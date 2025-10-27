Why a Hall Tree Isn’t Necessarily What You Think It Is — They're a Clever Alternative to Expensive Built-in Storage for Your Entryway

I know what you're thinking: the idea of adding a bit of greenery to your hallway is nice, but an actual tree is a bit overkill, right? Thankfully, a hall tree (something you absolutely should consider in your entryway) isn't actually a tree. It's a type of storage characterized by its vertical stature and highly functional nature. It not only offers a place to sit and put your shoes on, but it also features an attached back panel where you can hang your coats and scarves.

If your hallway is looking a bit worse for wear and you’ve actively been looking for entryway storage ideas, then look no further. Unlike smaller hallway storage setups, a hall tree is sure to solve all of your problems, including where to store shoes, larger boots, coats, and accessories. It’s a one-stop shop for all of your storage requirements.

Bespoke designs are available, and they can be custom-built to fit your specific hallway measurements, but if this isn’t an option for you, or you'd prefer to buy a trusted design, I've put together my pick of the best hall trees that you can buy and get delivered straight to your door.

I hope you now have a clearer idea of what a hall tree is and why you might feel like one could vastly improve the function of your hallway space.

You can find hall trees and entryway furniture to fit smaller spaces, but you can also go big and maximize the space you have available by investing in a good-quality hall tree that’s built to last.