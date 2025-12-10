This Is a Home Made for Every Type of Party — With a Design That’s a Celebration of Good Times, Wellness, and Everything in Between
A home gym, an onsen, a bar, and a cigar room — this stylishly sociable home makes the case for a life of balance
"The homeowner loves wellness and celebration in equal measures — as we all should do," says Portia Fox, the interior designer behind this impressively sprawling and architecturally rich four-storey home in Chelsea, west London. She offered a turnkey service for her client, even going so far as to fill his jars with lentils and buy him slippers.
Working on this modern home, Portia Fox transformed the basement and staircase, changed the ceiling and floor height, and generally injected the spaces with her signature polish.
It’s a place that reflects both sides of the owner's personality, with an onsen, ice bath, massage table, sauna, and smartly kitted-out home gym close to a fully-stocked home bar, a games table, a wine fridge big enough for 2,000 bottles, and even a humidor room for cigar smoking.
In fact, part of the original brief for the basement level (where you’ll find all the hedonism-related areas) was that all the furniture should be able to be danced upon.
But despite this amped-up attitude to partying, the overall feel of the home is one of peace and serenity, with its pared-back and polished palette of well-chosen gray tones, creamy whites, and the occasional warm brown.
"It was very important to the owner that he was able to feel calm at all times," Portia explains. "And that he wanted to be able to see the floor. He’s Scandinavian, so has an aversion to carpets — but we made sure that every room looked and felt good underfoot."
What’s most noticeable about this house is its sense of flow. Structurally incredible staircases curve or snake between floors, ceilings have been raised, and floors dropped to create cavernous four-meter-high rooms, while air and light pass through double-height and triple-width door frames.
"We just wanted to create subtle moments of contrast, so you could almost glide from one space to the next," says Portia, who worked with Stanhope Gate Architecture on the build.
It’s an approach that has seen her fill in corniced panels with polished plaster, select roughly-hewn marble for vanity edges, and occasionally swap timber floorboards for stone in chevron patterns.
Then there are the standout lights: sculptural and big enough to fill the empty space between high ceiling and low floor, but always with room to allow air to pass through them and always emitting only the warmest of glows.
"We only ever use 2,700K Kelvin bulbs in any project, so every space is slightly rosy," says Portia. "It adds to the overall feeling of rhythm here, of every design choice washing over you, with storage concealed and details hidden where possible."
Ultimately, this is a house made for entertaining. "You can have guests over and host them in so many different ways and spaces," notes Portia. "Drinks in the orangery, cards in the basement, or dinner in the dining room.
Even the onsen is designed to be social, with bouclé-covered benches for friends to perch on and chat in between dips. But, equally, each area can also be used just by the owner, to sit quietly and peacefully with a book, to pour a drink, and just relax."
In other words, it’s the perfect place for a New Year’s reset — after all the socializing of the Christmas season, that is.
