Don’t Treat Your Small Closet Like a Walk-In Wardrobe — 5 Bad-Sense Organization Rules That Don’t Apply When You're Short on Space

One of the biggest clutter crimes you could make is treating your small closet like a walk-in wardrobe. It's not to say that you shouldn't admire your compact closet as you would a sprawling wardrobe, but rather that you shouldn't organize them the same way.

But since most mainstream organization rules typically cater to large closets and clothes cupboards, small closets tend to get left behind. But no longer. Being a small closet owner myself, I'm on a mission to get the most out of every square foot of storage real estate.

So I reached out to the experts, and they have clearly laid out the outdated wardrobe organization rules that are small closet faux pas. And if you're guilty of any of these, it's time for a change.

1. Storing Off-Season Apparel Inside Your Closet

DO INSTEAD: Vacuum seal and stow away in a storage closet. (Image credit: Tom Blachford. Design: FIGR Architecture Studio)

Seasonally optimizing your wardrobe is the key to making the most of a small closet. "In small closets, every inch matters, and keeping all four seasons of clothing in one place is a recipe for overcrowding," says professional organizer Di Ter Avest.

"Instead, I recommend storing off-season clothes in under-bed bins, airtight containers, or a labeled tote in another closet. This creates space for the items you actually wear day-to-day and makes getting dressed way less stressful."

Personally, I use these Amazon Basics Vacuum Compression Zipper Storage Bags to stow away my winter clothes in the summer. Plus, it also works wonders when folding clothes for travel.

2. Leave Breathing Room In Between Hangers

DO INSTEAD: Avoid being prudent with space and maximize storage. (Image credit: Thomas Loof. Design: Noha Hassan Designs)

"While it's aesthetically pleasing to see space between hangers, it's just not practical when closet space is tight," says Di. Whether it's small bedroom clothes organization or sorting through a slim wardrobe, this outdated rule needs ditching.

"In a small closet, maximizing space is the priority, so slim, matching hangers are a must," she explains. "You can still keep things tidy and visually calm by decluttering regularly and organizing by category or frequency of use."

You can experiment with color-coding hangers to visually differentiate between different clothing styles or types. However, try your best to stick to the same hanger design to keep from confusing your closet with mismatched organization.

3. Folding and Stacking Clothes That Aren't Soft

DO INSTEAD: Hang clothing that's crafted from more rigid fabrics. (Image credit: Madeline Tolle. Design: Jennifer Vaquero)

Where closet organization is concerned, regardless of the size of your space, this outdated rule is worth ditching. However, it's especially important to avoid folding every item in your wardrobe if your closet is small.

"Folding might save space in a dresser, but in a small closet, it can create chaos, especially when you're stacking clothes high on deep shelves," says Di. "I often recommend hanging more items like pants, cardigans, and even sweatshirts if the space allows."

She also points out that hanging keeps items visible and wrinkle-free, which means you're more likely to wear what you own. This rule is particularly important when organizing clothes that are made from rigid materials that are likely to take up unnecessary space when folded and stacked.

4. Storing Your Shoe Collection in Your Closet

DO INSTEAD: Invest in a shoe rack that sits outside your closet or by your entryway. (Image credit: Victor Vieaux Photography. Design: Block Architecture Studio)

Aside from the aspect of hygiene tied to storing shoes in a small closet full of clean clothes, I find that this concept also proves to be incompatible with space-conscious wardrobes, and Di agrees.

"Shoes are bulky, and in a small closet, they often take up valuable space that could be better used for clothes or bins," she says. "I suggest moving shoes to a separate rack near the door, using a hanging organizer over the closet door, or even stashing less-used pairs in under-bed storage."

And if that isn't reason enough to relocate, she adds that keeping shoes outside the closet helps reduce clutter and makes room for other essentials. Dedicated shoe storage will free up space for clothes and other apparel that deserve a spot in your small closet.

5. Utilize the Rainbow Color Organization Method

DO INSTEAD: Organize by kind to make the most of your limited closet space. (Image credit: Kensington Leverne. Design: Maison August)

There is something to be said for satisfying color-coded closets that lead the eye across a gradient of colors. But rainbow organization is simply not ideal for a small closet. Instead of optimizing by color, it's best to streamline your closet for maximum use.

So if you're sorting your clothes by color and leading your organization strategy by aesthetics rather than functionality, you're likely losing out on tons of closet space that could otherwise prove helpful.

Instead, I recommend storing your clothes by function or category to get the best out of your limited closet space.

Mustard Made Hangers Summer Pack £16 at Mustard Quantity: 5 Hangers This Hangers Summer Pack from Mustard Made is dipped in pretty colors and perfect for storing hanging garments in a small space. H&M Extra-Large Low Storage Basket £24.99 at H&M (US) Color: Beige In my small closet, I use organizers like this Extra-Large Low Storage Basket from H&M to bundle socks, delicates, and other small garments. Zara Home Wooden Shoe Bench £149.99 at zarahome.com Color: Light Beige Since shoes have no space in a small wardrobe, I recommend treating your entryway with this Wooden Shoe Bench from Zara Home.

FAQs

Should Pants Go on Top or at The Bottom of a Closet?

"This wardrobe organization question comes up all the time," says Di. "If you have double-hanging rods, I recommend putting pants on the bottom since they're shorter and easier to grab quickly."

However, she points out that there's really no one-size-fits-all answer. "It depends on your routine, how you like to access your clothes, and what else you need to fit in the space," she adds. So, it's best to assess your wardrobe before you settle on a storage plan.

Another key factor that could instantly derail the organization of a small closet is the lack of a declutter. So if you haven't learnt how to declutter your closet yet, I recommend taking some time to pare back your wardrobe.

Trust that you'll be left with space you never thought possible and a small closet that doesn't feel quite as compact anymore.