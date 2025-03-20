Tassels Are the Resort-Inspired Touch We Can't Escape in 2025 — Shop the Trending “Hotel-Core” Accent
Five-star living is making its way home — one tassel at a time
You can buy "Bemelmans Bar" cocktail napkins from The Carlyle, a Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc baseball cap from Sporty & Rich, or a Hotel Lobby candle engineered to mimic the scent of a five-star stay. In 2025, the Eloise at The Plaza fantasy isn’t just aspirational — it’s algorithmic. Open TikTok, and you’ll find influencers — funded by sources unknown — living long-term in NYC’s most expensive hotels, treating a 24-hour concierge like an extension of their Notes app.
Most of us (regrettably) aren’t living in a five-star suite. But as fashion and homeware collections prove, we can accessorize like we do. And one hotel design accent in particular — tassels — might just be the next best thing.
“The aesthetic of the best design hotels is often an aspirational one,” explains JoAnnah Kornak, SVP and executive creative director at HOLLY HUNT. “Checking into a gorgeous hotel opens a door to a world of luxurious, effortless living. Tassels used on drapery tiebacks or upholstered furniture subtly reinforce that ‘elevated escape’ feeling at home."
Tassels are the definition of decorative excess — historically reserved for royal epaulets and the room keys of places that charge for still water. In a world still clinging to stark minimalism, their resurgence feels almost rebellious.
Years ago, I tried to buy a tasseled "hotel room" keychain from the Chateau Marmont gift shop. A niche souvenir, I thought. But they were sold out. Then Balenciaga released a nearly identical version — at nearly triple the already premium price. Now, even Anthropologie sells tasseled curtain ties, echoing the old-school elegance of The Hotel Chelsea. Resort fare for all — guest or not.
And where tassels were once confined to drapery or upholstery, that’s definitely no longer the case. Mandy Cheng’s Mitzi Lighting collection recently introduced a lineup boho-aristocratic riffs, while Arteriors and Palecek scale up the effect with chandeliers that deliver full-on fringe benefits — proof that suggestion of tassel-like curves can be just as effective.
“We spotted a few tassels here and there at Maison et Objet earlier this year in Paris, as well as trickling into shows stateside," adds Patricia Kittredge, SVP of Growth & Innovation at Lumens. "Designers in the know are using the detail to add that extra bit of louche elegance to a space." Or, if you're Jonathan Adler — a lot, evidenced by his swanky surrealist 'Giant Tassel Stool.'
“More and more, we are seeing people’s personal connections to their homes extend beyond the space itself to incorporate elements of a well-lived life," Patricia continues. "Napkins from a favorite bar in Italy. Tassels inspired by a luxurious hotel stay. Vintage pottery from a Parisian flea market."
So maybe it’s not just about cosplaying an aristocratic hotel guest. Tassels — once a fixture of grand hotels, libraries, and European salons — now hint at something deeper. JoAnnah sees them as an invitation — a rejection of sterility, a nod to nostalgia, a new-to-you heirloom in an era that’s grown tired of hyper-minimalism — "one that fosters a sense of connection and place."
Maybe you can't book a permanent suite at The Carlyle. But you can bring home the details. And it starts with these six.
Price: $368
This Mitzi Lighting wall sconce, designed in collaboration with Mandy Cheng, channels hotel luxury in more ways than one — from the double bulb to the aged brass and, of course, the tassels, draped elegantly from milky, bowl-shaped blown-glass shades. The fixture, perfect for a hallway or flanking a favorite art piece or console, even comes with a comb to keep the tassels in check — because it’s all in the details.
Price: $1,200
Go big and stay home — Jonathan Adler’s Giant Tassel Stool lets you do both. Its exaggerated scale gives it a surreal, almost cartoonish presence, striking the perfect balance between playful and sophisticated. Though it functions as petite seating, it’s just as compelling as a sculptural side table next to a statement chair or sofa — your own personal “room service.”
Price: $38
For a swanky, hotel-caliber look, curtain tiebacks are non-negotiable, and tasseled ones are the easiest, most classic way to bring the accent home — instant grandeur. This Anthropologie version, priced right and well-reviewed, combines brass with jute for an airier, more relaxed take on the trend (lest you veer too far into Granny’s sitting room territory).
Price: $85
You might know fine jewelry designer Sophie Bille Brahe for her oceanic diamond configurations or avant-garde takes on pearls. Naturally, pieces that extraordinary deserve a home that's equally so — hence this plush velvet jewelry box. At first glance, it reads fairly classic, but its electric violet hue pushes it into fresh territory. Perfectly sized for a dresser, nightstand, or even travel.
Price: $172
Every aspiring permanent hotel resident needs a tasseled throw pillow (or twelve). Lavish yet relaxed, it’s the effortless indulgence we’re after. You’ll find them in a range of patterns, fabrications, and shapes at Lulu and Georgia, but for a first foray, it’s best to start with the basics — because what’s more timeless than soft velvet filled with feather down? Available in a range of calming hues.
Price: $48/set of 2
Think these tassels are the same as the curtain tiebacks above? Think again. While they might look similar, Serena & Lily’s version serves an entirely different purpose — or rather, purposes. Designed as a versatile finishing touch, they’re meant to be draped over dining chair backs, looped onto drawer pulls, hung on doorknobs, or tied to bedposts. Wherever you crave a tassel, consider it handled.
Liking tassels? You'll love fringe. Discover the fringe furniture trend making a comeback this year.
Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s New York-based Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.
