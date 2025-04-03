Design, But Make It Dreamy — This is the Best Bedroom Furniture to Know in 2025

Your bedroom is a sanctuary. Yes, your eyes are closed for most of it, but it’s also where you read, doomscroll, watch movies, and enjoy the occasional cheeky meal between the sheets. It’s arguably the only place in the house that’s truly personal. And it should be treated as such. That's what makes choosing the best bedroom furniture crucial.

You want your modern bedroom ideas to feel like you — stylish, expressive — but still calming. A space for unwinding, not overstimulating (so maybe skip the fire engine red headboard). “I think of bedrooms as a sacred refuge from the hectic world,” says designer Lisa Kahn. “It’s particularly crucial to create a sense of sanctuary in bedrooms.” And a good night’s sleep, it turns out, starts with the best bedroom furniture.

So, I did the legwork. From beds to nightstands, I’ve identified the essential pieces that turn your space into a true sanctuary — only choosing from trusted, design-forward brands with rave reviews. The result? A very chic, very restful edit.

All of the bedroom furniture ideas you need are just ahead. And so are sweet dreams.

Best Beds

Soho Home Belsa Bed $1,275 at Soho Home Ltd Size: Full You’d be hard-pressed to find a bed from Soho Home for less than $3,000... and options are slim. So in this rare moment of serendipity, run, jump, leap — do whatever you can to lock down this high headboard-ed, richly-hued tangerine number (just begging to be paired with bedding sets in chocolate brown, cream, or even yellow). AnthroHome Opal Pebble Bed $2,498 at Anthropologie (US) Size: Queen Soft, organic forms are the main event in this simplicity-perfect bed frame from Anthropologie. Down to the oblong, slightly asymmetric shape (which hits the nail on the head of current interior design trends), to the sumptuous velvet upholstery, it’s cloudlike and exactly the balance of design-forward and easy-on-the-eyes that feels conducive to a sleek sanctuary. Try it in Oyster, also available in Mushroom (a rich, earthy brown) and Pavo (a deep sky blue). CB2 Andes Acacia Wood Platform Bed $999 at CB2 Size: Queen Armando Cabral’s recent collaboration with USM makes a strong case for built-in bed designs, and this one is proof. Made of rich acacia wood, it stays low-profile, feeling serene and luxe — with the added bonus of a BOGO at under $1,000. Dare I say, it’s perfect?

Best Nightstands

Crate & Barrel Willy Whitewashed Wood Nightstand by Leanne Ford $649 at Crate & Barrel Leave it to Leanne Ford to design a nightstand we can’t refuse: a pedestal — an otherwise classic design sensibility stripped down to its most basic parts and refined to perfection. It adds a soft geometry, pretty and paradoxical beside the bed, with a hint of nature, thanks to its barely-there soft oak woodgrain. AnthroHome Hale Nightstand $898 at Anthropologie (US) Bringing the outside in is much easier when your nightstand is a printed one — with verdant trees and birds abloom. A bit of a splurge, though the 4.9/5 stars says it all: it’s worth the investment as the ultimate antidote to matchy-matchy. Complete with generous storage space for all your bedtime must-haves. You can’t go wrong. COZAYH Distressed Wood Nightstand $129.99 at Walmart It might not be made of real burl wood, but when the faux veneer is this good — why bother? $130 is nothing to sneeze at, and with a perfect 5/5 star rating (this rarely ever happens), there’s little excuse not to purchase two of these Walmart gems to flank a bed. A budget find that looks like it comes from a high-end store... your secret is safe with us.

Best Accent Chairs

Rove Concepts Toro Lounge Chair $879 at roveconcepts.com Rove’s Toro Lounge Chair is a fan-favorite, best-seller for a reason. Not only is it customizable (take your pick between shearling, velvets, suedes, and bouclés in a range of rich, earthy colorways), its soft, snowcap-inspired lines, lack of arms, and warm walnut accents make it look something out of a spa — perfect for creating a quiet corner all to yourself. West Elm Desmond Chair $799 at West Elm US Mid-century accent chairs often feel like show pieces (nice to look at, sit on for a moment or two, then move on). This one, though, is inviting and stuffed to perfection while maintaining that sleek chrome frame we love. Place one in a lonely corner or consider purchasing two to create a conversation area of a master bedroom. Choose between dozens of upholsteries. Safavieh Meara Accent Chair $475 at QVC - US Suddenly, it’s Miami circa 1970 — a compliment I give in the highest regard. The contrast between the black curved rattan and the sleek cream chair, plus the rope-bound details. It looks and feels like a vacation you never have to leave. Place it near a bedroom with a sunny window, add leafy plant, and you’re transported to another era.

Best Dressers

TOV Furniture Sagura 6-Drawer Dresser $899 at SkimLinks - tovfurniture.com Minimalism, done right. This TOV furniture dresser is absolutely the sleek side piece your bedroom has been craving with its soft, curved lines, offset by a pedestal base — making it appear more like an art piece than ordinary bedroom furniture. You could go classic in cream, but the baby blue? It’s a dream (especially paired with hues like pistachio — the look du jour). Urban Outfitters Chuck 4-Drawer Wood Dresser $449.99 at Urban Outfitters (US) Nearly 50% off this art-forward dresser? Fantastic. I’ll take 14. But jokes aside, this really is a phenomenal detail for this low-slung mid-century inspired piece. Most small dressers feel forgettable, fading into the background, but this one quietly steals the show with its semi-circular drawers. Finally, storage that actually does something — a clear telltale of the best bedroom furniture. Article Marko 6-Drawer Double Dresser $1,399 at Article "Marko knows it's handsome," reads the first line of this double dresser's description — and I would agree. From the architecturally carved solid wood to the thoughtfully softened edges, it's a piece you could stare at for hours. Pair with your favorite bedroom dresser decor, and suddenly, there's little incentive to leave your bedroom ever again.

FAQs

What should be in a guest bedroom?

A guest bedroom often turns into a bit of a dumping ground — a worn-out loveseat here, a rug that didn’t work out there. But if you wouldn’t want to sleep in it, chances are your guests don’t either. A few thoughtful updates can go a long way in making guests feel just as at home as you do.

For starters, resist the urge to rehome your child’s old bed. If you can, it pays to invest in a larger one. “At the very least, a queen-sized bed and two side tables with separate lamps," says Brooke Aitken of Brooke Aitken Design. Bonus: You can sleep two if needed — or make it a whole lot more comfortable for one.

Equally important? Bedroom seating ideas. A bedroom chair gives your guest a small sanctuary within the room; a quiet spot to unwind, away from the rest of the house. An often-overlooked feature that makes an outsized impact.

And don’t underestimate your bedroom storage ideas when it comes to choosing the best bedroom furniture for your space. Make your guest bedroom feel like a hotel — well-equipped with spaces for shoes, coats, the whole nine — guests need a place to put their stuff! If space is tight, a comfortable chair over a cupboard and a few hooks for temporary hanging will still do the trick.

The goal is, as Brooke puts it: “If your residence is warm and inviting, that same feeling should carry into the guest bedroom — it ensures visitors will enjoy the time spent with you that much more.”

What color furniture should I get for the bedroom?

The exact color matters less than the overall harmony — what you’re after is cohesion. A bedroom should feel intentional, not like a room full of pieces that happened to land there.

If you’re looking for guidance, light-colored furniture is a smart starting point. As Athina Bluff, founder of Topology Interiors, points out, “Neutrals are calming in an interior as they are super easy to live with. They can evoke a sense of tranquility and quiet.” She adds that while some may find an all-neutral palette uninspiring, “neutrals can also be a great base for more color.”

But again, the goal is harmony. So, if your taste leans moodier — toward charcoals, jewel tones, or inky blacks — go for it! At the end of the day, the best bedroom furniture is pieces you love.

What bedroom furniture is trending for 2025?

Multifunctionality is the big buzzword when it comes to the best bedroom furniture in 2025. Modular bed frames — with built-in shelves, nightstands, or other storage components — are a growing trend, and for good reason.

Nightstands with bonus compartments, beds with hidden storage, and pieces that look good while doing the most are in demand. It’s 2025. We expect more from our furniture.

In terms of aesthetics, the organic wave is still riding high — think asymmetry, sculptural silhouettes, earthy palettes, and tactile materials. And don’t underestimate lacquer: a small splash of shine goes a long way, especially when offsetting softer textures like velvet or bouclé.

What is the best store to buy bedroom furniture?

When it comes to shopping the best bedroom furniture, for art-forward, unique finds, start with Anthropologie. The pieces skew investment-level, but the payoff is major — bold silhouettes, trend-forward designs, and a look you won’t spot in everyone else’s home.

On the more accessible end, Wayfair, TOV Furniture, Joss & Main, and AllModern are stocked with stylish, affordable options — plus the kind of customer reviews that make the shopping process less stressful (and occasionally entertaining).

If you're ready to splurge, try Arhaus or Soho Home. Both offer bespoke-level beauty and pieces that feel heirloom-worthy — the kind you keep for a lifetime. A bedroom of new-to-you future classics? You’re in the right place.

Now that you have the ingredients, follow the rules of bedroom Feng Shui for an even more harmonious space.