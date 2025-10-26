I Used to Indulge in Sweet Fragrances, But Now I’m Leaning Towards Savory Scents — Here Are the Best Ones to Shop and Why They're Worth Every Penny

Slightly wacky and completely wild, these unexpected savory home fragrances are worth a sniff if you've outgrown the gourmand

Surprise your senses with these savory fragrances that pack a punch.
Call me crazy, but savory scents are having a moment, and I'm surprisingly here for it. While I will always have a special place in my heart for balanced gourmands, both curiosity and a resolution to expand my horizons have me intrigued.

But, making your home smell good is still the cornerstone of a good fragrance. So, I have researched the most tantalizing and, of course, chicest-looking savory home scents to consider if you're keen to spice things up.

From tame savories like herbs to subtle infusions like pasta water and total commitment fragrances like soy sauce, here are the best candles to shop the trend.

Savory Scents for Your Home

Although I wouldn't necessarily try it with strong savory scents, smellmaxxing is the trend you need to know about if you love all things home fragrances. It's undoubtedly the next step to finding your fragrance identity.

Home Wellness Writer

Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.