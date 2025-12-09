Okay, I'm Hooked — 24 Stylish Stands That Make a Statement Out of Storage, and Me, Secretly Excited for Coat Season

Whenever I have guests over (which is quite often; I love to host), there is that moment shortly after greeting them where you offer to take their coats. Then, you have to find somewhere to put them out of the way. Honestly, for me, that often ends up being the end of my bed, to which I say: close the door — 'out of sight, out of mind'. But what I really need is a more stylish coat stand that I wouldn't mind actually showing off.

Coat racks, while practical when guests are around, are also a necessity for day-to-day, especially in colder climates like the UK. Rather than seeing your coat collection as a seasonal pain, a unique hook, rack, hall tree, or stand can elevate it into a feature. (Design-forward people tend to like fashion, too.) So, what better way to amp up your entryway storage than with a few stylish coats on display?

As we inch towards the thick of winter, long, cold days lie ahead. I may not be as excited for the months of heavy coat-wearing, but a stylish coat rack makes me feel much better about it all. Here's what I'd buy.

Organizing your entryway doesn't have to mean boxes tucked away. A coat needs to be readily available, and sometimes having your favorite fabric pieces on gorgeous display is the coziest way to decorate for the winter season.