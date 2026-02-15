All New, All Probably Not Around for Long — These Are the Best New-In Homes for February
Here are 24 decor items I'm 'adding to cart' this month
February has always been one of my favorite months of the year. Although winter is still in full force, the sweetness of Spring's soon arrival is hanging in the air. While we patiently wait for the weather to warm, I've had an eye (as usual) on the latest homeware releases this February. And it turns out all of the best homeware brands are prepping for the new season as well.
January's new-in homewares brought coziness and comfort to the forefront of our interiors, and February's latest decor drops, while still cozy, are stepping in a more colorful, creative, and gathering-oriented direction. There's stylish workout equipment to keep up those New Year's resolutions, whimsical candles and tableware to refresh your dinner party plans, and plenty of pieces to spark joy around the home.
And as for color? It looks like butter yellow isn't going anywhere when it comes to spring color palettes. Basically, February's homeware round-up proves chic style can also be fun. Without further ado, below is my carefully curated list of 24 of the most stylish new-in homewares to browse this month.
Eyeing a few pieces that might look fabulous on your coffee table or bedside? You don't always have to spend money to make your home feel new, but sometimes a little something from the new-in section is just what your space needs.
Olivia Wolfe is a Design Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.