Serving Looks — These Are the Designer Bar Trays Elevating Your Entertaining Season That Our Editors Love
It's time to serve guests while looking your best with these pretty finds from some of my favorite retailers
Hosting season has arrived, and you know what that means? It's time to get your fine serving dishes and glassware out, and prepare for those memorable evenings of good conversation and cocktails (well, that would be mocktails in my case).
And there is no better way of doing just that than with having your home bar set up to the highest standard, which includes serving up on a stylish bar tray.
After much research, I came across the ever-so elegant and sophisticated Bleecker Glass Bar Tray from Pottery Barn, and I must admit, it's quite the looker. From its antique gold finishes to its mirrored surface, what's not to love? So, let's find out why this fashionable piece is worth an 'add to cart' moment, and explore some stunning alternatives you'll want in your home, too.
Giving art deco design vibes, it features a gold antique border, tray, and handles, with a mirrored surface, creating a seamless design.
If you're not keen on serving drinks on this delightful tray, you can also opt for placing some of your favorite snacks and appetizers to pass around to guests once they arrive. It's versatile and can be used for so much more during hosting season, so what's not to love?
We're all about the bobbin detail trend, and this Lucy Rectangle Tray is just the touch of character you need during those late-night dinner parties. Adding a pop of color to the more mundane corners of the home, this piece can be used to serve up a few drinks or even be used in your kitchen to serve up some delicious treats.
The perfect chrome home accessory, if I may say so myself. This set of three from Pottery Barn is a great hosting staple. Made from 16/2-grade stainless steel and rolled edges, this quiet luxury piece will have guests wanting more during cocktail or even mocktail hour. It's simple, but it certainly knows how to make an impact.
This has to be one of my favorites when it comes to the most stylish bar tray. The Chinoiserie Tray from OKA has been handcrafted by skilled artisans with layers of paint meticulously applied to create a multi-colored pattern. It's also been elegantly finished with lacquer and wax to add a shine to it as well as a protective layer.
Curved edges for the win. This Cromer Metallic Tray from Abigail Ahern is a true beauty. Handmade with a unique antique black finish, this tray can be used for decorative purposes as well as a serving dish. The organic shape can bring a classy touch to any space in no time.
Who doesn't love scalloped edges? Drenched in a gorgeous green color, this wooden tray is ideal for your kitchen countertop ideas, and of course, serving up your favorite snacks or drinks to family and friends. Its contemporary detailing around the edges is a fashionable feature you won't be able to resist.
Looking for some stylish home bar storage ideas? Well, we've got you covered with the latest inspo to keep thriving during hosting season.
Faiza is the Renovation Editor at Livingetc. She previously worked for The Independent as a News Feature Writer, where she crafted lifestyle, entertainment, and news stories. She also worked as an Audience Editor for the newspaper for almost two years. Thriving in the busy newsroom, Faiza also spent her time crafting stories for Sky News as an SEO reporter, where she produced stories based on trending topics. Lifestyle and interior design have been areas of interest for her for some time, and as she advances in this field, she will continue to refine her skills in all aspects of design. Faiza has a background in SEO, social media, and reporting. Her passion for writing goes beyond her work as she loves all things poetry and creative writing.