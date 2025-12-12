You'd Never Spot It, but This Bedside Table Has a Hidden, Lockable Storage That Would Be So Useful for Keeping Your Valuables In

Keep your valuables away from prying eyes with this genius hidden storage bedside table

A bedside table with lamp and wall light
(Image credit: Max Iwert. Design: Tinnappelmetz)
Maya Glantz's avatar
By
published
in Features

There's something quite alluring about a piece of furniture with hidden storage capacity, like something out of a spy film, your own taste of the James Bond life, even if your documents lean more towards hospital files than state secrets.

And no place is a touch of hidden storage more useful than by your bed. Whether it's so you can keep your valuable close to hand, in a spot where no one else will find them, or you just have certain items you'd rather not have on full display, having a spot you can store your belongings away, and feel safe in the knowledge that no one's going to stumble upon them brings a certain sense of comfort.

This line of thought is exactly why I was so excited to find the genius Brottar Bedside Table With Hidden Locking Drawer during my daily Amazon scroll. Not only does this table boast a smart and sleek design, but it also has one of the most surprising storage spaces I've ever seen.

Shop Stylish Alternatives

Stylish and practical, what's not to love about these clever bedside tables? They'd be a perfect small bedroom organization idea.

Maya Glantz
Maya Glantz
Design Writer

Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.