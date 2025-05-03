I'm Predicting This Editor-Favorite H&M Outdoor Chair Will Sell Out This Weekend — It's On Sale (and the Price Was Good to Start With)
H&M Home doesn't drop a lot of pieces designed for the outdoors, but the ones that it does, are perfection
There's a heatwave right now, which means summer is well and truly on my mind. And with that, finding furniture for my garden is, too. Where I lack in space, I like to make up for with style. Insert: H&M Home. And in particular, this twine-woven garden lounge chair from H&M that's giving major resort energy.
"H&M Home releases a limited range of outdoor pieces each year, but honestly, I think it's where the brand's true aesthetic shines," Livingetc's editor, Hugh Metcalf told me recently. "This woven outdoor chair is contemporary and classic, but still distinctly different to anything else I've seen so far this season. A soon-to-be sell-out, for sure." That predicted sell-out status is sure to be helped by a 15% discount running for H&M Members this weekend, ending on Monday, taking the price down from £199.99 to £170.
Curating fabulous outdoor living room ideas starts with picking one good piece, which, I recently realized, was exactly what my outdoor area was lacking. Whether that's a statement chair (like this one), an outdoor light, rug, or something else, finding the best outdoor furniture will guide you towards a fully-realized aesthetic.
If you haven't heard, 2025 has welcomed a modern boho revival that's a little more refined than what you remember, and exactly everything about this woven garden chair. Its rounded backrest is made from rattan-like twine with a motif that reminds me of sunrises, while the metal, powder-coated frame means it's sturdy. Oh, and did I mention it's currently on sale, down from £199.99.
But, of course, a single chair isn't enough to complete your perfect patio setup. It's just the start. And as for the rest of it, H&M Home has some other great pieces that would look great styled along side it.
Below, I've shared nine other pieces from the H&M Home summer 2025 outdoor furniture collection that would work wonders.
Every chair needs a coffee table to accompany it, that is a non-negotiable. The off-white metal material of this design perfectly matches the metal frame on the garden lounge chair — a heavenly pairing, if you ask me. Kick your feet up and relax or use this table as a way to serve up a chic al fresco breakfast.
Maybe it's the new season of The White Lotus that just wrapped, or maybe it's the ever-present urge to travel, but the 2025 summer season has opened my eyes to the world of chic patio umbrellas. It's the easiest way to bring the ultimate vacation vibes to the comfort of your private outdoor space. The chic white fabric and off-white fringe are the perfect colorway to pair with any piece.
Lounging in style doesn't feel right without a side table to hold your refreshing beverage, SPF, or current book of choice. Its organic shape makes it a visual delight, while also acting as a sleek monochromatic piece that will last through the years. I could easily see this one styled inside, too.
Everyone with perfectly looking outdoor furniture setups always has a rug in the mix. So far, the setup we are building has a very black, white, and beige color scheme at its core, and this rug perfectly blends the three. A 200 x 300cm rug for only £195.50 (on sale) is a steal of a deal if you ask me.
Rechargeable lamps are my current hyper-fixation, and so a cordless lamp for the garden is an absolute must on my outdoor living list. This style comes in a few different colors (black and white, of course), but this sage green offers that perfect pop of color.
We've settled on the chair, obviously, so that means we need a chic throw pillow to go with it. While there are several fabulous pillows to shop on H&M, this black-and-white patterned one is my current favorite. It can go with everything, but it offers a bit more to the eye than a solid color would.
Every cool home is sporting a bit of rattan this season. And there is no better way to incorporate this trending material than with a rattan potted plant holder. Every detail of your outdoor space deserves stylish consideration.
This seagrass storage basket speaks for itself if you ask me. The tassels? So chic. Tassel decor is making a comeback in 2025 as well, once again proving that H&M has got you covered when it comes to this year's summer style.
Last but not least, good lighting is key to creating the chicest outdoor living space. These glass candle lanterns come in both a small and a large size, so you can mix and match them across your garden. I imagine a few of these lanterns glowing beside the garden lounge chair as the sun begins to set over your garden party.
Dreaming of an ocean-side gateway complete with rattan side tables and pristine parasols? It turns out, you don't have to travel anywhere to lounge in style. The rest of H&M's summer 2025 collection is packed with summer escapism aesthetics.
The iconic home brand has maximized style with a price tag that doesn't make you feel guilty about giving your outdoor space the refresh it (and you) deserve.
Olivia Wolfe is a Design Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.
