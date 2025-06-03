People Are Using Children's Hangers to Organize Their Own Closets for a Surprising Reason — It Makes Clothes Storage So Much More Aesthetic
An unlikely choice that will bode well for the smallest wardrobes
TikTok hacks aren't always the source of reliable, useful advice. And when I noticed that people are swapping their hangers for smaller, typically less weight-resistant, children's hangers, I was sure it would be a scroll past and not a save. However, I must say I was wrong.
Since I will try pretty much anything in the name of closet organization, to get the most out of my studio's compact wardrobe, I traced the origins of this method, surveyed the experts, and there might be hope for TikTok trends yet.
So let me answer the question on your mind, that was haunting mine not too long ago: Why?
Children's Hangers for Adult Wardrobes?
Lisa Jacobs, professional home organizer and founder of Imagine It Done, revealed her hack for a cohesive and contained closet involves switching out bulky adult hangers for compact children's hangers instead.
In her TikTok, she explains that when you look at a closet, you want to see the clothes, you don't want to see the hangers. Hence, the efficiency of children's hangers in small closets.
"In most cases, adult wardrobes benefit most from normal-sized adult hangers, which keep the shape of garments and offer a uniform look," says Angelia York, vice president of Saint Louis Closet Co. "However, baby hangers can be especially useful in specific situations."
If you have a section of your closet dedicated to delicate items like scarves, camisoles, or accessories, Angelia finds that baby hangers can help make the most of a small closet by reducing bulk and keeping everything visible and tidy.
"That said, overusing baby hangers for adult clothing can lead to misshapen garments, drooping fabric, and an overall cluttered appearance," she says. So it's all about the selection of apparel you pair with this easy home organization idea.
As Vice President and custom closet designer at Saint Louis Closet Co., Angelia has dedicated over 30 years to transforming homes with beautifully organized, functional spaces. With a passion for turning clutter into order, she specializes in helping clients maximize their storage through stylish, tailor-made solutions. In addition to working directly with homeowners, Angelia partners closely with builders to design custom storage systems that enhance the functionality of new homes and add long-term value.
What to Hang on Children's Hangers
According to Angelia, baby hangers are best reserved for petite or lightweight items within a built-in wardrobe. "Think, silk scarves or neckerchiefs, tank tops with narrow straps, bralettes or delicate lingerie," she says.
"If you’re using baby hangers to organize these types of pieces, consider grouping them together and designating a specific rod or section of your closet for them."
Ultimately, she finds that thoughtful hanger use supports a well-functioning wardrobe. "Whether you're downsizing, optimizing a compact closet, or simply refining your storage style, every detail counts," she adds. "Proper organization is about balance, and choosing the right hanger size is part of that."
So, instead of relying on outdated small closet organization rules, it's time to move forward with this newfound trick to a well-organized dressing space.
Quantity: 20 Hangers
If you prefer the classic look, you'll love these Children's Wooden Hangers from Amazon, and who is to say they should be reserved for the confines of kids' closets?
FAQs
What Should You Avoid Hanging on Children's Hangers?
A neatly organized closet means avoiding arranging incompatible apparel on children's hangers. When it comes to items that need to hold their shape, like suits, coats, and certain fragile blouses and shirts, adult hangers are ideal.
Now, if you do choose to tap into this organization trend, I recommend keeping your hangers cohesive. One color and one style for one beautifully cohesive wardrobe.
And if it's a shared closet organization let there be a hanger style for you and an alternative colored set for your partner. That way you can identify your clothes in just a glance.
Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.
