm for two shorter ones.
The mirror sits practically flush to the wall, making it perfect for small bathrooms with limited space, while the adjustable pull-out arm allows for complete control over its positioning, so you can adjust the direction of the reflection.
The matte black material, along with the square design, makes for a more contemporary, sleek finish, perfect for modern bathrooms. It has a neutral look, making it easy to pair with any bathroom design, though it still looks sleek enough to feel like an elevated addition, despite the low price tag.
Chic and Classy Alternatives for Small Bathrooms
If you're looking for a space-saving mirror that delivers on functionality, this small, rounded mirror should be at the top of your list. The double-sided design has both a 1x magnification mirror, as well as a 3x magnification side, ideal for those of us who want to get up close and personal during our makeup application process.
When it comes to traditional, classically British bathroom design, nowhere does it quite like Burlington, and this cosmetic mirror is no exception. It has an elegant, vintage feel to it, with its smart chrome finish and swivel arm that would make for the perfect bathroom finishing touch in a vintage-inspired home.
This gorgeous mirror combines an antique finish with modern features, making it the perfect middle ground between functionality and style. The built-in LED lights and 3x magnifying feature are ideal for grooming tasks, while the warm, brushed brass frame brings a softness that counteracts the sterile feel LED bathroom mirrors can sometimes bring.
This gorgeous brass-plated mirror is slightly larger than the other models, though its long, narrow design means it would still be a great addition for smaller bathrooms. The elegant mirror has an adjustable body that can be tilted and shifted to fit the space, while the hexagonal shape brings an extra boost of character to your bathroom.
When it comes to magnifying mirrors, Simplehuman is leading the way. Widely considered the gold standard for cosmetic mirrors, the brand offers a range of elevated features, including motion-sensor lighting, but it is the Tru-Lux light system that really makes it stand out. By simulating natural sunlight, this design offers the best way of lighting a bathroom mirror for makeup.
If you don't have any wall space available for mounting a mirror, this design may just be the perfect alternative. It's suspended from the ceiling, making for a striking, modern look, and is the ideal design for putting a mirror in front of a bathroom window.
While choosing the right mirror is certainly a great place to start when decorating your tiny bathroom, there are plenty more tips and tricks you can use to get the most out of your space. If you're searching for ways to make your small bathroom feel luxe, these gorgeous powder room ideas have plenty of minimal-space-maximum-impact designs for you to pull inspiration from.
Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.