Why a Hall Tree Isn’t Necessarily What You Think It Is — They're a Clever Alternative to Expensive Built-in Storage for Your Entryway
A hall tree might just be one of the most practical storage items you can buy for your home, but what exactly is it?
I know what you're thinking: the idea of adding a bit of greenery to your hallway is nice, but an actual tree is a bit overkill, right? Thankfully, a hall tree (something you absolutely should consider in your entryway) isn't actually a tree. It's a type of storage characterized by its vertical stature and highly functional nature. It not only offers a place to sit and put your shoes on, but it also features an attached back panel where you can hang your coats and scarves.
If your hallway is looking a bit worse for wear and you’ve actively been looking for entryway storage ideas, then look no further. Unlike smaller hallway storage setups, a hall tree is sure to solve all of your problems, including where to store shoes, larger boots, coats, and accessories. It’s a one-stop shop for all of your storage requirements.
Bespoke designs are available, and they can be custom-built to fit your specific hallway measurements, but if this isn’t an option for you, or you'd prefer to buy a trusted design, I've put together my pick of the best hall trees that you can buy and get delivered straight to your door.
The Chester hall tree comes in charcoal and dove gray. It has a classic shaker-style design that is practical and is unlikely to date, and features a lifting bench seat with lots of room for shoes, as well as a tall frame with six individual pegs to hang your coats on.
Slatted wood wall paneling has been having a moment, and this hall tree satisfies the trend perfectly. It has a hidden storage box on the right-hand side and nine removable hooks that can be distributed over two rows. The soft closing system on the drop-down door is also a nice touch.
The shape of this unique hall tree is utterly beautiful. It features a bench for your belongings and hooks for hanging up your favorite coat. The shelf underneath the seat is also a great place to display a few baskets as an easy and accessible place to throw your shoes into. Fermob claims that it accommodates two adults and up to three children — fit for the entire family!
The Taga storage system is ideal for those with smaller spaces that still want to incorporate a hall tree. It has a solid oak structure with bleached wood effect and the seat is made from woven paper rope. It features a bench, a shelf and 11 hooks, so it doesn't compromise on storage opportunities.
Currently on sale for just £160, this all-in-one storage hall tree is built to make light work of organizing your entryway. We love the gorgeous sage green finish, but it also comes in a linen colorway if you'd prefer something more neutral. The frame doesn't have a back panel, so you could always hang a piece of artwork behind it to personalize this area of your hallway.
You can definitely tell that this hall tree has been finished by hand, as it has bundles of charm and character. There's no doubt this showstopping piece would suit a traditional-style entryway. It has a practical seating area that conceals hidden storage, as well as a row of six hooks for hanging all of your garments on.
For a sleek hall tree, the Minio entrance wardrobe might just be my favorite. I love the design of the back panel and that it has open slats, meaning the color of your wall that sits behind will shine through. You get a lot of bang for your buck with this one, too. A bench, hidden storage, a shelf, a mirror, and four hooks.
On the market for a piece of slimline hallway furniture? The Flindor hallway tree from Habitat retails at just £50 and will help you on your way to getting things in order. Its simplistic design is unimposing and will blend into a compact space. It has two hanging racks, five hooks, and two shelves for storing your items.
Invest in the HAY Pier System designed by Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec for a contemporary and stylish hall tree system. It's made from aluminium and steel, so it's suitably lightweight and durable. If you're not the biggest fan of the teal colorway, you may prefer the white or black version for more of a versatile option.
You don't have to have a grand entryway to incorporate a hall tree. What's great about them is that they utilize the vertical space you have available as well as the floor space, so you get the best of both worlds. This one has two shelves to store shoes below the seating area and three large hooks to hang coats and scarves from.
You can immediately tell this hall tree is quality. It has a beautiful high-end finish, and the colorway is to die for. What's great about this design is that it could easily fit into both a traditional entryway as well as more of a modern interiors scheme. It's got two cubbyholes at the top of the unit and a space for boots and baskets at the bottom.
This hall tree boasts a contemporary dark gray design, wood paneled detailing, and a full-length mirror. It's the ideal storage solution to place in your hallway as it really does offer it all — a place to store your shoes, space to hang your garments, and a hidden wardrobe for items that you wish to hide away.
While technically a towel stand, for a smaller space, this could absolutely be fashioned as a hallway tree, with coats thrown over each corner and shoes stored on the undershelf. A dish or bowl placed on the seat would make a good place to store keys, sunglasses, and wallets — and voilà, you're done.
As soon as you walk through the front door, the Bronx hall tree will greet you with practical storage solutions. A comfortable padded seat to sit on while you take your shoes off, open shelving, a hidden storage compartment and two rows of hooks to hang your coats and scarves on.
It can be hard to organize a larger hallway but this hall tree is bigger than the average storage solution. It is 1.5m wide and has seven hooks, so there's ample room to store yours and the whole families outdoor necessities. Make the wooden bench a bit more comfortable by hunting down a seat cushion in a material and color that you love.
I hope you now have a clearer idea of what a hall tree is and why you might feel like one could vastly improve the function of your hallway space.
You can find hall trees and entryway furniture to fit smaller spaces, but you can also go big and maximize the space you have available by investing in a good-quality hall tree that’s built to last.
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Becca Cullum-Green is a freelance interiors content creator and stylist. She fell in love with interiors when she landed her first job as an editorial assistant at a leading UK homes magazine fresh out of university. You can find her renovating her 19th-century cottage in the Suffolk countryside, consciously trying not to paint every wall with Farrow and Ball’s ‘Pitch Black’. Her signature style is a mix of modern design with traditional characteristics. She has previously worked for House Beautiful, Grand Designs, Good Housekeeping, Red, Good Homes and more.