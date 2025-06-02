This Classic Outdoor Lounger Comes With a Clever (and Super Convenient) Trick
Stretch out to lounge, fold up to store. This lounger proves that even those short on space can go big on style
I love a lounger just as much as the next person — but let's be honest, they're not always the most practical furnishing. Of course, their lay-flat comfort and stylish appeal is hard to resist, but most traditional loungers take up so much space. They're big, clunky, and quite inconvenient if you only have a small patio or outdoor space.
That's where this clever foldable lounge chair from VidaXL comes into play. It acts just like any traditional outdoor lounge chair — it extends just over six feet in length, comes with a plush cushion, and provides utmost comfort while lounging. But when not in use, it can conveniently collapse into a compact square that instantly creates more space in your outdoor area.
It's a genius idea that's not only functional, but effortlessly stylish, too. An outdoor chair that's redefining the art of outdoor lounging, if you ask me.
Made from solid acacia wood, this foldable lounge chair is strong, durable, and ready for outdoor use. It features an oil finish that protects it from the elements and keeps it looking fresh over time. Its polyester cushion is comfortable for lounging, and removes for easy cleaning. Plus, its adjustable back can create the perfect lounge position for your ultimate comfort.
At just under 40lbs, this foldable lounge chair is easily transportable. Simply fold it up and carry it with you to a new spot in your yard, pack it in your car and carry it to the beach (why not?), or store it away and out of sight.
A foldable lounge chair is a game changing piece of outdoor furniture in any space. So if this isn't to your taste, below, find three more foldable styles that'll ensure convenience and easy relaxation this summer.
This contemporary lounge chair presents a compact and comfortable choice for outdoor seating. Its frame is made from high-performance aluminum wrapped with rattan, while its seat is made from UV and water resistant cushions and fast-drying foam. Its back angle is adjustable, and when not in use, this chair can fold up completely, and slide into a closet for compact storage.
This lounge chair (which comes in a set of two) is just about six feet in length, making it ideal for outdoor lounging. Its acacia wood frame features an undulating design that's meant to follow the natural curvature of the body and provide utmost comfort. When not in use, this lounger conveniently folds up and can be stored in a closet or garden shed.
If you're really tight on space, this lounge chair is for you. It's like a glorified stadium seat, but it's just what you need if you're looking for an ultra compact chair. This style obviously sits flat on the ground, so you can bring it to a park, the beach or even on your apartment balcony with ease. It folds up flat, so once you're done using it, slide it underneath your bed or in your coat closet for convenient storage.
In my opinion, these foldable lounge chairs are the space-saving answer to traditionally bulky outdoor furniture. But this is only just the beginning when it comes to outdoor furniture ideas for small spaces (and thankfully, we've got a guide on that, too!)
Devin is a New York-based Style Editor for Livingetc who is keen on all aspects of personal style. From a young age, she was drawn to the design world, whether that was taking sewing classes in her hometown, or flipping through the pages of her mother’s interior design magazines. She spent hours on end watching HGTV home improvement and design programs, often sharing her opinions as if the TV could hear her.
After graduating from Villanova University with a BA in Communication and Spanish Language Studies, Devin moved to Paris, France to pursue her Master’s Degree in Fashion Studies at Parsons. It was here she refined her love for style in every sense of the word. While there to study fashion, living in Paris allowed Devin to fall in love with interior style. She grew fond of the city’s mix of both classic and contemporary designs that felt intentional and personal.
After moving back to the United States, Devin worked at Tom Ford and later Cosmopolitan Magazine. She loves sharing design choices with her readers, from explaining how to incorporate trends into interior spaces to sourcing the best products for your home. Devin believes style should be inclusive, exciting, and at its core, fun.
