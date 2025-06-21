If You're Not Already Shopping Your Tableware From This Sought-After Fashion Brand, You're Seriously Missing Out

As far as I’m concerned, half the point of summer is giving in to the frivolous. A £300 crochet dress you’ll wear exactly once? Divine. A fishbowl-sized spritz poolside, even though it’s too hot to see straight? Necessary. A four-day escape to Mallorca because your soul (group chat) said so? There’s an argument to be made. The point is: we indulge. Because we’re tired. Because it’s summer. Because frivolity feels good — and probably looks good, too.

So when I want an unnecessary necessity — something so beautifully unhinged it somehow becomes essential — I walk, run, sprint to Arket. A place known for its timeless fashion, but where the most nichely whimsical, design-forward dinnerware and tabletop accessories are somehow priced just sanely enough to make the splurge feel like you're actually saving.

A horsehair crumb brush? Into the cart. A sculptural lobster cracker that looks like it moonlights as a lobster claw itself? Obviously.

Ahead, explore the best, most beautiful table setting nonsense you didn’t know you needed — until now. All from the most unlikely place.

