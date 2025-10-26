I Used to Indulge in Sweet Fragrances, But Now I’m Leaning Towards Savory Scents — Here Are the Best Ones to Shop and Why They're Worth Every Penny
Slightly wacky and completely wild, these unexpected savory home fragrances are worth a sniff if you've outgrown the gourmand
Call me crazy, but savory scents are having a moment, and I'm surprisingly here for it. While I will always have a special place in my heart for balanced gourmands, both curiosity and a resolution to expand my horizons have me intrigued.
But, making your home smell good is still the cornerstone of a good fragrance. So, I have researched the most tantalizing and, of course, chicest-looking savory home scents to consider if you're keen to spice things up.
From tame savories like herbs to subtle infusions like pasta water and total commitment fragrances like soy sauce, here are the best candles to shop the trend.
Savory Scents for Your Home
Size: 147 ml
Released earlier this year, the Malin+Goetz Sage Home Spray is a tried-and-true perfuming medium in my home — especially in the kitchen.
Burn Time: 60 Hours
D.S. & Durga's Pasta Water Candle is where we get slightly more experimental with savory moodscaping, and believe it or not, it pays off!
Notes: Artichoke, Green Leaf, Olive Leaf, Thyme
Ever since Earl of East's Croissant Candle, I've been a fan of the brand. And while their latest drop features a Pasta Candle, this artichoke-inspired launch is my new favorite.
Includes: 25 Incense Sticks + Holder
Surprise, surprise, I'm still talking about the tomato scent trend led by Loewe. Except this time it's the incense I'm using to make my living room smell nice.
Notes: Enoki Mushroom, Rosemary, Dry Earth
I love cooking with mushrooms, but I never considered perfuming my home with them. That is, until I got a whiff of this scented candle from Paddywax. And if you like woody notes, you'll probably like it, too.
Burn Time: 50 Hours
Coriander might taste soapy to some (myself included), but it smells like a dreamy garden come to life in this L:a Bruket candle. And bonus points for being a valid option when choosing candles for a dinner party.
Although I wouldn't necessarily try it with strong savory scents, smellmaxxing is the trend you need to know about if you love all things home fragrances. It's undoubtedly the next step to finding your fragrance identity.
