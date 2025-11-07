Serving Looks — These Are the Designer Bar Trays Elevating Your Entertaining Season That Our Editors Love

Hosting season has arrived, and you know what that means? It's time to get your fine serving dishes and glassware out, and prepare for those memorable evenings of good conversation and cocktails (well, that would be mocktails in my case).

And there is no better way of doing just that than with having your home bar set up to the highest standard, which includes serving up on a stylish bar tray.

After much research, I came across the ever-so elegant and sophisticated Bleecker Glass Bar Tray from Pottery Barn, and I must admit, it's quite the looker. From its antique gold finishes to its mirrored surface, what's not to love? So, let's find out why this fashionable piece is worth an 'add to cart' moment, and explore some stunning alternatives you'll want in your home, too.

Pottery Barn Bleecker Glass Bar Tray £89 at Pottery Barn UK Color: Antique gold finish

Size: 37 cm wide x 36 cm deep x 7 cm high

Care needs: Handwash only

Made of: Tempered glass and aluminium

Giving art deco design vibes, it features a gold antique border, tray, and handles, with a mirrored surface, creating a seamless design.

If you're not keen on serving drinks on this delightful tray, you can also opt for placing some of your favorite snacks and appetizers to pass around to guests once they arrive. It's versatile and can be used for so much more during hosting season, so what's not to love?

Looking for some stylish home bar storage ideas? Well, we've got you covered with the latest inspo to keep thriving during hosting season.