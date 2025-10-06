These Genius Decorations for Your Tree Look Great, but Will Also Help an Artificial Tree Smell Like the Real Thing, Without the Hassle of Dropped Pine Needles

Thanks to my limited apartment space, I'm not the Christmas tree puritan I'd like to be. And the one thing I miss so much about having a real tree is the nostalgic pine scent that perfumes the air. Plus, it doesn't help that the lack of fragrance is a dead giveaway that my tree is fake.

However, I think I just found the answer to my problems and yours. If, like me, you love a low-maintenance faux tree but miss the natural woody fragrance of the real thing. NEXT just released this Christmas Tree Pine Needle & Eucalyptus Festive Hanging Decoration that can make your home smell good while lending your tree the scent it's missing out on.

Not to mention, it's so so cute and will fit right into your Christmas decorating ideas for the season. I won't keep you in anticipation any longer. Here's everything you need to know about it.

NEXT Christmas Tree Pine Needle & Eucalyptus Festive Hanging Decoration £12 at Next UK Color: White / Green Dressed in white and accessorized with darling green ribbons, these hanging ornaments bring style and scent to your tree.

Perfumed with top notes of pine needles, eucalyptus, and rosemary, complemented by heart notes of jasmine and clove, and cut with an herbal base of cedarwood and warm amber, these festive fragrance-filled ornaments are a stunning addition to your faux tree to make your home smell like Christmas.

Once you've got your sights locked on stylish faux trees for Christmas, you can't forego the sense of scent. It's a rookie mistake that I've been guilty of, only to then overcompensate with festive scentscaping.

Instead, this year, I will keep it simple and adorn my tree with these Christmas Tree Pine Needle & Eucalyptus Festive Hanging Decorations from NEXT. And if you prefer a punchy take on this classic, then you can also opt for these Red & Gold Festive Spice Scented Christmas Tree Decorations.

It will effortlessly take the task of scenting off your hands, and you won't be running to make a Christmas simmer pot every single time you have guests to impress.

And if these brilliantly scented ornaments sell out before you can get your hands on them, here are some alternative fragranced make-shift baubles to treat your home to.

Now that your faux tree is perfumed to the Gods, fill the rest of the space in with this year's trendiest baubles — Anthropologie's pearl Christmas decorations. Or the brand's New York Ballet Nutcracker collab that's already stealing hearts.