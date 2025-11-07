Serving Looks — These Are the Designer Bar Trays Elevating Your Entertaining Season That Our Editors Love

It's time to serve guests while looking your best with these pretty finds from some of my favorite retailers

A home bar with a marble green backsplash and three shelving units as well as draws and a wine rack at the bottom.
(Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Marylou Sobel Interior Design Pty Ltd)
Faiza Saqib's avatar
By
published
in Features

Hosting season has arrived, and you know what that means? It's time to get your fine serving dishes and glassware out, and prepare for those memorable evenings of good conversation and cocktails (well, that would be mocktails in my case).

And there is no better way of doing just that than with having your home bar set up to the highest standard, which includes serving up on a stylish bar tray.

After much research, I came across the ever-so elegant and sophisticated Bleecker Glass Bar Tray from Pottery Barn, and I must admit, it's quite the looker. From its antique gold finishes to its mirrored surface, what's not to love? So, let's find out why this fashionable piece is worth an 'add to cart' moment, and explore some stunning alternatives you'll want in your home, too.

Giving art deco design vibes, it features a gold antique border, tray, and handles, with a mirrored surface, creating a seamless design.

If you're not keen on serving drinks on this delightful tray, you can also opt for placing some of your favorite snacks and appetizers to pass around to guests once they arrive. It's versatile and can be used for so much more during hosting season, so what's not to love?

Looking for some stylish home bar storage ideas? Well, we've got you covered with the latest inspo to keep thriving during hosting season.

Faiza Saqib
Faiza Saqib
Renovation Editor

Faiza is the Renovation Editor at Livingetc. She previously worked for The Independent as a News Feature Writer, where she crafted lifestyle, entertainment, and news stories. She also worked as an Audience Editor for the newspaper for almost two years. Thriving in the busy newsroom, Faiza also spent her time crafting stories for Sky News as an SEO reporter, where she produced stories based on trending topics. Lifestyle and interior design have been areas of interest for her for some time, and as she advances in this field, she will continue to refine her skills in all aspects of design. Faiza has a background in SEO, social media, and reporting. Her passion for writing goes beyond her work as she loves all things poetry and creative writing.