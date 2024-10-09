We're Predicting "Twin Trees" Will Be the Biggest Trend This Christmas — And They're 50% Off in Amazon's Prime Day Deals
Get ahead of the curve on this holiday trend with Amazon Prime Day deals and snag two Christmas trees for the price of one
Double the trees, double the Christmas spirit. This season, we're predicting that "twin trees" will be the trend that will bump your holiday decor up a step on the chic scale. Holiday decor is something that should be timeless (I've pulled the same boxes of trusted decor out of the attic for years now), yet still add some festive style to our homes. Doubling up on your decorative trees is a Christmas decorating idea that promises both longevity and aesthetics this holiday season.
Twin trees have taken over our social media feeds with a fireplace framing look (like this one from Instagram) being a personal favorite way to style. Livingetc's editor, Hugh Metcalf, has tried out this trend using real Christmas trees, and the result is a fabulously festive look. "Including more than one tree in a Christmas decorating scheme is like creating a little forest, which adds to the magic of the season," says Hugh. As the saying goes: The more the merrier. Hugh recommends "play with varying heights, just as you would when styling a shelf. I like the idea of using a smaller one next to a larger one — that way they can sit comfortably in a corner rather than needing a symmetrical layout."
The styling arrangements of dual Christmas trees are endless and, dependent on the holiday look you want to achieve, the only concern is that buying double, usually means spending double. Thankfully, we've caught the twin tree trend just in time! Amazon Home Decor is on sale now for Prime Day, and that includes their Christmas tree selection, which is currently full of half-price options — here's to shopping twin trees for the price of one!
Shop the Twin Tree Look
49% OFF
Price: $118.49, Was: $233.99
Size: 6.5' H x 30" W
A pencil style is the classic choice for a double-tree moment. Since they don't take up as much room in their width, they're suitable for smaller spaces. This look would be perfect to frame a fireplace and bring a festive vibe into any living room. You can focus on white lights and tinsel for a more neutral look, or throw on some red ornaments and cranberries to tie in the classic theme. There's no time like the present to grab a pair of these trees for the price of one and elevate your holiday decor.
Price: $67.99, Was: $84.99
Size: 6' H x 25" W
Maybe you love the pencil look, but you want something a bit less classic Christmas. A frosted tree is a stylish alternative look, and this one is a steal at only $68. A frosted tree looks so chic on its own, but you can also add a string of warm lights or some chrome ornaments to add some extra flair (and you know you're choosing wisely when there are over 3,000 5-star ratings on Amazon).
53% OFF
Price: $141.55, Was: $299.99
Size: 6' H x 45" W
This tree is perfect for the classic Christmas look. Its body gives it the full, lush feel — the reviews even say it looks real from most viewing distances. If you know the struggle of stringing lights on a tree, then you know that the pre-lit feature of this tree is a huge score for convenience. Speaking of convenience, the branches fold in and out for easy storage. However, just like with real trees, customers say it may need a little fluffing to get that really full tree look.
47% OFF
Price: $42.74, Was: $79.99
Size: 3' H x 20" W
An absolutely stunning choice for jumping on the twin tree trend. The tree's mini size makes it well-suited for smaller spaces that won't overwhelm a room. The burlap base adds a chic touch that pairs harmoniously with any cozy living room. I would love to see this tree styled on either side of a sofa, framing a fireplace, or even out on the front porch to make your entryway look like a holiday postcard. With over 1,000 5-star ratings, this tree makes the perfect Christmas decor addition.
57% OFF
Price: $84.81, Was: $196.99
Size: 4.5' H x 54" W
This slim, frosted tree is perfect for doubling up your decorating — I'm imagining framing a doorway or fireplace with this stylish potted look. Opting for a frosted tree creates a more wintery vibe, rather than going full-on classic Christmas. It has over 800 5-star reviews on Amazon, with customers raving that this is the "best purchase they have made in recent years," as far as holiday decorations go. This tree comes in a few different height sizes as well, so you can find something that fits your space!
29% OFF
Price: $84.99, Was: $119.99
Size: 6' H x 43.2" W
Though this tree is not quite half of the original price, I still had to include this sale item for its cozy charm. The tree comes pre-decorated with classic cranberry and pinecone accents. The red and brown colors add a warm glow to the tree that just radiates Christmas cheer (and half of your decorating is already taken care of). As for assembling, it comes in three attachable parts with a metal stand to hold it up, with customers saying it only takes about 30 minutes to assemble and fluff.
Olivia Wolfe is a News Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.
