I'm Predicting This Editor-Favorite H&M Outdoor Chair Will Sell Out This Weekend — It's On Sale (and the Price Was Good to Start With)

There's a heatwave right now, which means summer is well and truly on my mind. And with that, finding furniture for my garden is, too. Where I lack in space, I like to make up for with style. Insert: H&M Home. And in particular, this twine-woven garden lounge chair from H&M that's giving major resort energy.

"H&M Home releases a limited range of outdoor pieces each year, but honestly, I think it's where the brand's true aesthetic shines," Livingetc's editor, Hugh Metcalf told me recently. "This woven outdoor chair is contemporary and classic, but still distinctly different to anything else I've seen so far this season. A soon-to-be sell-out, for sure." That predicted sell-out status is sure to be helped by a 15% discount running for H&M Members this weekend, ending on Monday, taking the price down from £199.99 to £170.

Curating fabulous outdoor living room ideas starts with picking one good piece, which, I recently realized, was exactly what my outdoor area was lacking. Whether that's a statement chair (like this one), an outdoor light, rug, or something else, finding the best outdoor furniture will guide you towards a fully-realized aesthetic.

Garden Lounge Chair £170 at H&M (US) If you haven't heard, 2025 has welcomed a modern boho revival that's a little more refined than what you remember, and exactly everything about this woven garden chair. Its rounded backrest is made from rattan-like twine with a motif that reminds me of sunrises, while the metal, powder-coated frame means it's sturdy. Oh, and did I mention it's currently on sale, down from £199.99.





But, of course, a single chair isn't enough to complete your perfect patio setup. It's just the start. And as for the rest of it, H&M Home has some other great pieces that would look great styled along side it.

Below, I've shared nine other pieces from the H&M Home summer 2025 outdoor furniture collection that would work wonders.

Dreaming of an ocean-side gateway complete with rattan side tables and pristine parasols? It turns out, you don't have to travel anywhere to lounge in style. The rest of H&M's summer 2025 collection is packed with summer escapism aesthetics.

The iconic home brand has maximized style with a price tag that doesn't make you feel guilty about giving your outdoor space the refresh it (and you) deserve.