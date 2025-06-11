What to Declutter for Summer — 7 Areas That Need Your Attention Now
These seasonal decluttering tasks will help restore freshness to your home as you head into the summer season
For many of us, time is a luxury we can't seem to regularly afford for our homes a proper declutter or a thorough tidy. And while most tips and tricks do require frequent practice, you can also tackle decluttering with a seasonal focus.
I find that summer is the best time to declutter certain spaces of your home that tend to fall under high-foot traffic as the weather warms. And the first step to strategically tackling seasonal clutter is to create a to-do list that caters to your home's needs for the summer.
Let's see what the experts have on their summer decluttering guide and map out a plan of action from there.
1. Start By Tackling Your Wardrobe
When learning how to declutter room by room for the summer, it's best to prioritize your wardrobe. And Barbara Metzel, owner of Professional Organizing Plus, tells me that she almost always begins with clothing.
"Summer is the perfect time to go through closets and drawers. We pull everything out and sort it using a keep, toss, donate method," she says. "If a client is unsure about an item, we create a maybe pile because going back to it later usually makes those decisions easier."
This is also a great time to store winter clothes away and make space for your stunning summer wardrobe. Trust me, these Vacuum Compression Zipper Storage Bags from Amazon will be your best friend.
Born and raised in Milan, Italy, Barbara grew up in a world where small spaces required smart organization. In Europe, homes and apartments are typically much more compact, meaning every item must serve a purpose and every space must be maximized for efficiency. This ingrained way of living shaped her passion for professional organizing, decluttering, and space optimization leading her to found Professional Organizing Plus in Scottsdale and Phoenix.
2. Reassess Your Outdoor Gear
Whether you spend your evenings lounging by the patio, your mornings savoring your garden, or your afternoons dining al fresco, summer is the season for outdoor living.
And in turn, it's these outdoor spaces that need a touch of decluttering so they're all tidy and relaxation-ready. So, take a moment to identify the things to throw out of your garden. "Now’s the time to take stock of your garden furniture, BBQ and sports kit," says Ingrid Jansen, co-founder of The Declutter Hub.
"Are the cushions still in good condition? Is the umbrella broken? Is your barbecue rusted through? A little maintenance now saves last-minute panic when the sun comes out."
Ingrid Jansen is the co-founder of The Declutter Hub, which boasts a top one percent podcast with more than 2.5 million downloads and a Facebook community of nearly 50,000 members. With a combined nearly 30 years of professional experience helping overwhelmed homeowners, alongside her co-founder Lesley Spellman, the duo cut to the core of the emotions that hold us back from having a clutter-free, organized space that we want to live in and be proud of. Ingrid and Lesley spent four years leading the Association of Professional Declutterers and Organisers (APDO) as President and Head of Mentoring, then they joined forces as The Declutter Hub to bring their expertise to a global audience.
3. Tackle Children's Toys
"When school’s out and your kids are home more, their toys will tend to take over," says Barbara. "I help families sort through toys and games and donate anything their kids no longer play with or have outgrown."
By learning how to declutter your kid's bedroom, you can help keep the chaos at bay. And it's always a good idea to help them feel involved by including them in the process.
Once you've pared back your child's toy collection, I recommend rethinking your children's room storage ideas to help keep the space organized through the season.
4. Get Beach and Park-Ready
With summer being the season for beach parties and park visits, Ingrid tells me that decluttering your home to make these activities easy is essential. Not only will it make these outings immensely stress-free, but it will also keep your home in check.
From decluttering your closet by getting rid of old swimsuits and tattered towels to donating old picnic baskets and repurposing park blankets, there's plenty to do for a smoother summer.
"You can also create a grab-and-go summer box," says Ingrid. "Locate the beach towels, try on the flip-flops, and dig out the parasols. Being ready makes spontaneous sunny days so much easier."
5. Inspect Your Book Collection
Although it might not seem like a summer-themed task, learning how to declutter your books is an important chore for the season.
"Books are another category that piles up fast," says Barbara. "I encourage clients to pull them off the shelves and only keep what they truly want to read or reference again. The rest can be donated or passed along."
And if you have novels taking up space on the ground of your bedroom, I recommend leaning on the floor decluttering method to get your books up off the ground and into a dedicated storage space.
If, like me, it's a stack of magazines taking up floor space, this Extendable Magazine Rack from Zara Home is a stunning choice.
6. Refresh Your Summery Storage Spaces
According to Barbara, garages and garden sheds can quickly turn into catch-all spaces in the summer. And since these spaces also happen to be highly frequented around this time of year, it's a clever idea to get them sorted for the season.
"Typically, I help clients pull everything out, group like items together, and let go of anything they haven’t used in a while," she notes. "It’s a brilliant way to make room for summer essentials."
And if you're wondering what to get rid of from your shed, let rusty tools, broken planters, and old outdoor furniture be the first to go.
7. Scan Your Hosting Areas
Last but not least, take this time to scan your hosting spaces and get them ready for summer entertainment. For starters, look through your outdoor kitchen and refresh your al fresco serveware.
Keep up with outdoor kitchen appliance trends and recycle or donate any culinary items that you don't plan on using. And it's not just outdoor nooks that are under the microscope this season, indoor hosting areas are up for decluttering too.
Lastly, I recommend trying the 52-week decluttering challenge at home. And even if you haven't worked through the first five months of the year, you can cherry-pick the summer tasks that need attention and make your way from there.
Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.
-
-
