39 Finds to Channel Scandinavian Design in Your Living Room, Across the Minimal and Maximal Sides of Nordic Style

Scandinavian design has been typecast for years — all neutrals, soft woods, clean lines, and a sense of serenity that borders on meditative. And yes, that is one side of the story… but it’s only half the plot.

Today’s Scandinavian living room décor speaks two distinct visual languages. On one side: the minimalist icons — those organic shapes, the pale woods, the unfussy pieces that make a room feel instantly more composed. On the other, the maximalist spirit that Scandinavia has perfected just as well, with bold patterns, playful proportions, and that wonderfully expressive Svenskt Tenn energy that refuses to whisper when it can delightfully shout.

This collection brings both worlds together — the calm and the character, the simplicity and the statement. Whether you're drawn to the quiet beauty of natural materials or the joyful hit of graphic pattern, these are the 39 pieces that capture the full breadth of Nordic style right now.

The Minimalist Scandi

The minimalist side of Scandinavian design instantly softens a room — organic silhouettes, honest materials, and a palette that never competes for attention. It’s all about shapes that feel sculpted by nature and finishes that calm the space without making it feel precious. These pieces bring that refined Nordic ease, the kind that quietly elevates everything around it.

The Maximalist Scandi

Then there’s the other mood — the expressive, pattern-happy Scandinavian maximalism that embraces florals, playful shapes, and the occasional animal motif with total confidence. It’s joyful, a little unexpected, and the perfect reminder that Nordic style can be just as bold as it is serene. These finds bring in color, character, and that irresistible sense of creative charm.

Whether you lean minimalist, maximalist, or sit happily somewhere in the Nordic middle, these pieces are designed to bring that unmistakable Scandinavian ease into your home — the kind that feels considered but never overworked. And if you ever want a personalized edit, a tailored shopping list, or help blending the calm with the playful in your own space, just tell me what you’re dreaming of. Curating beautiful rooms is my favorite part of the job, and I’d love to help you shape yours.