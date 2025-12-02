"Help, I Bought an Uncomfortable Sofa" — Don't Worry, These Simple Tricks Might Just Save the Day
If your brand-new, dream sofa isn't as plush as you hoped, don't despair — try these five interior designer-approved tips
You have just bought your dream sofa. You did everything right; you triple-measured every door frame, saved up for months, and even splurged on the white-glove delivery. Upon arrival, the sofa is even more beautiful than you could have imagined, and the setup process goes seamlessly. Exhausted but unbelievably excited, you at long last move to take a seat, exhaling as you plop down onto the plush cushions, only to realize... It's not comfortable, like, at all.
For you, I hope this anecdote is nothing more than a cautionary tale. But for many — especially those shopping for the best couch or sofa online — this is real life. And it's as utterly deflating as it sounds. Your sofa is the centerpiece of your living room, and it's also one of the biggest investments you'll make when decorating a home, meaning it needs to be totally, entirely, 100% to your liking. That said, it's also extremely difficult to return a sofa, which means that for anyone living with this nightmare, you'll most likely just make do.
But we here at Livingetc do not just make do. We make better. Luckily, there are some simple adjustments you can make to ensure your uncomfortable sofa becomes a little more comfortable (and they don't involve buying a new one). Below, six interior designers walk me through their best tips.
1. Add Pillows
For starters — and you might have thought of this one already — the easiest and simplest way to make your couch more comfortable is to add throw pillows, as well as lumbar pillows specifically.
Lumbar or bolster throws "are especially helpful for people with back pain or who prefer firmer support," says Jennifer Jones, the principal designer at San Francisco's Niche Interiors. Mix those "in with larger square pillows for a more collected look."
Ksenya Malina of New York studio Time & Place Interiors agrees, but cautions against a size-blind approach when shopping. "Pillows should always be coordinated with the scale of the sofa, so don't go overboard," she tells me. "A sleek sofa with a low back will look better paired with petite pillows at 16 inches."
2. Toss In a Blanket
Adding a cozy blanket is another great option for cozying up an uncomfortable sofa. You can drape a throw across the back of the sofa for added support or texture, for instance, or perhaps even on the seat for a softer sit. Adding a throw also allows you to further customize the look of the couch according to your own tastes and design sensibilities.
"To up the cozy factor on a hard-cushioned or a leather sofa, I recommend tossing a throw blanket in a beautiful natural fiber like cashmere or mohair," Ksenya suggests. "It gives warmth and the sensation of luxurious comfort."
You could even use queen-size throw blankets, adds Kimbilyn Charbonneau of Kim Joy Design. "Most sofa blankets at home goods stores are very small. My trick is to use bedding blankets, so there is plenty to snuggle up in or share if need be."
Simple and easy. This cool gray throw will work with any sofa color, forever, so this is an affordable buy you can hold onto.
3. Add Somewhere to Rest Your Feet
Perhaps your couch is uncomfortable when you sit in it a certain way. Or perhaps it's only comfortable when you sit in it a certain way. Whatever side of that coin you're experiencing, an ottoman could make it easier to sit in whichever manner you prefer.
A floating ottoman, for instance, whether storage or traditional, allows loungers an extra place to put their feet, as well as an opportunity to recline perhaps a touch more than they would otherwise, thereby elevating the sitting experience.
"Whether it's a shapely footstool, a storage ottoman, or a cushioned pouffe, pulling up an extra piece of furniture can help you take a load off. Just make sure that the ottoman's size lines up with the seat height of the sofa," Ksenya advises. "Ottomans are also flexible furniture pieces that can be repurposed for extra seating or for holding a cocktail tray." Great advice, indeed.
4. Consider the Room as a Whole
Bear with me — what if your sofa is actually more comfortable than you think, but it's the room that's the problem? Laetitia suggests as much when coming up with tips to share on the topic.
"Sometimes the comfort issue isn’t the sofa itself but the room around it," she explains. "Pulling the sofa forward off the wall and grounding it with a proper rug instantly creates a more enveloping seating zone — the kind that invites people to actually stay awhile."
It's almost like an optical illusion or a placebo effect.
5. Refluff and Redo
Although this tip might seem a bit more involved than the others, it is a good option for those who feel fresh out of them: restuff your cushions. You don't necessarily have to remove what's already in there, but adding some additional fill might make your sitting experience that much more comfortable.
If you're taking more of a DIY approach, perhaps try to "mix cushion fills for both support and coziness," per Marta Balazs, founder at Embee Interiors. "The most comfortable couches use a blend of feather/down for softness and foam for stability."
If your couch feels too stiff, add two large feather-down cushions, she says. "If it feels too soft, incorporate cushions with firmer foam inserts." You can find fiber stuffing on Amazon for cheap.
Or, you can also ask the professionals to help you with this part. Take your cushions "to an upholstery shop and ask them to just add more padding," says Alykhan Velji of Aly Velji Designs. "A simple and easy solution to get more life out of your sofa."
Indeed, a small investment that can completely save the large one you just made.
A lot of interior design involves making lemonade out of lemons. And in this instance, that's exactly what you gotta do. If none of these hacks help, however, and you'd rather just start over with a new sofa, perhaps center your search on quick-delivery sofas that you can have up and running by Christmas Eve.
