Tassels Are the Resort-Inspired Touch We Can't Escape in 2025 — Shop the Trending “Hotel-Core” Accent

Five-star living is making its way home — one tassel at a time

Graduate hotel room with cool-toned slate wallpaper and a bed featuring a decorative headboard, crisp white sheets, and tassel-accent lumbar pillow
Homeware and fashion brands are taking cues from iconic hotels — like the Graduate by Hilton, pictured here — reinterpreting tassels with unexpected applications.
(Image credit: Graduate by Hilton)
You can buy "Bemelmans Bar" cocktail napkins from The Carlyle, a Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc baseball cap from Sporty & Rich, or a Hotel Lobby candle engineered to mimic the scent of a five-star stay. In 2025, the Eloise at The Plaza fantasy isn’t just aspirational — it’s algorithmic. Open TikTok, and you’ll find influencers — funded by sources unknown — living long-term in NYC’s most expensive hotels, treating a 24-hour concierge like an extension of their Notes app.

Most of us (regrettably) aren’t living in a five-star suite. But as fashion and homeware collections prove, we can accessorize like we do. And one hotel design accent in particular — tassels — might just be the next best thing.

“The aesthetic of the best design hotels is often an aspirational one,” explains JoAnnah Kornak, SVP and executive creative director at HOLLY HUNT. “Checking into a gorgeous hotel opens a door to a world of luxurious, effortless living. Tassels used on drapery tiebacks or upholstered furniture subtly reinforce that ‘elevated escape’ feeling at home."

A Mandy Cheng x Mitzi Lighting tassel chandelier shot inside of a verdant forest.

Mandy Cheng’s recent Mitzi Lighting collaboration brings tassels into lighting design, as seen in the Niya Chandelier pictured here.

(Image credit: Madeline Tolle. Design: Mandy Cheng x Mitzi Lighting)

Tassels are the definition of decorative excess — historically reserved for royal epaulets and the room keys of places that charge for still water. In a world still clinging to stark minimalism, their resurgence feels almost rebellious.

Years ago, I tried to buy a tasseled "hotel room" keychain from the Chateau Marmont gift shop. A niche souvenir, I thought. But they were sold out. Then Balenciaga released a nearly identical version — at nearly triple the already premium price. Now, even Anthropologie sells tasseled curtain ties, echoing the old-school elegance of The Hotel Chelsea. Resort fare for all — guest or not.

And where tassels were once confined to drapery or upholstery, that’s definitely no longer the case. Mandy Cheng’s Mitzi Lighting collection recently introduced a lineup boho-aristocratic riffs, while Arteriors and Palecek scale up the effect with chandeliers that deliver full-on fringe benefits — proof that suggestion of tassel-like curves can be just as effective.

Jonathan Adler's "Giant Tassel Stool" pictured alongside pastel furniture in an opulent living room.

Jonathan Adler’s Giant Tassel Stool leans into surrealism, pairing the oversized accent with playful pastel furniture.

(Image credit: Jonathan Adler)

“We spotted a few tassels here and there at Maison et Objet earlier this year in Paris, as well as trickling into shows stateside," adds Patricia Kittredge, SVP of Growth & Innovation at Lumens. "Designers in the know are using the detail to add that extra bit of louche elegance to a space." Or, if you're Jonathan Adler — a lot, evidenced by his swanky surrealist 'Giant Tassel Stool.'

“More and more, we are seeing people’s personal connections to their homes extend beyond the space itself to incorporate elements of a well-lived life," Patricia continues. "Napkins from a favorite bar in Italy. Tassels inspired by a luxurious hotel stay. Vintage pottery from a Parisian flea market."

So maybe it’s not just about cosplaying an aristocratic hotel guest. Tassels — once a fixture of grand hotels, libraries, and European salons — now hint at something deeper. JoAnnah sees them as an invitation — a rejection of sterility, a nod to nostalgia, a new-to-you heirloom in an era that’s grown tired of hyper-minimalism — "one that fosters a sense of connection and place."

Maybe you can't book a permanent suite at The Carlyle. But you can bring home the details. And it starts with these six.

Mitzi Lighting tassel sconce
NIYA Wall Sconce

Price: $368

This Mitzi Lighting wall sconce, designed in collaboration with Mandy Cheng, channels hotel luxury in more ways than one — from the double bulb to the aged brass and, of course, the tassels, draped elegantly from milky, bowl-shaped blown-glass shades. The fixture, perfect for a hallway or flanking a favorite art piece or console, even comes with a comb to keep the tassels in check — because it’s all in the details.

Jonathan Adler Giant Tassle Stool
Jonathan Adler Giant Tassle Stool

Price: $1,200

Go big and stay home — Jonathan Adler’s Giant Tassel Stool lets you do both. Its exaggerated scale gives it a surreal, almost cartoonish presence, striking the perfect balance between playful and sophisticated. Though it functions as petite seating, it’s just as compelling as a sculptural side table next to a statement chair or sofa — your own personal “room service.”

Makira Tassel Tieback
Makira Tassel Tieback

Price: $38

For a swanky, hotel-caliber look, curtain tiebacks are non-negotiable, and tasseled ones are the easiest, most classic way to bring the accent home — instant grandeur. This Anthropologie version, priced right and well-reviewed, combines brass with jute for an airier, more relaxed take on the trend (lest you veer too far into Granny’s sitting room territory).

Tasseled Velvet Jewelry Box
Sophie Bille Brahe Tasseled Velvet Jewelry Box

Price: $85

You might know fine jewelry designer Sophie Bille Brahe for her oceanic diamond configurations or avant-garde takes on pearls. Naturally, pieces that extraordinary deserve a home that's equally so — hence this plush velvet jewelry box. At first glance, it reads fairly classic, but its electric violet hue pushes it into fresh territory. Perfectly sized for a dresser, nightstand, or even travel.

Bianca Velvet Pillow by Pom Pom at Home
Bianca Velvet Pillow by Pom Pom at Home

Price: $172

Every aspiring permanent hotel resident needs a tasseled throw pillow (or twelve). Lavish yet relaxed, it’s the effortless indulgence we’re after. You’ll find them in a range of patterns, fabrications, and shapes at Lulu and Georgia, but for a first foray, it’s best to start with the basics — because what’s more timeless than soft velvet filled with feather down? Available in a range of calming hues.

Raffia Decorative Tassels, Set of 2
Raffia Decorative Tassels

Price: $48/set of 2

Think these tassels are the same as the curtain tiebacks above? Think again. While they might look similar, Serena & Lily’s version serves an entirely different purpose — or rather, purposes. Designed as a versatile finishing touch, they’re meant to be draped over dining chair backs, looped onto drawer pulls, hung on doorknobs, or tied to bedposts. Wherever you crave a tassel, consider it handled.

