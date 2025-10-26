I Used to Indulge in Sweet Fragrances, But Now I’m Leaning Towards Savory Scents — Here Are the Best Ones to Shop and Why They're Worth Every Penny

Call me crazy, but savory scents are having a moment, and I'm surprisingly here for it. While I will always have a special place in my heart for balanced gourmands, both curiosity and a resolution to expand my horizons have me intrigued.

But, making your home smell good is still the cornerstone of a good fragrance. So, I have researched the most tantalizing and, of course, chicest-looking savory home scents to consider if you're keen to spice things up.

From tame savories like herbs to subtle infusions like pasta water and total commitment fragrances like soy sauce, here are the best candles to shop the trend.

Savory Scents for Your Home

Although I wouldn't necessarily try it with strong savory scents, smellmaxxing is the trend you need to know about if you love all things home fragrances. It's undoubtedly the next step to finding your fragrance identity.