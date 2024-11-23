We're Crushing on Faux Trees, Right Now — They're Chic Year-Round, and a Clever Twist for Christmas
One thing I've spotted popping up in the sales right now are artificial trees, and they look so much better than I remember
I am not usually one to advocate for faux trees and artificial plants in general, but with winter on its way, I've found myself dreaming of verdant green gardens. It seems serendipitous, therefore, that I'm seeing stunningly life-like artificial trees everywhere right now.
Normally, at this time of the year, you'd expect wreaths, garlands, and mistletoe to be decking the halls, but if you're on the hunt for alternative Christmas tree ideas, a faux olive or maple tree may just be the answer. Yes, a large potted tree makes a stylish statement year-round, but add an ornament or two and it transforms into something truly special (not to mention a Christmas tree you don't have to pack up in the new year).
But they're ugly, I hear you say. Yes, they normally are. But much like a lot of things, the design world has come a long way with artificial flowers and flora, and some honestly need to be felt to be believed. And now is the time to try for yourself, with a range of varieties cropping up all over the Black Friday sales. I've done some digging to unearth the most stylish (and realistic) faux trees on sale right now. Get year-round greenery, without the hassle. Trust me, your guests will be none the wiser.
Shop Stylish Faux Trees
Price: $239.20, Was: $299
Size: 69.5" H
West Elm never disappoints in the aesthetics department, and their faux tree range is no exception. The foliage on this potted faux maple is a bit more fluffed and full than you might expect, which gives it a realistic feel, and helps it fill any corner of the room with life — plus, it's perfect for stringing tinsel and ornaments from.
25% Off
Price: $97.49, Was: $129.99
Size: 7ft
Olive trees are some of the chicer styles I spotted on sale, and this one is a popular Amazon find (with over 400 five-star reviews). The silk leaves, full shape, and realistic texture makes any room feel like a sanctuary in the French countryside. It is basically begging to be placed in an oversized clay vase. Hang a few brown and beige flocked ornaments to keep the neutral, minimalist Christmas decor theme going.
20% Off
Price: $67.99, Was: $84.99
Size: 6 ft
Coming with its own handmade seagrass basket and realistic silk leaves makes this artificial olive tree perfect for any neutral and minimalist home. Plus, Amazon is offering a set of two for just $111.99 (was $139.99) during Black Friday. Perfect if you're planning to embrace the twin tree trend this Christmas, but with a twist.
Price: $42.49, Was: $49.99
Size: 5ft
A Eucalyptus tree is a reliably stunning option, and the sage green leaves are a perfect color pairing for Christmas. This style from Amazon has wires inside the branches and leaves, so you can shape them specifically for your space. Plus, it comes with the stylish basket. (For bonus points, burn a Eucalyptus scented candle near the tree to give it that added life-like quality.)
Price: $57.59, Was: $68.99
Size: 7ft
The shape of this faux tree from Amazon already resembles a traditional Christmas tree, and I love it. I can imagine twinkling fairy lights dotted along the eucalyptus leaves, and ornaments hanging down. Like most of the tree styles I have listed, this one comes in various heights so you can layer a few for an even more stylish setup.
Price: $63.99, Was: $99.99
Size: 5ft
If you want something with a bit more color, this artificial rubber tree is perfect. The colors that go with green are almost limitless, and having a moment of the naturally bright hue will both have a grounding and fashionable effect in the room. Rubber trees are normally hard plants to take care of, but all you have to do for this tree is dust the leaves occasionally. With three trunks adorned with 45 large, textured leaves in variegated colors, this faux rubber tree is a timeless home decor for all seasons.
Price: $359.10, Was: $399
Size: 7ft
West Elm has all the chic faux tree options. Though this citrus potted plant is on the pricier side, a purchase like this is a one-time buy that you will enjoy for years to come. The design is made of iron wire and plastic, with heaps of branches, which gives your versatility, and makes it perfect for holiday decorating and giving a bit more visual interest to the room.
Price: $150, Was: $229
Size: 5.5ft
A faux fiddle leaf fig is another one for all you green lovers out there. According to Wayfair, the "variegated greenery and a molded trunk give this faux tree a realistic appearance that's great for brightening up any space." The dark green would be a stunning backdrop for red accents around the holidays. It also comes with a handled rattan basket accented with faux Spanish moss — the cherry on top.
Price: $449
Size: 8ft
This one is definitely a bit more expensive than some of the other options, but it is absolutely stunning. (I've got my fingers and toes crossed it goes on sale soon.) If you are looking for a tree that will last in quality and be a gorgeous addition beyond the holidays, this is the look for you. As Pottery Barn describes, "Its lifelike leaves have deep green tops and subtle silver bottoms and need no watering to stay that way." You can also choose to buy it with a product like the fluted concrete planter that Pottery Barn styles it in.
Olivia Wolfe is a News Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.
