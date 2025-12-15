This Dutch Home Is a Masterclass in Color And Pattern That Artfully Clash — And It's Made For Entertaining

Bold hues are the main players in this house, but the clever — and social — layout is just as impressive

Living area with backlit cabinetry, green mural wall, teal corner sofa and pale grey armchair
(Image credit: Space Content Studio/Living Inside)
Now is the season for entertaining, and you would be hard-pressed to think of a space more suited to welcoming in a posse of guests than this zhuzhed-up ground floor of a much-loved townhouse in South Holland.

Masterminded by designer Roelfien Vos, this modern home's embrace of punchy hues and vibrant patterns is no surprise to those who know her work.

Happily, the family who commissioned her is just as adventurous: "They were open to lots of color and bold choices," she says.

Living and dining area with green and blue walls, salmon pink ceiling, blue corner sofa, coral dining chairs and a cream chandelier

"The family travels a lot but loves spending time together," says Roelfien. "The comfortable sofa here and the inviting dining table make for wonderful family moments." (Image credit: Space Content Studio/Living Inside)

The house was built in the 1930s, and the clients had already been living there for some time when they approached Roelfien Vos for a "touch-up with color and wallpaper".

Instead, the designer advised that they reconfigure the layout for better functionality and flow. "I saw that the layout needed to be reworked to meet the family’s desire for a real family home — a place to cook and live," she says.

They took on board her advice, embarking on a major three-year renovation of the entire house, part of which resulted in the ground floor being opened up and transformed into a space that's made for hosting a gathering — or two.

Dining room with marble table, coral chairs, pink ceiling, green and blue walls, and globe chandelier

"The tabletop is made from semi-precious stone slabs," says Roelfien. "The leftover dust was mixed with gold powder to fill the gaps between stones. Because the table has a cool feel, we paired it with a warm brass base and pink rounded chairs that embrace you. The plaster hue on the ceiling works beautifully with the chairs." (Image credit: Space Content Studio/Living Inside)

It was only after reorganizing the floor plans that the family got to enjoy their adventure with color, the real heart of the revamp.

"Because the brief originally focused on wallpaper and color, that became the guiding thread," says Roelfien. So, for example, "a hand-painted wallpaper in beautiful green tones from de Gournay formed the starting point for the living area’s scheme."

Corner of a dining room with bright blue walls, green and cream sheer curtains, pale blue floral armchairs, green glass coffee tables and a blue vase

"We wanted to create a cozy corner overlooking the garden to have a drink or read a good book," says Roelfien. "The beautiful botanical pattern of the fabric connects this space to the outside, creating a wonderful place to unwind with an indoor/outdoor feel." (Image credit: Space Content Studio/Living Inside)

Roelfien often tackles a design from the ground up, literally, and the intricate floors here are a testament to that.

"I see the floor as a stage on which the interior is presented — like a beautiful cake on a tray," she explains. "So we paid great attention to this: for the kitchen floor, we created a pattern combining timber with strips of marble; while in the hallway, we designed a motif made of green marble blocks and sand-colored stone."

Kitchen with green cabinets, grey stone worktops, green and pink wallpaper and pink ceiling

"The former kitchen was small and didn’t offer enough space to sit and eat," says Roelfien. "I moved it to the other side of the house to connect it to the dining room, which was yet to be created. It’s now part of this family’s daily life." (Image credit: Space Content Studio/Living Inside)

That play on contrasts — another of Roelfien’s style signatures — is also a feature of the living area.

"For the built-in cabinet, I took the owner to the stone supplier SolidNature. The cabinet is the first thing you see when entering the room, so it had to make a statement."

Roelfien then combined the backlit onyx stone with softer materials, such as a bouclé-covered armchair and the custom carpet. "Research into patterns from the era in which the house was built inspired me to design the floral motif," she says.

Hallway with green floral patterned wallpaper, green and white geometric marble floor, blue panelling and stairs with green and white fern runner, and yellow painted ceiling

The owners and Roelfien were not afraid to use color to create atmosphere. "Like a golden sun, the deep yellow silk wallpaper on the ceiling casts its warm glow," says Roelfien. "The moment you step into the space, you feel a sense of richness and warmth. By combining it with a dark blue dado, we created a link to the outdoors." (Image credit: Space Content Studio/Living Inside)

Even the ceilings got in on the decorative act, with new plasterwork additions cleverly disguising existing irregularities.

"People often think the cornicing is original; I take that as a compliment," says Roelfien. "The cornices now create a natural visual rhythm, so you feel immediately welcome as you enter — even if you don’t consciously know why."

Powder room with green paneling, green and pink patterned wallpaper, pink sanitaryware and pink satin wall light

"We used a lot of color, creating a truly unique and vibrant space that blends beautifully with the overall design and also creates a different experience for a WC," says Roelfien. (Image credit: Space Content Studio/Living Inside)

It is this meticulous attention to detail that gives this house its finesse, as Roelfien says: "Wherever you look, every element is a small, unique design." Her clever use of spatial planning, contemporary color, and vibrant pattern has resulted in a home that now feels celebratory year-round.

Space Content Studio
Space Content Studio
Interior photography content studio

Willemijn de Leeuw started her career as an art director in advertising, and now works on various interior projects for various national and international media and brands, both as an art director and as an interior designer. Thijs de Leeuw also started his career in the advertising world as a graphic designer before studying at the Dutch Photo Academy, and now captures high-end interiors and projects that appear in publications at home and abroad. In 2018 Willemijn and Thijs joined forces as image makers. Their specialist eye for detail, combined with their specific skills make them a unique couple who create striking and refined images. Willemijn and Thijs are married and live with their daughter in Hilversum.