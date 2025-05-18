If You Can Relate to Any of These 6 Signs of Clutter, Your Wardrobe Is Probably Due for a Clean-Out

Closets can get chaotic before you know it. One day, your clothes are all neatly arranged, blouses hanging by color, shirts neatly tucked in, and jeans sorted in a gradient of washes. Next, it's a mess of last season's clothing with clothes you haven't worn in a while, and you can't seem to find your favorite summer dress in any corner.

If that sounds uber specific, it's probably because it is. I recently lost my spring apparel to the depths of my closet and ended up having to learn how to declutter my closet, so I wouldn't end up with a bulky knit at every reach.

But this had me wondering, what are the signs your wardrobe needs a declutter? And is it possible to identify the need for one before your closet turns into a total mess that zaps any motivation to organize? Turns out there are a couple of clutter-driven symptoms to keep an eye out for. Here are the clearest indicators of them all.

1. You Feel Overwhelm at First Sight

Overwhelm is not an emotion your wardrobe should ever trigger. (Image credit: Jonathan Van Dyk. Stylists: Airlie Lang and Ben Ramsey)

Andrea Lewis, Founder of The Organised Curator, tells me that a clear warning sign that your wardrobe is fully cluttered is when it simply doesn't spark joy. And not to quote Marie Kondo, but she has a point.

"You feel overwhelmed every time you open your wardrobe, so you reach for the same clothes you wear each week," she explains. "Even better, you just wear clean clothes straight out of the dryer, as it's easier to ignore the contents of your wardrobe."

If you've been there and done that, it's definitely time to learn how to declutter clothes and save your closet from succumbing to clutter.

2. You Engage in Retail Therapy Without a Cause

Shopping to keep from sorting your wardrobe is a clutter red flag. (Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Marylou Sobel Interior Design)

I'm all for a touch of retail therapy, but it's only worth a spend when your thirst for fashion is in the right place. And while you might be under the blissful assumption that you're shopping for style, it's always better to go a touch deeper and confirm if that's the governing reason you're skipping from wishlist to cart.

"If you’re always finding an excuse to buy clothes, as it's easier for you to buy a new top than to edit your current wardrobe, then your closet needs decluttering," she notes. I recommend the 90/90 decluttering rule to get a head start on clearing the space.

She goes on to explain that the only way to put an end to that cycle is to survey your clothes cupboards and then shop your wardrobe instead, with the clothes you haven’t worn in months.

3. Your Closet is Home to an Overload of Hanging Apparel

If you have a heap of clothing-clad hangers cluttering your wardrobe, it's time to sort and tidy. (Image credit: Sara Sera. Design: Mostlikely Architecture)

'Edit first and organize second' is the usual, natural order of sorting through a wardrobe. But it might also be that haphazardly storing your clothes without a plan could lead to a cluttered closet.

"Too many hanging clothes means they’re more likely to crease easily, which puts you off wearing anything in your wardrobe," says Andrea. "You should be able to file through hanging clothes freely so they have space to breathe."

In such cases, closet organization is key. And once you map out efficient ways to get the most out of your wardrobe, you'll find that your closet looks cleaner and feels better, too.

4. There's Not an Inch of Free Space

No breathing room in a closet is not good for your clothes or your wardrobe. (Image credit: Rory Gardiner. Design: Edition Office)

"It's time for a good sort through of your clothes when you’re utilising every inch of your wardrobe," says Andrea. "Shelves are now stuffed within an inch of their lives, and where your shoes once lived, are now bags full of clothes you can’t face finding space for."

A clothes closet that's bursting at the hinges is a closet that won't do you any favors. While it might not be the most typical of closet mistakes, it's definitely one that will keep you from making the most of your wardrobe.

One clear mistake I found that led to my overflowing closet was my lack of seasonal wardrobe surveys. Although the warmer weather has come, my closet was majorly obstructed by space-eating sweaters. But all it takes is learning how to store winter clothes to turn the space around for the season.

5. A Lack of Mental Wardrobe Inventory

Understand what you have to know what you can wear. (Image credit: Ryan McDonald. Design: En Masse Architecture)

I'll admit it's tough to keep inventory of every single piece of clothing in your closet. However, that's not to say that you shouldn't have a basic concept of the items you have resting in your wardrobe. A lack of wardrobe inventory can quickly lead to a closet rife with clutter.

"You'll find clothes with tags on or items that you have no recollection of ever buying," says Andrea. "And this shows that you tend to overbuy easily, as shopping your own wardrobe feels too overwhelming."

But before you give up on your closet, remember that there's no mess too tough to fix. I suggest undertaking a challenge like the 'Project 333 decluttering challenge' and focusing your efforts on taking back your closet for a more minimalist way of life.

6. You Can't Remember Your Last Closet Edit

Infrequent decluttering does a messy closet make. (Image credit: Cieran Murphy. Design: Alexandra Buchanan Architecture)

Lastly, ask yourself when was the last time you decluttered your closet? And I'm not referring to a surface clean out or tossing a couple of clothes that you happened to reach for. I'm talking about a deep declutter.

One where all of the contents of your closet were emptied and each and every item was looked through to ensure it deserved to return to your wardrobe. If you can't recall the last time you did this, then it's definitely time to declutter this space.

It might seem like an arduous task to take on now, but trust me, you'll thank yourself for undertaking this chore now and identifying things to throw out when decluttering rather than letting the jumble worsen.

FAQs

How Often Should You Clear Out Your Wardrobe?

Unfortunately, when it comes to clearing out your wardrobe, much like most clothing, there isn't a one-size-fits-all guideline to follow. If you have a small closet and find that it's tough for clutter to accumulate, then an annual decluttering will help.

However, if you have a spacious wardrobe in the form of a walk-in closet, you might have to look through this space every six months or so. After all, the more space you have, the more clutter you're likely to carry.

All in all, if you find yourself guilty of any of these consequences of closet clutter, there's no need to worry. Now that you know your wardrobe is due for a declutter, set some time aside and see to it right away.

And a word of advice for my fellow compact closet friends, don't treat your small closet like a walk-in wardrobe. Avoid these outdated closet organization rules and watch your dressing space thrive.