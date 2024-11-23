We're Crushing on Faux Trees, Right Now — They're Chic Year-Round, and a Clever Twist for Christmas

I am not usually one to advocate for faux trees and artificial plants in general, but with winter on its way, I've found myself dreaming of verdant green gardens. It seems serendipitous, therefore, that I'm seeing stunningly life-like artificial trees everywhere right now.

Normally, at this time of the year, you'd expect wreaths, garlands, and mistletoe to be decking the halls, but if you're on the hunt for alternative Christmas tree ideas, a faux olive or maple tree may just be the answer. Yes, a large potted tree makes a stylish statement year-round, but add an ornament or two and it transforms into something truly special (not to mention a Christmas tree you don't have to pack up in the new year).

But they're ugly, I hear you say. Yes, they normally are. But much like a lot of things, the design world has come a long way with artificial flowers and flora, and some honestly need to be felt to be believed. And now is the time to try for yourself, with a range of varieties cropping up all over the Black Friday sales. I've done some digging to unearth the most stylish (and realistic) faux trees on sale right now. Get year-round greenery, without the hassle. Trust me, your guests will be none the wiser.

This faux maple tree from West Elm looks so real, you need to feel it to believe it. (Image credit: West Elm)

Shop Stylish Faux Trees

