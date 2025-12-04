Newsflash: Your Scented Candle Really Needs a Lid — And Did You Know You Can Buy These Reusable Ones That Are Super Pretty?
This common scented candle faux pas could be costing you precious fragrance notes, so now's the time to cover yours
As someone who lights a candle daily, take it from me, these home fragrance formats are better off with a lid. It's not necessarily the be-all end-all, but if you're spending good money on curating a collection that looks and smells wonderful, then your candle deserves a helping hand to do its best.
And the lack of a lid or a decorative cover is a faux pas that could be costing you some precious notes. It's not among your typical candle-burning mistakes, but it's worth going the extra mile and listening to the experts on this one.
But first, let's dissect why your scented candle needs a lid. And then, let me show you some of my favorite stylish candle covers to help accessorize yours.
Why Do Scented Candles Need Lids?
Karen Larochelle, founder of Fig & Fire, tells me that a candle lid is a great idea because wax tends to act like a sponge by nature. "A lid keeps out dust, humidity, and any nearby smells so your candle stays fresh and smells exactly the way it is meant to," she notes.
"Fragrance naturally softens over time when it’s exposed to air. And so, a lid acts as a seal, holding onto those delicate scent notes until you’re ready to light up. If you rotate scents with the seasons or enjoy a slow-burn lifestyle, a lid helps keep everything fresh between uses."
Don't let your best candles work at half rate just because they're missing a protective cover. But, of course, no tacky cover will do. So, here are the ones that will keep your scented candle in tip-top shape, while styling it up, too.
Karen Larochelle is the founder of candle brand Fig & Fire. She believes that scent plays a key part in home experiences. Alongside her team, she creates scents that are made to connect and conjure meaningful memories.
Color: Silver
If you're into fashion candles, this Candle Cover from Dior is beloved as a gift, as per several reviews fawning over the quality and packaging.
Color: Tan
I'm not the biggest fan of open branding, especially since the rise of visual decluttering, but this Loewe-embossed lid is an exception.
Size: 90 x 90 x 42 mm
Assouline's Library Pebble Brass Candle Lid makes a solid statement. But if the tag is a little too heavy, they have a Brass Logo-Embossed Candle Lid, too.
Color: Black + White
Suited to medium candles, Diptyque's Landscape Lid looks best when sat atop the iconic Tubéreuse Candle.
Lidded Scented Candles
Burn Time: 50 Hours
If you'd rather just add a lidded scented candle to make your home smell good, this number from Dolce & Gabbana is just iconic.
Burn Time: 70 Hours
This Green Tomato Vine Townhouse Candle from Jo Malone comes with a matching lid to bring your tomato scent dreams to life.
If you prefer a more minimalist finish to your candles, you can always look to charming cloches instead. Let me leave you with this Astier de Villatte Glass Cloche and this Glass Dome Bell Jar from Tell Me More for now.
Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.