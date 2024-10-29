9 Small Bedroom Clothes Storage Ideas That Are the Stuff of Organizers' (Sweet) Dreams
Save space and save yourself from rummaging around to find an outfit with a few smart storage tricks
Small bedrooms can be a challenge in their own right, testing our spatial planning skills and our ability to pare down our decor to the things we love most. Once that's settled, then there's the issue of storage.
Brilliant small bedroom clothes storage ideas that accommodate all your favorite outfits aren't exactly a dime a dozen, but we have managed to round up a few. While you might not have the luxury of a sprawling walk-in closet, there is no reason why a compact bedroom has to feel cramped or overstuffed.
We reached out to a range of organizing experts for their top advice when bringing small bedroom ideas together with great storage options for all your clothes, shoes, and accessories. Here are nine smart tricks that we'll be putting to work.
1. Utilize multi-functional furniture
In any small space, it makes sense to use multi-functional furniture that can perform several roles.
"Dual-function furniture is key to maximizing space in small bedrooms," says professional organizer Barbara Brock of Barbara Brock Inc. "For example, a sofa bed can be seating and sleeping [quarters], but some come with a built-in storage area and a table to be used as a nightstand or coffee table with a lid and space inside for storage."
In the case of clothes storage, deep drawers in beds are perfect for storing bulky items such as coats jackets, and chunky knitwear. For the items you wear most frequently, research how to make the most of a small closet and be sure to implement ways to keep belongings easy to access.
2. Make the most of vertical space
Where floorspace is at a premium you need to make your vertical space work as hard as possible to ensure you are getting the most out of your bedroom.
"Use floor-to-ceiling shelves or cabinets to store clothes, shoes, and accessories," suggests Liz Williamson, a lifestyle and organization expert and the founder of Lifestyle Management Co. "Bins and baskets on higher shelves are perfect for seasonal items."
"Next time you walk into your closet, look up. Most closets have shelving higher than the hanging rod, and most likely it's a treasure trove of vertical space you aren't using," adds Reba Bassett of Revelation Organizing.
Take stock of the clothing items you need to store and then prioritize them according to how often you wear them. Those pieces that you regularly need to get your hands on should be stored within easy reach, while less-frequently used items can be placed higher up.
Be sure to store the lesser-worn items in containers to prevent them from gathering dust. Reba says that the best storage for clothes is made from fabric — not cardboard or plastic like the commonly used bins and boxes — as it is breathable and can help extend the lifespan of your clothing.
3. Utilize the Back of Doors
"I’ve found that the most under-utilized areas are backs of closet doors," says Barbara. "In today’s container world, there are more options than ever for hanging space and over-the-door peg holders to maximize clothing storage."
Hooks, pegs, and even hanging baskets are all great ways to make the most of the backs of bedroom and closet doors. But don't forget how useful shoe holders can be in this spot, too. While people looking into how to store shoes in a small closet often consider hanging shoe bags, these are also great for housing all kinds of other smaller items such as belts, sunglasses, and other accessories.
"Use the inside of closet doors for racks or hooks to store shoes, belts, or folded clothes," adds Liz Williamson. "A rod extender can double your hanging space."
4. Use the space under your bed wisely
There are certain underused spots in your home that are perfect for storage and space under the bed is one of them.
"This is the most common place to store extra clothing, as it is out of the way, and uses a space that is almost never used," explains Reba Bassett. "Once you've measured the height of your bed from floor to frame, you can find a container that fits your needs."
Reba particularly loves this Under Bed Storage with Wheels from Amazon. "Your gold standard is a fabric bag or fabric bin with a lid," she explains. "Why? Its biggest feature is that it is breathable, preventing all the issues that plastic bins have, allowing your clothing to remain fluffy and smelling nice. They also look much sleeker and nicer than plastic, doubling as decor."
If you want your under-bed storage to be easy to access and plan on storing items of clothing that you use often here, opting for bins on wheels makes the most sense, as does using designs with lifting lids as opposed to those that click on.
5. Declutter Your Closet
When you're working with limited square footage, it's important to know how to declutter a bedroom regularly, and ensure you are not holding on to clothing that you no longer use or need.
"Minimize clutter by streamlining your wardrobe to just the essentials," advises Liz. "Rotate clothes seasonally and store out-of-season items elsewhere."
If you are struggling to have a clear out, take some tips from Barbara, who is an expert in scaling down belongings. She lists the following as the most common closet "clutterers":
- Torn or ripped clothing.
- Out of style clothing. "Unless you are into vintage clothing, don’t fall for the trap of 'I’ll wear it when it comes into style again,'" says Barbara.
- A new purchase that has never been worn.
- Too many things of one style or one color.
- Empty boxes. "Whether it’s shoe boxes, hat boxes, gift boxes, or whatever — we all have them but think we will use them eventually," says Barbara. "They take up space. Purge them out of your closet to either a different storage place, or toss."
6. Fit drawers with dividers
When coming up with small bedroom clothes storage ideas, organizing your pieces is key. Piling them all into drawers with no system is a sure way to waste valuable space.
Drawer dividers are one of the best closet organizers and come in all shapes and sizes, from those made of fabric to smart wooden inserts. This might sound obvious, but don't forget to measure your clothes drawers before ordering your dividers — you want them to fit snugly rather than slide around, but not be so tall that you can't close your drawers.
And while fabric drawer dividers look great, there is the temptation to overstuff them and they can get out of shape quickly, so if you are considering a fabric drawer organizer be sure to choose one with sturdy sides. This set of 4 bamboo drawer dividers from Target ($29.99) are a good option.
7. Learn how to 'file fold' clothes
File folding clothes takes up much less space than flat-folding, so if you don't know how to do it, now is the time to learn. File folding is the signature technique of Marie Kondo who first introduced us to the KonMari Method. It generally involves folding clothes into thirds in a manner that allows them to stand upright ready to be "filed" together in drawers.
In the case of a simple t-shirt, you begin by laying your garment flat. Then fold one side into the center, followed by the other side. Next, fold the item in half lengthways, leaving a small gap at the bottom. You then fold this into either thirdings or in half depending on the size of the piece before standing it upright in your drawer.
If all this sounds too complicated, you can now buy folding boards that give the same results in seconds. The BoxLegend V3 Shirt Folding Board from Amazon makes putting away laundry so much easier.
8. Invest in vacuum sealed bags
Anything that helps make things smaller in compact bedrooms is a must-have, so if you haven't yet treated yourself to some vacuum storage bags now is most definitely the time — they are one of the best storage ideas for small spaces around.
"Vacuum-sealed bags help compress bulky items," explains Liz. These bags come in all kinds of sizes and some come complete with an electric pump that will suck every last pocket of air out of the bag, leaving you with a neat little package you can stow away safely. Be sure to opt for bags that are see-through as they make it easy to see what you need at a glance.
This six-pack of Basics Vacuum Compression Zipper Storage Bags with Hand Pump from Amazon is great value for money.
9. Use your walls for hanging storage
Your bedroom walls really are underrated when it comes to finding extra storage space for your clothing. Use them to hang all manner of clever containers, hooks, pegs, and racks.
"Shelves and hooks are not just great kitchen storage ideas, but also for clothing items, shoes, and accessories," advises Barbara. "Many more items can be hung on the walls for additional storage solutions. Using vertical storage or cubbies which don’t take up floor space but have great storage."
FAQs
How do you store lots of clothes in a small space?
The very best way to fit as many clothes into a small space as possible, without them getting squashed together and creased, is to opt for a custom-made closet system.
"Install modular closet systems with hanging rods, shelves, and drawers to optimize your closet’s layout," suggests Liz Williamson. "Slim velvet hangers can save space and prevent clothes from slipping too."
If you have a wasted alcove, this will be the ideal place to build in a closet—be sure to use every inch of vertical space, from the floor right up to the ceiling, and don't forget to include a few luxury closet ideas to help elevate the look.
Once you have your clothes storage under control, turn your attention to the small bedroom layout ideas that can help make the most of your sleeping space to achieve a room that feels ordered and restful.
