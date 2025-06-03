People Are Using Children's Hangers to Organize Their Own Closets for a Surprising Reason — It Makes Clothes Storage So Much More Aesthetic

TikTok hacks aren't always the source of reliable, useful advice. And when I noticed that people are swapping their hangers for smaller, typically less weight-resistant, children's hangers, I was sure it would be a scroll past and not a save. However, I must say I was wrong.

Since I will try pretty much anything in the name of closet organization, to get the most out of my studio's compact wardrobe, I traced the origins of this method, surveyed the experts, and there might be hope for TikTok trends yet.

So let me answer the question on your mind, that was haunting mine not too long ago: Why?

Children's Hangers for Adult Wardrobes?

Small, simple and space-conscious — what's not to love? (Image credit: Pirajean Lees)

Lisa Jacobs, professional home organizer and founder of Imagine It Done, revealed her hack for a cohesive and contained closet involves switching out bulky adult hangers for compact children's hangers instead.

In her TikTok, she explains that when you look at a closet, you want to see the clothes, you don't want to see the hangers. Hence, the efficiency of children's hangers in small closets.

"In most cases, adult wardrobes benefit most from normal-sized adult hangers, which keep the shape of garments and offer a uniform look," says Angelia York, vice president of Saint Louis Closet Co. "However, baby hangers can be especially useful in specific situations."

If you have a section of your closet dedicated to delicate items like scarves, camisoles, or accessories, Angelia finds that baby hangers can help make the most of a small closet by reducing bulk and keeping everything visible and tidy.

"That said, overusing baby hangers for adult clothing can lead to misshapen garments, drooping fabric, and an overall cluttered appearance," she says. So it's all about the selection of apparel you pair with this easy home organization idea.

What to Hang on Children's Hangers

It's all about the right clothing for the right hanger. (Image credit: Alex Reinders. Design: Tote Design Studio)

According to Angelia, baby hangers are best reserved for petite or lightweight items within a built-in wardrobe. "Think, silk scarves or neckerchiefs, tank tops with narrow straps, bralettes or delicate lingerie," she says.

"If you’re using baby hangers to organize these types of pieces, consider grouping them together and designating a specific rod or section of your closet for them."

Ultimately, she finds that thoughtful hanger use supports a well-functioning wardrobe. "Whether you're downsizing, optimizing a compact closet, or simply refining your storage style, every detail counts," she adds. "Proper organization is about balance, and choosing the right hanger size is part of that."

So, instead of relying on outdated small closet organization rules, it's time to move forward with this newfound trick to a well-organized dressing space.

Holloways of Ludlow Mustard Made Kids Top Hangers £24 at Holloways of Ludlow Color: Ocean These Mustard Made Kids Top Hangers from Holloways of Ludlow come in a range of punchy colors, but this muted ocean hue is my favorite. Amazon Children's Wooden Hangers £21.39 at Amazon UK Quantity: 20 Hangers If you prefer the classic look, you'll love these Children's Wooden Hangers from Amazon, and who is to say they should be reserved for the confines of kids' closets? Amazon Utopia Home Velvet Kids Hangers £17.45 at Amazon UK Quantity: Pack of 30 This pack of Utopia Home Velvet Kids Hangers from Amazon will keep your softest clothes from slipping off the rail and feature a rotatable hook for easy organization.

FAQs

What Should You Avoid Hanging on Children's Hangers?

A neatly organized closet means avoiding arranging incompatible apparel on children's hangers. When it comes to items that need to hold their shape, like suits, coats, and certain fragile blouses and shirts, adult hangers are ideal.

Now, if you do choose to tap into this organization trend, I recommend keeping your hangers cohesive. One color and one style for one beautifully cohesive wardrobe.

And if it's a shared closet organization let there be a hanger style for you and an alternative colored set for your partner. That way you can identify your clothes in just a glance.