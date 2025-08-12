Jazz Bars, Fairgrounds, Alpine Retreats, and the British Countryside Inspired Habitat's New Home Collection — Yet It All Goes Together

Habitat has its finger on the pulse when it comes to what’s going to be the next best thing in the world of interiors, and its AW25 collection is no exception. There are four key trends the brand focused on this season, which, while all have a unique identity, can be mixed and matched with other styles pretty seamlessly.

‘Moorlands Landscape’ is one of the standout interior design styles this season. “Inspired by the great British countryside, we set out to create pieces that embrace slower living through earthy tones like sage, burgundy, and aubergine in chalky and matte finishes,” explains Habitat’s head of design, Andrew Tanner.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, there's ‘Festive Fairground’, inspired by all things colorful nostalgia, and designed for the true maximalists among us. ‘Jazz Bar’ emulates the elevated, swanky interiors we’re used to seeing in high-end cocktail bars, and ‘Alpine Retreat’ has a focus on cozy, natural materials and is perfect for those who love a calm and neutral color palette.

The 'Jazz Bar' style oozes with quiet sophistication, rich textures, and warm colors. (Image credit: Habitat)

So, where do you start? If it were us, it would be with the Blair Bobbin Wood Veneer Dining Table, which is part of the 'Moorland Landscape' range and priced at just £280.

It’s a six-seater table made from real wood veneer, with oak legs and an oak tabletop finish. The striking bobbin detail adorning the legs is bang on trend, but is a tried and tested style that's sure to stand the test of time if you love classic furniture pieces with a modern edge.

Just like the entire range, it's a versatile piece that can be styled to suit whatever your individual space. Wooden dining chairs would create a cohesive look, or you could be brave and pair the table with colorful chairs instead.

Habitat Blaire Bobbin Wood Veneer Dining Table in Oak £280 at Habitat UK How does one combine such a traditional style with some of the other more playful trends, you ask? Well, Habitat offers the same silhouette in a side table and dressing table, except in a vibrant red or moody navy blue color.

But there is so much more to love. And even though each of the four themes feel so unique, it's all designed to layer together. Here's our top picks.

Choosing one product to buy from the collection is nearly impossible, but even if you do just invest in a single item from the AW25 edit, it’ll be sure to inject some fun, color, or sophistication into wherever you decide to display it.

