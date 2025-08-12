Jazz Bars, Fairgrounds, Alpine Retreats, and the British Countryside Inspired Habitat's New Home Collection — Yet It All Goes Together
Full of designer-inspired, playful interiors that are also budget-friendly, Habitat’s AW25 offering is beyond impressive
Habitat has its finger on the pulse when it comes to what’s going to be the next best thing in the world of interiors, and its AW25 collection is no exception. There are four key trends the brand focused on this season, which, while all have a unique identity, can be mixed and matched with other styles pretty seamlessly.
‘Moorlands Landscape’ is one of the standout interior design styles this season. “Inspired by the great British countryside, we set out to create pieces that embrace slower living through earthy tones like sage, burgundy, and aubergine in chalky and matte finishes,” explains Habitat’s head of design, Andrew Tanner.
On the opposite end of the spectrum, there's ‘Festive Fairground’, inspired by all things colorful nostalgia, and designed for the true maximalists among us. ‘Jazz Bar’ emulates the elevated, swanky interiors we’re used to seeing in high-end cocktail bars, and ‘Alpine Retreat’ has a focus on cozy, natural materials and is perfect for those who love a calm and neutral color palette.
So, where do you start? If it were us, it would be with the Blair Bobbin Wood Veneer Dining Table, which is part of the 'Moorland Landscape' range and priced at just £280.
It’s a six-seater table made from real wood veneer, with oak legs and an oak tabletop finish. The striking bobbin detail adorning the legs is bang on trend, but is a tried and tested style that's sure to stand the test of time if you love classic furniture pieces with a modern edge.
Just like the entire range, it's a versatile piece that can be styled to suit whatever your individual space. Wooden dining chairs would create a cohesive look, or you could be brave and pair the table with colorful chairs instead.
How does one combine such a traditional style with some of the other more playful trends, you ask? Well, Habitat offers the same silhouette in a side table and dressing table, except in a vibrant red or moody navy blue color.
But there is so much more to love. And even though each of the four themes feel so unique, it's all designed to layer together. Here's our top picks.
This striped vase comes in three different colorways and would be a super fun addition to any shelf or side table. Stripes are a timeless classic but the curved design of this vase gives it a modern edge. Use it to house a beautiful bouquet of your favorite blooms.
This upholstered velvet dining bench is a real statement piece. It comes in a natural beige as well as green. Add a sense of luxury and style to your ordinary dining table with this beauty. We recommend adding another layer of texture by decorating it with a mixture of cushions.
The Totley occasional table will add a dose of designer style for a fraction of the price. It's part of Habitat's new 'Jazz Bar' edit, and that's exactly where we can picture it. Use it at home as a side table in a formal living space or even as a bedside table if you don't require extra storage.
Another curvy statement piece to add to your wish list! This cobalt blue wavy mirror would be an easy way of injecting color into almost any space. It would look fabulous in an entryway or even a bathroom. Style with other primary colors, such as red and yellow, to create a stylish scheme.
Subscribe to the 'Unexpected Red theory' and opt for a set of these Nina red dining chairs. They have a simple, timeless design, so they would suit most dining table styles. To make them a bit comfier, pop on some patterned seat pads.
A selection of mismatched plates is never chic. Invest in a new 12-piece dinnerware set, like this marble slip design. Made from stoneware, each piece has been individually dipped by hand to create a unique marbling effect.
Choose quirky lighting for your home this season, like this Caliban glass table lamp. It's available in blue and orange, depending on which color best suits your scheme. Style it on a set of shelves for a dose of color, or use it as a playful office lamp in your working-from-home space.
Choosing one product to buy from the collection is nearly impossible, but even if you do just invest in a single item from the AW25 edit, it’ll be sure to inject some fun, color, or sophistication into wherever you decide to display it.
