Newsflash: Your Scented Candle Really Needs a Lid — And Did You Know You Can Buy These Reusable Ones That Are Super Pretty?

As someone who lights a candle daily, take it from me, these home fragrance formats are better off with a lid. It's not necessarily the be-all end-all, but if you're spending good money on curating a collection that looks and smells wonderful, then your candle deserves a helping hand to do its best.

And the lack of a lid or a decorative cover is a faux pas that could be costing you some precious notes. It's not among your typical candle-burning mistakes, but it's worth going the extra mile and listening to the experts on this one.

But first, let's dissect why your scented candle needs a lid. And then, let me show you some of my favorite stylish candle covers to help accessorize yours.

Why Do Scented Candles Need Lids?

These Diptyque Candle Lids make a cool case for keeping your scented votives covered. (Image credit: Diptyque)

Karen Larochelle, founder of Fig & Fire, tells me that a candle lid is a great idea because wax tends to act like a sponge by nature. "A lid keeps out dust, humidity, and any nearby smells so your candle stays fresh and smells exactly the way it is meant to," she notes.

"Fragrance naturally softens over time when it’s exposed to air. And so, a lid acts as a seal, holding onto those delicate scent notes until you’re ready to light up. If you rotate scents with the seasons or enjoy a slow-burn lifestyle, a lid helps keep everything fresh between uses."

Don't let your best candles work at half rate just because they're missing a protective cover. But, of course, no tacky cover will do. So, here are the ones that will keep your scented candle in tip-top shape, while styling it up, too.

Karen Larochelle Social Links Navigation Founder Karen Larochelle is the founder of candle brand Fig & Fire. She believes that scent plays a key part in home experiences. Alongside her team, she creates scents that are made to connect and conjure meaningful memories.

Lidded Scented Candles

If you prefer a more minimalist finish to your candles, you can always look to charming cloches instead. Let me leave you with this Astier de Villatte Glass Cloche and this Glass Dome Bell Jar from Tell Me More for now.