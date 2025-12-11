Tablecloth or No Tablecloth? Stylists Settle the Debate Once and for All on How to Dress Your Table When You're Entertaining

While tablecloths are a classic addition when it comes to setting the table, knowing when is the best time to use one and when it is worth skipping the tablecloth altogether isn't always so obvious (and it's not just about how bothered you are.)

There's plenty of inspiration out there when it comes to creative ways to style a tablecloth, but the benefits of bypassing the added layer of fabric and letting the table itself shine are perhaps less talked about — until now.

And so, here, we take a deep dive into this table styling debate, enlisting the help of interior stylists and designers who share all on when (and when not) to use a tablecloth.

With hosting season upon us, it's high time to settle the debate to ensure stylish, functional, and modern tablescapes. With their advice, we're making the call — use the tablecloth, especially if it's for a special reason. It's a bit more dramatic and gives a sense of occasion, and you, and your guests, can see your dining table any old time.

When to Use a Tablecloth

1. To Add Formality

Here, the floor-length tablecloth adds a sense of formality and sets the festive tone alongside seasonal decor. (Image credit: Rebecca Udall. Photography: Rebecca Hope Photography)

For special occasions or during the holidays, a tablecloth is a wonderful way to elevate the look of your table setting and add formality. It can transform the look and differentiate it from your everyday setup, adding more interest and elegance.

“I always start by thinking about the mood you want the table to convey," says interior designer Caroline Milns of Zulufish. "A tablecloth is wonderful when you’re aiming for softness, elegance, and a sense of occasion: it instantly layers warmth and texture and brings a touch of ceremony, which is particularly lovely when creating an immersive festive display at Christmas."

Interior designer Birdie Fortescue also champions tablecloths for occasions, especially during the holidays. “I love a tablecloth for adding color and a sense of occasion, particularly for the festive season, where layering textures and patterns can really elevate the table."

Neptune Maeve Tablecloth £139 at Neptune This tablecloth with a subtle stripe detail feels timeless and would work well for many different occasions, from Christmas to Easter.

2. To Add Color, Pattern, and a Layered Look

Even a simple linen tablecloth is a wonderful way to ground your table with richness, allowing the rest of the decor to shine. (Image credit: Rebecca Udall. Photography: Rebecca Hope Photography)

Another reason to use a tablecloth is for added design flair. From pattern trends and color trends to the tactile quality of the fabric, a tablecloth is a simple but effective way to make your table more of a statement, while softening the look.

"A tablecloth provides a sophisticated backdrop and allows you to adapt the table effortlessly to different styles and seasons," says interior designer Melissa Read of Studio Burntwood. "Natural linens pair beautifully with fresh greenery for a relaxed, organic look, while velvet tablecloths complement rich jewel tones and instantly elevate the space with a sense of luxury."

Whether you enjoy a simple stripe or bolder patterns and colors, tablecloths provide an opportunity to showcase your design style. "I love layering fabrics, mixing patterns, and letting unexpected details shine through; it’s what gives a room personality and charm," says Tasha Green, creative director at Weaver Green.

"When mixing lots of patterns, think about contrast," she adds. "A striped tablecloth, for example, can bring structure to a decorative space and let the rest of your decor, from candles to cutlery, play beautifully together."

Piglet in Bed Berry Gingham Linen Blend Tablecloth From £89 at Piglet in Bed Make a statement with your tablecloth with this gingham design in on-trend burgundy. Paired with fresh foliage, it makes a go-to choice for the festive season.

3. To Protect Your Table

If you're worried about your table staining easily, a tablecloth is a practical solution. (Image credit: Weaver Green. Photography: Anders Gramer)

Tablecloths aren't just there to add interest to your table decor, but to protect the table, too. Certain materials, from natural stone to wood, can stain easily, so if you're worried about spills during a dinner party, a tablecloth is a sensible idea. "A tablecloth is as practical as it is beautiful," says Melissa. "It protects surfaces, especially if your table is wood, and makes clean-up a little smoother."

Plus, if your table is slightly worn — perhaps it's a vintage furniture piece — a tablecloth can hide imperfections when you want to elevate the look. "It’s a clever tool when the table itself isn’t something you want to draw attention to, whether it’s worn, mismatched, or simply not part of the aesthetic," adds Caroline.

H&M Home Linen-Blend tablecloth £34.99 at H&M (US) This linen tablecloth is machine washable, making it a practical choice for everyday use if your aim is to protect your table.

When Not to Use a Tablecloth

1. To Highlight Your Table's Design and Material

Statement tables like this one don't need to be covered by a tablecloth — they make a statement in their own right. (Image credit: TROVE by Studio Duggan. Photography: Dean Hearne)

"If you have a table with character, why not celebrate this?" says Caroline. From rich wood tones to statement marble, there are plenty of dining table designs and materials that deserve to be on show.

"Beautiful timber, stone, or a sculptural base can become part of the visual story, and allowing those materials to remain exposed often suits more relaxed, contemporary, or rustic settings," adds Caroline.

For a happy medium, it's also worth adding a table runner. "Runners allow the beauty of your table to shine through, while providing a flexible way to refresh the look year after year," adds Tasha.

Piglet in Bed Botanical Green Linen Blend Table Runner £39 at Piglet In Bed The rich olive green shade of this table runner would pair effortlessly with wood tones — adding a sense of occasion without completely hiding your table.

2. For a Minimalist and Understated Look

Keep things fuss-free and simple by bypassing the tablecloth. It creates a minimalist and modern look with clean lines on show. (Image credit: Neptune. Artwork: Jenna Burlingham Gallery)

Another reason to skip the tablecloth altogether is that it can be more minimal and modern. Sometimes, tablecloths can lean toward more decorative styles, and so a bare table can be especially effective in contemporary spaces.

"More often than not, I lean towards no tablecloth," says Morag Hislop, the founder of event styling company Our Table. "There’s something so striking about letting a beautiful table speak for itself — think a sculptural microcement surface, or, my favourite, a bold stainless-steel moment. When flowers and candles spill naturally across a bare tabletop, the whole look feels intentional, modern, and effortlessly elevated."



If you're hosting a dinner party, I'd say that a tablecloth is a good idea. It adds style and keeps things interesting with a tactile quality, and will protect your table from the inevitable spills. But for everyday use, consider skipping the tablecloth and showing off the design of your table itself while leaning into a sleeker look.

Once you've decided on whether you'll be using a tablecloth or not, take a look at the table setting trends for 2025 to elevate the rest of your decor.