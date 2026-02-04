7 Home Wellness Trends You Can Expect to See in 2026 — It's Less About 'Performative' Design and More About Intentional Rejuvenation at Home

Performative homes belong to the past — now we want our homes to feel intentional and nourishing. That's not to say you can't fashion impressive aesthetics without considering home wellness that caters to you — it simply means that the latter dictates the former and not vice versa.

This year, even more so than the last, there has been a significant shift in the conversations around building a home that supports. And in the crossover between home wellness and interior design trends, there's so much to look forward to.

Think rituals that extend beyond a check box on your to-do list and spaces that cater to these moments with design leading the way. Not to mention digital fatigue pushing us to go analogue, and home fragrance tying your wellness experience together. Let's get into it.

1. Spaces for Stillness

A nook to practice breathwork and sit with your thoughts is becoming an essential. (Image credit: Todd Goodman. Design: SLS Properties Inc)

"I’m seeing a growing interest in deliberately designed meditation and stillness spaces, even if it’s just a small corner, within the home," says Feng Shui expert Zoë Vita James.

"Ultimately, this trend isn’t about aesthetic perfection, but about comfort, containment, and creating environments that gently encourage the body and mind to slow down."

Dr. David Wickett, founder of DavidHugh and the brains behind the Aiora floatation chair, also finds that meditation will guide home wellness design choices. "The wellness industry is booming, driven by a global need to disconnect. Meditation promises reduced stress and improved focus, yet most people struggle to build a consistent practice," he notes.

As someone who is trying to make intentional moments of silent stillness a part of my weekly regimen, I find that the one change that has greatly helped me is designing a meditation room. And considering I live in a studio, it's more of a calm corner, but it does the trick. So I'm expecting to see more people learning to meditate at home, and the aesthetic of their space shifting to support this mindful activity.

2. Going Analogue

In a rapidly paced AI-driven world, going old school feels like the right move. (Image credit: LCM Design)

Hector Hughes, co-founder of Unplugged, tells me that people are choosing physical over digital in 2026. "Our tastes and interests are part of what makes us who we are, but with Spotify and Kindles, we can’t express this in the real world," he says.

"This year, we will experience the return to physical media that will not only help us slow down, but also showcase our personalities in our homes. People will display their favourite books on a bookshelf, photographs and art will live on our walls, not our camera rolls, and music will be listened to with intent on vinyl or CD."

And if you ask me, this goes past just 'Analog January' as an early-year resolution. I'm all for digital detox zones becoming a home essential. From record bars to creative book displays, and even wellness bedrooms, there are so many spaces in need of an electronic decluttering.

But if you're not ready to return to a less digitally reliant space yet, then I recommend taking a weekend away at the Unplugged x Damson Madder cabin. Trust me, it'll help you realize the power of fighting the urge to be online.

3. Bespoke Home Fragrance

Layering your home fragrance will lead to a scentscape that's unique to your space. (Image credit: Earl of East)

The year 2025 brought us smellmaxxing. And while I'm sure some people wrote it off as a blip of a trend, I think it's here to stay, evolve, and personalize itself like any well-fragranced space. Niko Dafkos, co-founder of Earl of East, agrees.

"More and more we’re seeing people customize how they scent their homes — layering diffusers, candles, and room mists to reflect mood, time of day, and ambience," he says.

"Echoing the rise of scent-layering in personal fragrance, this more intuitive, ritual-led approach brings the same sense of self-expression into your home. And if we're getting note specific, I'm seeing balanced gourmands being the scent of the year. Less about overt sweetness and more about comfort, nostalgia, and the warmth of moments shared around food."

While I love the idea of gourmand candles taking centre stage this year, the concept of scent-stacking is truly meant to be your own. It's all about taking fragrances that feel at home in your house and blending them for a bespoke experience. Whether it's sweet, woody, or even savoury. Something like this Primavera Estate Candle Set from Earl of East will make layering a breeze.

4. At-Home Juice Bars

Take your dry start to the year one step further by curating a station for morning smoothies. (Image credit: Dave Wheeler. Design: Modify Homes)

There's no doubt about the fact that last year felt like the era of artisanal coffee bars and matcha-inspired cafes. And these elements of beverage culture trickled into homes everywhere, with coffee nooks and tea stations setting themselves up in all the cool kitchens.

While this trend won't fade anytime soon, I'm noticing an emerging concept blossoming alongside it, and that's at-home juice bars. With heavily priced Erewhon smoothies and longevity hacks being the talk of the culturally-influenced wellness world, this idea for a kitchen corner is budding right now.

Imagine bowls of fresh fruit, bottles of collagen, sea moss, and sauerkraut, and stylish glassware to make this modern-day medicine go down. It feels timely, healthy, and a clever way to commit to transparent consumption.

5. Pet Spas

Treat your pets to a bubbled up spa day in, why not? (Image credit: Billy Bolton. Design: Present Made)

Any home inhabiting a couple of furry friends will agree that they're a part of the family. So why should they be an afterthought when designing your home? Well, they shouldn't — and we're not stopping at barkitecture 101.

"As well-being continues to rise, we’re seeing that mindset extend beyond people and into the way they care for their pets. Home wellness is no longer just about creating calm, restorative spaces for humans; it’s about designing environments that support the well-being of everyone who lives there," says Jack Hughes, general manager at Present Made.

"At Present Made, 37% of our residents have pets, and many choose our homes specifically because pets aren’t treated as an extension but as part of everyday living. This is where shower rooms turned spa bathrooms for pets come in. Practical elements such as waist-height showers, wipe-clean surfaces, and smart drainage make day-to-day pet care easier, while also reflecting the broader shift towards functional wellness in the home."

Jack goes on to explain that spa bathrooms are very much a desire of the moment, driven by the growing expectation that homes should support healthy routines. "Ultimately, it’s about recognizing that wellness at home now includes our pets," he notes. "And designing spaces that make caring for them a seamless part of daily life."

6. Infrared Shower Rooms

Accessorize your shower with light that contributes to health and not just function. (Image credit: Sunshower)

If you have even had the slightest glimpse of a wellness algorithm, then you've probably come across the innovation of infrared accessories. And while it was once restricted to beauty salons and tools like masks, it has come so much farther now, with infrared showers being the desire of the moment.

A brand pioneering the movement in home wellness is Sunshower. Junior export manager Caterina Albanesi tells me that Sunshower brings wellness into the spa bathroom by recreating the positive effects of natural sunlight as part of a daily shower ritual.

"By combining controlled low-dose UV light with infrared warmth, Sunshower supports the body’s natural vitamin D production, stimulates circulation, and encourages deep physical relaxation," she notes.

"The result is a subtle but consistent sense of vitality, balance, and mental clarity, particularly valuable in periods with limited daylight. Regular exposure to this carefully calibrated light helps support a healthy day-night rhythm, contributing to improved energy levels and overall mood."

From upgrading to a steam shower, to going infrared or completely committing to wellness by basking in a UV infrared mix, there are plenty of options to dip yourself into the world of rejuvenating design.

7. Rituals That Take Time

Forget momentary spurts of wellness, and extend your experiences through slow living. (Image credit: Ema Peter Photography. Design: Falken Reynolds)

In tandem with going analog, Hector also explains that indulging in rituals that take time is another key home wellness trend in 2026. Think moka pots and espresso machines instead of instant coffee, slow mornings that don't rush you out the door, and wellness room decor that's functional and chic.

"To encourage slower living, we predict people will add intentional friction to their home wellness. Think proper coffee machines over instant. These take time to learn and time to make, which makes it a skill and a ritual," he says.

"Recipe books in cookbook corners will return to people’s kitchens to create intentional space away from technology and romanticize the practices that we’ve been conditioned to rush. For wellness, old-school wellness practices like Gua Sha require time and consistency."

It's less about completing the task and more about enjoying the journey. So, if you haven't already, this is your sign to slow your roll and take in the beauty of intentional living.

