How to Declutter a Bedroom — 7 Tips to Keep Your Primary Spotless

Spring cleaning is long behind us with fall in full swing. As the cold sets in and we begin to move indoors, it's only normal for our homes to appear more lived in. But that's the exact reason why an autumnal cleaning session is due.

When learning how to declutter room by room, one of the zones you'll likely find highly intimidating is your bedroom. However, for the simple fact that this is probably one of your most used living spaces, it's important to make it as clutter-free as possible.

You're meant to come home to this room and have all your stress from the day fall away. But stumbling into a laundry pile or anxiously finding your phone amidst the spill of stuff on your nightstand is not really going to help maintain the sanctity of this space. So here are some useful tips to take your bedroom back and transform it into the well-kept haven we know it can be.

1. Tackle Your Nightstand

In conversation with professional organizer Di Ter Avest, she tells us that learning how to declutter a nightstand is the first step to tidying your bedroom. "This small space tends to collect random items like books, chargers, glasses of water, hair accessories, vitamins, etc," she points out. "So keep only the essentials and find an appropriate place for the rest."

Di finds that a nightstand is meant to be home to daily essentials like a lamp, phone, or even the book you're currently reading. But often unnecessary items will find their way onto your nightstand making it a mishmash of a landfill. Clearing your nightstand of clutter will make it so that when you reach for your phone, you find it, instead of having to rifle through the pile in a panic.

2. Tidy Your Bed

"It sounds simple, but making your bed instantly makes the room feel cleaner and motivates you to tackle the rest of the space," says Di, and we couldn't agree more. An unmade bed, with the duvet, flopped over, pillows splayed around, and sheet lifting off the mattress, does not make a restful space.

Instead, add making your bed to your day-to-day routine, and you'll notice a world of difference in the overall energy of your space. You can also take it one step further and learn how to style a bed for that luxe hotel-like feel.

3. Do a Quick Closet Purge

If you have a small bedroom, an overflowing closet is not going to do your space justice. Di encourages doing a quick closet purge to further declutter your bedroom. "Go through your clothes and pull out anything you haven't worn in the past six months," she says. "Then, donate or sell what's still in good condition, and recycle the items that are too worn out."

The 90/90 decluttering rule is an especially handy technique for facing your closet and making space for new buys that you've had your eye on for a while.

4. Utilize Under-Bed Storage

Implementing underbed storage ideas is a brilliant way to make the most of all the space your room has to offer. "Stash out-of-season clothes, extra bedding, or anything you don't need to access daily in flat, clear bins under your bed," says Di.

This trick is especially helpful if you find yourself working with limited-bedroom real estate. And if you're not a fan of the look of underbed organizers, no matter how chic - then treat your bed to a large duvet or even a bed skirt to keep the space beneath out of sight.

5. Designate a Laundry Spot

"Get a hamper that fits your space and style to prevent clothes from piling up on the floor or chair," notes Di. "Bonus points if it's cute and functional!"

You might not like the idea of having a laundry hamper in your room, but let's be honest, it's a practical item to have in the bedroom vicinity. However, there's no reason you have to compromise the visual integrity of your bedroom. After all, our guide to the best laundry baskets is living proof.

6. Limit Your Decorative Pillows

"If you're spending more time taking pillows off the bed than sleeping, it's time to scale back," says Di. She tells us that keeping it simple, with just enough pillows for comfort is the way to go.

Now, we're well aware that the pillow-ridden bedscape is a big trend and while it does look quite stylish, it's not a realistic concept for everyday life. Rather than crowding your bed with more pillows than you need, opt for a couple of statement throw pillows instead. Not only will you find your bed more manageable but you might even like the look of it more.

7. Set a 10-Minute Clean-Up Routine

Decluttering your bedroom doesn't end with a one-day long haul of clearing up your space. And letting the mess build up over time, only to revisit the process again is not the most ideal way to go about decluttering either. So Di recommends practicing a ten-minute clean-up routine.

"Each night, take ten minutes to put away clothes, shoes, and random items," she says. "It's a quick way to keep the clutter from building up."

Once you start understanding how to start decluttering, you'll soon find that mini-clearing sessions or even Di's idea of a daily clean-up will help keep your space in order for longer.

Most bedroom makeovers speak from a design point of view, but we believe that thorough decluttering is a bedroom facelift of its own. In a decluttered bedroom, you'll know where most things are and might even come upon space you didn't know you had before.

Either way, it's a good practice to imbibe and can even help you operate in a less stressed state of mind. Return your room to the restful, cozy space it once was, and relish the restfulness that decluttering brings.

FAQs

How to Prevent Bedroom Clutter?

To prevent clutter from piling up in your bedroom, Di has two pieces of advice she swears by.

Make positive changes: Di explains that making small positive changes can have a big impact on the cleanliness of your bedroom. "For example, if dishes are piling up in your bedroom, you can consider stopping eating there," she points out. "Your bed should be a space for relaxing and recharging, so keep food out of the bedroom to avoid a mess of crumbs."



Create a work-free zone: She also finds that bringing work into the bedroom is a common mistake leading to a clutter-full space. "If you've got paperwork or work stuff taking over your bedroom and it's stressing you out, set up a designated workspace outside your bedroom," she notes. "Keep the bedroom for sleeping and unwinding so you can truly relax."

