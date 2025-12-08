The 5 Kitchen Hosting Rules Everyone Gets Wrong — Avoid These Mistakes so That Everyone Can Actually Enjoy Christmas

'Tis the season for all things hosting, and with the festive thrills ringing on our doorstep, it's important to make a note of a few kitchen hosting dos and don'ts this season. After all, making a great impression is what the hostess with the mostest wants, right?

Small space hosting, especially in the kitchen, is no easy feat. With the mess and clutter that accumulate after cooking, it's easy to forget a few things along the way. I mean, I get it, it's the pressures of hosting. But this season, let's try to get it right. Kitchen hosting can feel seamless if done right, and as always, there are a few simple ways to do just that.

But don't just take my word for it. To better understand the kitchen dos and don'ts of hosting this Christmas, I called in a tablescaping expert and a few designers to give me the lowdown on how they take on this festive holiday season. Without further ado, here is everything you need to know.

1. Avoid Keeping the Host Isolated From the Fun

Ready to be the ultimate host? Set up a nobbles tray so you can be present during your dinner party. (Image credit: Nico Wills. Design: Katharine Pooley)

Hosting a dinner party during the busy festive season can be quite challenging. I, for one, sometimes struggle to be present when hosting, as I often get caught up with cooking and serving guests, but this year — I vow to make things a little different. The best way to do just that? Prepare ahead and give myself some grace. Dinner parties are all about having fun after all, right?

And interior designer Rebecca Hughes seems to agree. She says some modern kitchens are arranged like backstage areas, where everything happens out of sight, and often the host disappears behind a wall of tasks. Instead, Rebecca says it's best to "set up small moments in the kitchen for guests: a drink station, a nibble board, a place where they can participate lightly without getting in the way. Suddenly, the kitchen becomes a joyful shared space."

Rebecca Hughes Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Rebecca Hughes Interiors is a London-based, luxury design studio that provides bespoke services from project conception to completion, crafting personalised spaces that reflect the unique preferences, lifestyle, and requirements of its discerning clientele. With a global portfolio of projects spanning sumptuous country estates, vibrant contemporary townhouses, and sophisticated commercial spaces, including boutiques and hotels, Rebecca Hughes Interiors has recently completed high-profile design commissions throughout the UK, Europe, India, and Malaysia. Rebecca is committed to understanding each distinct brief, with an aim to deliver a collaborative and holistic end-to-end design experience – resulting in sympathetic, inspiring interiors.

ABASK Rinka Hand-Carved Wood Oval Tray (12in/30cm) £132 at ABASK What's not to love about this stunning piece? Made from 100% wood and crafted to perfection in Japan, this piece is ideal for holding all your favorite snacks this hosting season.

2. Don't Forget to Set Up a Drinks Station

Let your guests pour up a drink or two in you home bar set up. (Image credit: Marie Flanigan Interiors)

Setting up a home bar station will give you peace of mind when guests arrive, so you do not have to spend your time walking around with a tray of finely crafted drinks. Instead, let your bar set up do the talking.

"Set up a help yourself drinks station to prevent yourself from being on duty all night," says Sarah Coleman, tablescaping expert and founder of BEYOND THE TABLE. "Think festive cordials in tall glass pitchers, a large ice bucket with wine and beers, plus an artfully styled tray of glasses for guests to help themselves."

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Speaking of stylish bar trays, this stunning Talasa Rattan Tray from OKA will make the perfect addition to your bar station.

Sarah Coleman Social Links Navigation Tablescaping expert Sarah is a tablescape artist and homeware curator with over 15 years' experience turning everyday dining into effortless, elegant, memorable, and personal experiences for clients at home and on staycations. Sarah's skill and passion for curating moments around the table are demonstrated through considered, attainable, and easy-to-achieve designs, delivered through tailored workshops and one-to-one styling sessions.

John Lewis Black Centre Stem Coupe Cocktail Glass £20 at John Lewis Available in a stunning set of two, these black centre stem coupes make for a delightful addition to your home bar.

3. Don't Forget: Less Is More

Try to keep your kitchen decor at a minimal, for a more timeless and sleek look. (Image credit: Sarah Sherman Samuel/Lulu and Georgia)

"When decorating your kitchen, choose what you really love," says Rebecca. But how exactly does the designer do this during the festive season?

"I’ll forage for foliage in the garden or pop to my local florist for seasonal greenery," she tells me. "It’s wonderfully simple and a joyful way to ease into the spirit of the season. I also like to switch up the ribbon color to reflect the year’s chosen palette indoors — an easy way to make everything feel cohesive."

Adding a Christmas plant to your kitchen is also a great way to add color to your space. You can set up a row of wonderful blooms either on your kitchen island, countertop, or even your kitchen windowsill.

Dunelm Artificial Eucalyptus 15 Led Lit Garland £10 at Dunelm Why not make your Christmas garlands the centrepiece of your dining table? Trust me, it will look absolutely beautiful paired with your glassware and fine festive dishes.

4. Don't Leave Surfaces Messy and Cluttered

A clutter free kitchen means a calmer state of mind during hosting season. (Image credit: Marie Flanigan Interiors)

Now, before guests arrive, knowing how to declutter your kitchen is a must. Remove any unwanted items and store them away, because there is nothing worse than a cluttered kitchen worktop when family and friends arrive, am I right?

And as Katharine Pooley, an Interior designer who loves to host, tells me, "A well-designed kitchen needs order, everything should have a ‘home,’ and return to its place after use."

Katharine continues, "I like to use consistent and labelled storage jars, hide-away appliances, and keep cupboards closed when not being utilized. I recommend investing in clever storage solutions to make life easier and maintain a flow when entertaining: coffee drawers, toaster drawers, cupboards with bespoke shelving — even hooks in the inside of cupboard doors can help organize textiles."

Keeping surfaces calm and clutter-free means you can enjoy your time hosting more, after all.

5. Don't Over Cater

Food waste is a huge no-no! (Image credit: Nico Wills. Design: Katharine Pooley)

"In the spirit of preparation and organization, I think it's important not to overcook," Katharine emphasizes. "Prepare good dishes well rather than trying to do absolutely everything."

To do this, ensure you know your guests and audience and cater to dietary requirements beforehand. "I love to have a few containers handy to send my loved ones home with a little box to enjoy later, and if I am hosting at the Coach House, the rest goes to the chickens," Katharine adds.

But of course, you're also going to want the best cookware at your disposal when cooking up the finest Christmas meal, so ensure you've got it on lock before your dinner party begins.

Katharine Pooley Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Katharine’s Interior Design and Interior Architecture Studio crafts exceptional, luxury projects for a discerning clientele, where every element is thoughtfully curated with masterful precision for outstanding service. The Studio’s work spans from private residential, hospitality, and commercial interior design and interior architecture, to collections of furniture, lighting, decorative home accessories, and Objets d’Art from her boutique on Walton Street. Projects are global and range in scale and style, from country estates, historical palaces, and traditional castles, to contemporary homes, hotels, luxury spas, modernist beach villas, ski chalets, private jets, and yachts.

FAQS

I Asked the Experts: What Is Your Favorite Hosting Hack?

"My favorite kitchen hosting hack is to empty the fridge of any drinks and plonk it in a bucket outside, it stays cold and allows for valuable space inside," explains Rebecca. "Also, I try to prep as much as possible ahead of time, so I can actually enjoy being with everyone rather than rushing around." The designer says she often makes a big jug of something festive, sets out glasses and a few nibbles before guests arrive, and then strives to keep the atmosphere relaxed and welcoming.

As for tablescaping expert Sarah, she says her favorite kitchen-hosting hack is to set up a few trays in advance so everything can be moved in and out as needed. "I’ll have glassware and drinks arranged on one tray ready to bring out, napkins and cutlery neatly folded on another for easy access, and a final tray with coffee cups and a milk jug for later in the evening," she tells me. "It makes prep and setup so much quicker and more relaxed, and the trays can simply be tucked out of sight to deal with the next day."

Lastly, Katharine tells me it is important to take pleasure in every recipe when hosting and that "it is paramount that if you wish to get a perfect result, you must cook each dish with love!"

Now that you've got your kitchen hosting dos and don'ts on lock, why not look towards the rest of your home and set it up with some of the best Christmas decor ideas? Go on, I know you want to!